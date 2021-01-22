Demos: Championship Sunday DFS projections

Championship Sunday is almost here, meaning we’ve got a Super Bowl matchup coming soon.
To think Buffalo is in the NFL’s final four is unreal. And whoever comes out of the two games, we’ll be treated to a Super Sunday battle with arguably the best quarterbacks from throughout the year.
This week’s list will not focus as much on value since we’ve only got four squads left. Let’s see what kind of DraftKings lineups we can build with our $50K salary cap. Players are listed with their position ranking and salary number.
QB
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay (4th, $6,100)
It wouldn’t be wise betting against the GOAT. Brady has been hot since the turn to December, compiling 20 touchdown passes to just one interception in the last six games.
Last week’s win in New Orleans snapped a streak of four straight 300-yard passing games, where he averaged 379.5 yards per game.
No. 12 did have a season-low 166 yards in Tampa’s Week 6 rout of Green Bay, but the passing game was an afterthought in a non-competitive game. Brady did throw two TD passes and no INTs in the win, giving him a 96.6 QBR (league average is 50) and 104.9 passer rating.
That was a different time, though, and the Packers are a different team. But so are these Bucs, winners of six in a row. And if the six-time Super Bowl champ is under center, TB should be OK with TB12 delivering another gem in his 14th conference title game.
I’m throwing out the stats and going with my gut on this one. It only seems right leaning on Brady come playoff time.
RB
Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay (5th, $4,600)
Jones’ backfield buddy Leonard Fournette had a bigger stat day against the Saints (107 yards from scrimmage, 1 receiving TD), but I believe he just kept RoJo’s seat warm. Fournette was effective, but his 3.7 yards per carry were far more inefficient than Jones’ 4.8 in limited action.
The USC product’s quad seems to be healing and he’s been the more effective back most of the season, gaining 1,143 yards from scrimmage, eight total TDs and four 100-yard rushing games in the regular season.
One of those 100-yard outings? Week six against the Packers, where he toasted them for 113 rushing yards and two TDs.
The Bucs may look to a two-headed monster to down Green Bay again, but I’d be more willing to roll with Jones against one of the NFL’s middle-tier rush Ds.
WR
Stefon Diggs, Buffalo (3rd, $7,000)
Buffalo’s All-Pro wideout has been doing it all year, so he should come as no surprise on this list. After snatching the NFL’s receptions and receiving yards titles, Diggs has turned it up in the postseason, recording back-to-back games with six or more catches, 100-plus receiving yards and a score.
Week 6 against Kansas City was a down outing for him, however (6 receptions, 46 yards, 1 TD). Don’t expect the Chiefs to hold him down twice, though.
This one is simple: Diggs is Josh Allen’s top target, and the Bills will need him to attack a pass D that ranked 14th in passing yards allowed and tied for the seventh highest TD passes allowed in the regular season.
Diggs has always been one of my favorite NFL players. So it’s made it that much more fun being able to follow his first season rocking the red, white and blue.
TE
Travis Kelce, Kansas City (1st, $8,000)
It’s embarrassing how much better Kelce is than his contemporaries. The No. 2-ranked TE salary is Green Bay’s Robert Tonyan at $3,600, so that should show the stranglehold he’s got on the position — sorry George Kittle, let’s hope you get healthy next year.
The three-time All-Pro did damage against Buffalo the first time around, securing five receptions for 65 yards and two TDs. This will be a matchup to watch, as the Bills have struggled against the tight end position all season, giving up the most receptions to TEs in the NFL during the regular season.
But Buffalo shut down another Pro Bowl TE in Mark Andrews last week, holding him to 28 yards. Seeing as Patrick Mahomes enters this game a bit gimpy, I could see him searching for his favorite target just a bit more in this rematch.
D/ST
Buffalo (3rd, $2,800)
Not gonna lie, it’ll be a tough weekend to be an NFL defense. Seeing as four of the league’s most potent offenses are hitting the stage, I’m going with the unit I believe is the best.
The Bills D has had a renaissance after a putrid six-week start. Winners in 11 of the last 12 games, the defense has forced 20 turnovers in that span, held all but two opponents under 30 and held four opponents under 260 yards of offense.
Even in the earlier loss to KC, Buffalo only allowed 26 points — one of the Chiefs’ 18 outings below 30 with Mahomes since his 2018 MVP season (53 starts in that stretch).
This game might ultimately become a shootout. So let’s hope one of these four options can find a way to force a turnover or two.
BILLS OUTLOOK
vs. Kansas City
Buffalo is officially on a playoff run after smothering Baltimore 17-3 in the divisional round. Both defenses came to play, but it was the Bills’ D that laughed loudest, as Taron Johnson became a Western New York legend in an instant.
Johnson’s 101-yard pick-6 of Lamar Jackson tied for the longest interception return in NFL postseason history, with shades of his 51-yard INT return against Pittsburgh in Week 14. Buffalo now heads back to the AFC Championship game for the first time since the 1993 season.
Sticking with the defense, the Bills have once again become an elite unit. Not only did they hold the Ravens under 160 rushing yards — the first time for Baltimore since Week 12 — the Bills held an opponent out of the end zone in the playoffs for the first time since 1992.
J.K. Dobbins (93 scrimmage yards) and Marquise Brown (4 receptions, 87 receiving yards) had decent days, but not hitting pay dirt ultimately held them back in real life and in fantasy.
Offensively, Josh Allen outperformed his fellow 2018 NFL draft member, keeping the stout Baltimore D off balance just enough (23 of 37, 206 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble). He leaned on his best buddy Stefon Diggs once again (8 receptions, 106 yards, 1 TD) and speedster John Brown (8 receptions, 62 yards).
The goliath that Kansas City was in Week 6 doesn’t seem to be the same, as well as the ‘David’ Buffalo was then too. Especially with Mahomes’ status in question coming in, due to a concussion and foot injury sustained against Cleveland.
That October matchup was highlighted by the Chiefs’ 245 rushing yards, led by rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire (161 yards, 6.2 yards per carry). No 15 was super efficient passing wise (21 of 26, 225 yards, 2 TDs, 128.4 passer rating, 87 QBR), but he also rushed for 36 yards.
So who knows if Mahomes will even have that mobility Sunday.
Although DeMarcus Robinson led the team with five catches and 69 yards, we talked about how Kelce shined brightest. He and Tyreek Hill will be public enemies No. 1 and 2, even after the Bills slowed the latter down with 25 yards from scrimmage in the first matchup.
Offensively, it’s alarming to remember how poorly Allen played (14 of 27, 122 passing yards, 42 rushing yards, 2 TD passes, 1 INT). Not only was it a season-low in passing yards, it was one of only two outings this season where he had below 200.
Diggs and Cole Beasley (4 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD) were slowed, and the rest of receiving corps around them struggled, as no other player recorded multiple catches or over 13 yards.
The running game, similarly to the rest of the season, was ineffective as well. Taking away Allen’s total, the Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for 52 yards.
I don’t expect a major uptick in the rushing attack, but this should be a different game in many other respects. The Allen-to-Diggs combo has been sensational since then and the defense has tightened up as well.
I’m not giving a prediction, but let’s just say Bills fans should be confident heading in. You’ve got a legit chance to see your squad knock off the defending champs in their place.
What a time to be a #Billiever
