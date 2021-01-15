Demos: Divisional NFL daily fantasy outlook

The divisional round is here leaving the NFL with eight remaining teams in the dance. The daily fantasy lineups are heating up, as players to select are trimming down and grand prizes are rising up.
So lets go over some names to target, with the salaries and positional rankings coming in from DraftKings. Remember, player lists are whittling down, so values aren't as prioritized, but they will be considered for our $50,000 salary cap.
QB
Drew Brees, Saints (6th, $5,600)
The future Hall of Famer may be in his twilight, but let's enjoy the ride while it lasts. The 42-year-old signal caller remains as one of the most accurate passers in league history, completing over 70% of his passes for the fifth straight season, though he only played eight games this year, including in the wild card game against Chicago.
Brees also continues to be one of the most efficient QBs in the game, as last week's win over the Bears was the fifth time this season he's thrown multiple touchdown passes without an interception in 13 outings.
Round 3 of the New Orleans-Tampa Bay rivalry should be a fun one, as Brees and Tom Brady will be the oldest QBs to face off in NFL history with a combined 85 years (!) between them.
Brees has a more favorable matchup compared to his 43-year-old counterpart.
The Purdue alumnus may have only totaled 382 passing yards combined in the first two matchups, but Brees' efficiency ruled the day again, as he threw six TD passes with no INTs. He averaged a 115.9 passer rating and an 86.2 QBR (league average is 50) in those two regular season meetings.
The Bucs' D has had its moments, but you can look back to the wild card to see how vulnerable it can be. Washington backup QB Taylor Heinicke moved the ball with ease against Tampa, generating 352 yards of offense (306 passing, 46 rushing) and two total TDs.
RB
Cam Akers, Rams (5th, $5,700)
The Rams have employed a committee system for most of the season, but the rookie back has emerged. The Florida State product flourished against division rival Seattle last weekend, accounting for 176 yards from scrimmage (131 rushing, 45 receiving) and a score.
Not only was it Akers' second 100-yard rushing game of the season, the rook has been getting fed lately. Over the last six games, Akers is averaging 116 yards from scrimmage, while garnering 25.4 touches per game over the last five.
Green Bay does pose a challenge as the NFC's No. 1 seed, but one of the team's biggest flaws plays into LA's strength. In the Packers' three losses this year, they allowed an average of 157 rushing yards per game. Sean McVay continues to ride his run-heavy scheme, ranking seventh in carries (473), 10th in yards (2,018) and TDs (19) in the league, respectively.
Adding in Jared Goff's thumb injury, McVay may want to lean Akers to upset the Cheese Heads.
WR
Jarvis Landry, Browns (8th, $5,600)
Juice has been getting his groove back. Landry had his first outing with over 90 yards since November last week in Pittsburgh, but the numbers are a bit deceiving for the former LSU star.
Landry has scored a TD in six of the last seven games, adding to what he does as a PPR stud, with five or more receptions in each of the last six contests. The Browns WR has proven to be Baker Mayfield's favorite target in The Land, averaging 7.8 targets per game since his former LSU buddy Odell Beckham Jr. got hurt in October.
Juice and the Dawg Pound head into Kansas City to take on the defending champs, and since Andy Reid will look to Patrick Mahomes and company on offense, the Cleveland offense will need to bring its best to keep up with the NFL's top passing unit.
KC's defense, however, has been middle of the pack — the Chiefs rank 16th, 14th and 21st, respectively, in total yards, passing yards and rushing yards allowed. And if the Browns are down throughout, they'll need Landry in the passing game, as KC has tied for the 11th-most TD passes allowed (29).
TE
Jared Cook, Saints (4th, $4,000)
Cook has been a factor all season, totaling 504 receiving yards and seven TDs in the regular season — tied for the fourth-highest TD total at his position. We already talked about his QB earlier, as Brees has found ways to link with Cook, including those two previous matchups with the Bucs.
In those first two games vs Tampa, the University of South Carolina product averaged 15.7 yards per catch.
Again, the Bucs' defense has had its ups and downs with the passing game, ranking 21st in passing yards allowed (3,945) and tying for the seventh-highest TD pass total overall (29). TB has also given up nine TDs to TEs — tied for the fifth-most scores allowed to the position in the league.
D/ST
Los Angeles Rams (7th, $2,600)
I know LA takes on Green Bay and presumable three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in this matchup, but the disrespect is real for the NFL's top defensive unit. How great is it? Look no further than how it handled another MVP-level QB in Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense in the Wild Card.
