Glenn Whritenour of Jasper won the fifth edition of the John Susice Memorial for the KiPo Motors Street Stocks as Modern Disposal, Christopher Allen Construction, Buffalo Auto Auction, JW Swanson & Associates and the FOAR SCORE Fan Club presented racing action Friday night at Ransomville Speedway.
In the night's other action, Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario won his fifth Krown Undercoating Modified feature; Derek Wagner from Middleport won his fourth Investor’s Service Sportsman feature this season; Ransomville's Cole Susice won his first Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature this summer; Newfane's Aden Harris won his second Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature of the season; and Ed Lawrence from Seneca Falls was the overall winner of the Vintage Cars.
The Susice Memorial was led to the green flag by John Zimmerman and Damian Long, with Zimmerman showing the way ahead of Brandon Sherwood, Whritenour, Pete Stefanski and Ken Camidge. Whritenour would take second away from Sherwood and go after Zimmerman for the lead. The top two would pull away from the field, as Sherwood and Pangrazio would battle for third.
The caution came out on lap 12 as Camidge, Mike Fellows and Chris Dziomba got together in turn one and race leader Zimmerman hit the wall. Zimmerman went pitside, giving the lead to Whritenour. The restart would see Whritenour, Sherwood and Pangrazio take off in the top three spots, as Simon Bissell raced in fourth.
Mike Fellows spun in turn two to bring out another caution, and Pangrazio hit the wall. On the restart, Whritenour would lead Sherwood and Bissell. Sherwood would close the gap, but Whritenour would go on to score the feature win.
Scott Kerwin and Pete Bicknell brought the Modifieds to green for their 30-lap feature, with Kerwin showing the way and Bicknell holding off Steve Lewis Jr. early on. Chad Brachmann, Williamson and Erick Rudolph would all get around Lewis to move into the top five. Williamson and Brachmann would battle for third for several laps, with Williamson taking it on lap 11.
Williamson would reel in Bicknell for second at the race’s halfway mark, clearing him Bicknell with 12 laps to go, then would go after Kerwin for the lead. Lewis' strong run would end on lap 21 as he slowed in turn four. On the restart, Williamson would take the lead away from Kerwin, with Rudolph, Ryan Susice and Bicknell racing in the top five. Rudolph would use the inside line to finish second
Kasey Coffey and Dylan Duhow were on the front row for the Sportsman feature, with Coffey leading Duhow, Wagner, Dave DiPietro and Noah Walker early. Greenley George spun in turn four to bring out the race’s first caution on lap number four. Wagner would take over second from Duhow on the restart and go after Coffey for the lead. Wagner would take over the lead on lap 11 and start to pull away from the field, then go on to score his fourth win of the season ahead of Coffey, Duhow, Walker and Senek.
Susice and Brian Melcher were on the front row for the Mini Stocks feature, with Susice showing the way ahead of Melcher, Matt Hornquist, Curtis Rung and Ryan Plante. Rung would take over second and be in hot pursuit of Susice for the lead. Plante slowed in turn one to bring out the caution on lap eight. Susice would survive several late restarts to pick up his first win of the season.
Abby Castile and Harris were on the front row in the Novice Sportsman, with Harris showing the way. Colby Adamczak would take second away from Castile on lap three and go after Harris for the lead. Noah Mamo would battle with Castile and move into third on lap number nine. Adamczak would reel in Harris, but Harris would hold off Adamczak and Mamo to score the feature win.
Doug “Flash” Gordon took the lead from the drop of the green flag in the Vintage Cars feature. Lawrence quickly passed him on lap two, then pulled away from the field for the win.
Thursday at the Little R, the SANY New York/Burris Racing go-karts saw 76 karts take part in the racing action. Gary Gow won the Mike Barry Motors Senior Heavy feature for his first of the season. Brayden Bills won his second Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites feature of the season. Mason Hanel won his fifth Frontier Auto Wrecking Junior 3 feature of the season. Tyler Moden won his first SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature of the season. Lucas Newton won his first Slack Karts Junior 1 feature of the season. Vincent Ruggiero (third), Fulton Coleman (first) and Easton Carpenter (second) won the Just Signs & Designs Novice features. Lexi Healey won the Ladies Race.
Go-karts will be back in action Thursday featuring the full SANY New York/Burris Racing program.
Friday on the big track, Buffalo Fuel, Firth Jewelers and Telco Construction will present a full card of Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Investor’s Service Sportsman, KiPo Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks and the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman.
After that, two of the biggest shows of the season will take place. The 37th Summer Nationals will be held Aug. 24, featuring the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds. The Investors Service Sportsman will also be featured in the second running of the Mike Bonesky Memorial, which will be a Western and Central Region combined race for the DIRTcar Sportsman.
The Versus Monster Trucks then take over the track on Aug. 27.
