Derek Wagner wins Chris Moore Memorial at Ransomville Speedway

Middleport's Derek Wagner was the big winner Friday night at Ransomville Speedway, taking the inaugural Chris Moore Memorial for the Sportsman Super DIRTcar Series Western Region as Hy-Tech Concrete, Sunset Bar and Grill, JW Swanson, Parkhill Tree Service and Niagara Hardwood presented the racing program.
In other events, Chad Brachmann (Sanborn) and Erick Rudolph (Ransomville) won the twin 20s for the Krown Undercoating Modifieds; Josh Pangrazio from Oakfield won his fifth KiPo Motors Street Stock feature of the season; Chris Leone from Lewiston won his second Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of the summer; Jim Forster from North Tonawanda appeared to have won his first career Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature but was found to be illegal in post-race tech, so Noah Mamo from Ridgeway, Ontario picked up the win after finishing second.
The first twin-20 for the Krown Modifieds was led to the green flag by Mat Williamson and Brachmann, with Williamson showing the way. Rudolph would enter the top five early after passing last week's winner, Ryan Susice. Rudolph would then pass Ricky Richner on lap three to take over fourth, just as Brachmann took the lead from Williamson.
Rudolph continued his march to the front after passing Greg Martin on lap eight to take over third. Brachmann would catch lap traffic with five laps remaining, allowing Williamson to close in. The caution would come out on lap 16 as James Sweeting and Robbie Johnston got together in turn three. On the restart, Rudolph would pass Williamson to take over second going into turn three, but Brachmann would hold on to score the feature win.
In the second Modified twin-20, Pete Bicknell and Richner were on the front row, with Bicknell showing the way ahead of Susice, Rick Richner, Rudolph and Jesse Cotriss. Johnston slowed on the front straightaway to bring out the caution on lap three. On the restart, Rudolph and Susice battled for second as Bicknell started to pull away.
Rudolph would take second on lap eight and begin to go after Bicknell, finally taking the lead with an outside pass on lap 11. Brachmann hit the wall in turn four to bring out the caution on lap 14. Williamson moved into third on the restart, and Rudolph would go on to score the win, his second at Ransomville this season.
Wagner and Dave DiPietro brought the Investor’s Service Sportsman to the green flag for the inaugural Moore Memorial, with Wagner showing the way. Scott Kerwin would take over second on lap two, and Cameron Tuttle would take over third place on lap three. A four-car battle took place for fourth as DiPietro was holding off Mike Fowler, Noah Walker and Brett Senek. The caution would come out on lap nine for a multi-car incident in turn one as Justin McKay, Senek, Walker and Dylan Duhow all got together.
On the restart, Wagner would regain the lead ahead of Kerwin, with Tuttle, Fowler and Cody McPherson racing in the top five. Cliff Gregg, Jessica Kriegisch, Brian Harris and Senek all got collected in turn two to bring out the caution on lap 13. The following restart would see Wagner, Kerwin and Tuttle battling for the lead. Tuttle would take second from Kerwin just before the halfway point, but Wagner would go on to score the feature win.
Pangrazio and Ken Camidge set the pace in the KiPo Motors Street Stock feature, with Pangrazio into the lead and Simon Bissell taking over second. Dan Schulz would reel in Bissell for second place, and the two would battle as Pangrazio pulled away from the field. Pangrazio drove out to his fifth win of the season.
Jeffery Wynes and Cody Griffin were on the front row for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature. Fourth-place starter Leone took the lead down the back straightaway with Dave Dussault and Ryan Plante moving into the top three on the drop of the green. Wynes would hold off challenges from Cole Susice and Brian Melcher in the opening laps, and Leone would pull away from the field for his second win of the season.
Qualifying heat race winner Greenley George and Forster shared the front row for the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature, with Forster showing the way. Colby Adamczak would take second away from Mamo. Forster continued to lead the way as Adamczak and Mamo battled for second for several circuits. Multiple cautions plagued the 15-lap event for the entry-level division. Forster would pull away to what would have been his first career feature win, but a post-race inspection left Mamo the victor.
This Friday, Busch Beer presents the highly anticipated return of the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champion Sprint Cars presented by Mobil1 to the Big R. The Krown Undercoating Modifieds and the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks will round out the card, which will be seen before a worldwide audience on FloRacing.
The Sportsman Super DIRTcar Series will return to Ransomville on Aug. 24 for the Mike Bonesky Memorial, which will be a combined Western Region/Central Region event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.