Not only did the Rams pick Wilson off, limit him to a 40.7% completion rate and a 17.6 QBR, LA sacked him five times and held its opponent under 30 for the 14th consecutive game this season, despite two-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald missing most of the second half due to injury.
That's a stretch of not giving up 30 dating back to when Buffalo dropped 35 on the Rams in Week 3. By the way, that was the only time all season a team has scored over 30 on LA.
Now I do expect a Packers win, but don't think the Rams D will go quietly into the night.
With Donald saying he'll be good to go, and top-flight corner Jalen Ramsey shadowing Davante Adams, LA should feel OK matching up with a receiving corps that has solid players but none that compare to the NFL's receiving TD leader.
Aaron Jones has proven to be an underrated weapon once again, but the RB could have a tough outing against a front including Donald, Michael Brockers, Leonard Floyd and Sebastian Joseph-Day.
The Rams D has been elite, ranking in the top 10 in total yards (1st), points per game (1st), yards per play (1st), passing yards (1st), passing TDs (1st), rushing yards (3rd), rushing TDs (tied-4th) and takeaways (tied-10th).
BILLS OUTLOOK
vs. Baltimore
The Bills ended their 25-year playoff-wins drought, vanquishing the first ever No. 7-seed in the Indianapolis Colts. It's crazy to live in an era when Buffalo had a B- or C-performance in a postseason game and still won.
I guess you can say a New Era has arrived (sorry, I can't help myself some times and yes, I know it's Bill Stadium now).
Josh Allen was doing Josh Allen things, totaling 378 yards of offense (324 passing, 54 rushing) and three total TDs (2 passing, 1 rushing), with an 85 QBR and 121.6 passer rating. It was only Allen's third time over the 50-rushing yards mark this season, but it was the fifth time he's led the team in rushing.
It was also his fifth outing with over 300 passing yards, three or more TDs and zero turnovers in the 2020 season.
Allen's partner in crime was back at it again, as Stefon Diggs (6 receptions, 128 receiving yards, 1 TD) continues to prove he was worth giving up a first round pick. Despite his superstar showing for the Bills, this was only the fourth time all season he's had five or more catches, over 100 yards and a score in the same game.
Dawson Knox did score on the first of Allen's TD passes, but the other most relevant pass catchers were Gabriel Davis (4 receptions, 85 yards) and Cole Beasley (7 receptions, 57 yards). Davis is becoming one of the best complimentary wideouts in the game, as he's put up back-to-back games over the 80-yard mark and now has six games this season with over 20 yards per catch.
The RB group wasn't great, with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss only totaling 91 yards from scrimmage combined. But the biggest concern will be how Buffalo runs in Moss' absence after placing him on IR with an ankle injury.
Defensively, the Bills bent but did not break. It's unclear if this was Phillip Rivers' last outing (309 passing yards, 2 TD passes, 91.9 QBR, 93.5 passer rating), but if so, I'm sure fans can tip their caps to the way he went out. The 39-year-old may not be perfect, but there's more questions about head coach Frank Reich after several questionable decisions in the game.
Indy's other fantasy relevant stars included Michael Pittman Jr. (5 receptions, 90 yards), Jonathan Taylor (82 scrimmage yards, 1 TD), Nyheim Hines (83 yards from scrimmage, 11.9 yards per touch) and Jack Doyle (7 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD).
The Ravens now come into Buffalo after knocking off Tennessee, having limited back-to-back rushing champ Derrick Henry to 40 yards. Baltimore's D is stingy once again, allowing 10.8 points per game over the last four games.
But Baltimore's attack starts and ends with Lamar Jackson, as the 2019 MVP blazed the Titans with 136 rushing yards and a score, as well as 179 yards through the air. This was the second time Jackson has rushed for over 100 yards in the playoffs, joining Colin Kaepernick as the only two NFL QBs to do so.
The key will be slowing down the Ravens run game, as they've had two of the top four greatest rushing seasons in league history over the last two years. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards contribute to this attack, with the former having scored a TD in seven straight games.
But don't sleep on their passing game either. Marquise Brown is getting better each week, going over 100 yards receiving last weekend for the first time since week one. The Ravens have Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews too, as Buffalo yielded the most receptions to TEs in the NFL during the regular season (92).
Respond to sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos or at khari.demos@gnnewspaper.com. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.