LOCKPORT — Matthew Schaffert is a man of facts. He wants the truth with no ambivalence. He doesn’t even like to read fiction books.
The Lockport senior was wired for track and field, where there is no bickering who is the best or who won a race. The stopwatch and tape measure have the final say and there is no arguing the outcome.
Track is a sport of truth and the fact is Schaffert was the fastest male in Western New York this season. He produced the top large-school times in the 100- and 200-meter dashes while winning two sectional championships and qualifying for the state meet in three events.
Lockport has a storied lineage of sprinters and Schaffert stands among them, not just through performance, but in dedication to the sport. He was a three-sport athlete, but track always took the top billing.
Schaffert set goals, most of which he was able to accomplish this season. His efforts have resulted in being the Greater Niagara Newspapers boys track and field athlete of the year.
“There’s nothing fake (about) track,” Schaffert said. “If you go out there and lose, you lose. Times don’t lie. Times are facts, just like non-fiction.”
One Schaffert’s top goals this season was to run a 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds, but many of the external factors that go into running such a time never lined up. The runner next to him in the state qualifier was disqualified, leaving him without a pacer. At states, 20-mile-per-hour winds brought challenges in every event.
No excuses were made by Schaffert, even when he flailed his arms in frustration when the scoreboard read 11.19 at states, ending his quest to break 11 in high school. Nearly a month later, Schaffert is still displeased about it, but having the top times in Section VI provides some relief.
Schaffert’s time of 11.06 seconds at the Niagara Frontier League championships on May 24 was the section’s fastest time of the year. Although he wasn’t able to beat Clarence’s Tyler McGrath at the state qualifier, Schaffert’s top time was better and he posted a better time at states.
Lake Shore’s Simon Connors was the lone Section VI runner to break 11 seconds this season, but those conditions at the state meet kept his 10.94 from being wind-legal.
If his 100 times weren’t enough, Schaffert was also one of the fastest 200 runners in Western New York, finishing in 22.48 seconds at the NFL meet. He was the Section VI Division 1 champion in the event, winning by nearly half a second. Only Southwestern’s Michael Butterfield (22.34) ran a faster time this year.
Schaffert was also part of the sectional-champion 4x100 relay team (43.56) and had the No. 6 long jump in Section VI, at 21 feet, 5 1/4 inches.
“There’s a lot of talented runners in Section VI, but he’s the guy in the front and if he wants to win, he’s going to win,” Lockport sprints and jumps coach Dan Langendorfer. “... He’s believed it all season. He didn’t get the time he wanted at states, but he beat the people he wanted to beat.”
How fast Schaffert ran and who he beat this season was impressive, but giving the sport top priority could leave a more lasting imprint on the Lockport program. Despite having great sprinters through the years, many of them did not consider track to be their No. 1 sport.
Track has been Schaffert’s top option for several years, and he’s catered his offseason training to increase his times and jumps. His in-season workouts ensure he’s not overworked on race days and he consistently worked on his technique out of the starting blocks. Even the length of time he sleeps each night is geared to optimizing his performance.
Schaffert passed on competing in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals for the Nike Outdoor Nationals at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, where he finished 16th in 11.21. Touring Nike was fun, but he may have been most excited about seeing the five-lane Michael Johnson Track set off in the woods at Nike Headquarters.
“Track’s not the flashy sport,” Langendorfer said. “... To have a guy of Matt’s caliber talk about track being his sport helps with recruiting. Since COVID, numbers are little down, but everyone latches onto Matt. They hear what he’s doing and how much he focuses on track every day. … He lives and breathes for this.”
As Schaffert moves on to compete at SUNY Cortland next year, he leaves having achieved goals of winning sectionals and qualifying for states. Yet, he scoffs at the notion he could be satisfied with his achievements.
Schaffert is too busy worrying about the goals he has set for himself tomorrow, next week, next month and next year to bask in his accomplishments.
“I never say I’m satisfied. That’s not in my vocabulary,” Schaffert said. “I did some cool stuff, but yesterday doesn’t care about today. It’s over. I’m not going into college saying I’m the Section VI champion. They don’t care. I still have to put in work and then do it again. When that’s over, I’ll do it again.”
The GNN Sports all-area boys track and field team:
• Brandin Allen, Sr., Royalton-Hartland: Allen saw a five-second improvement on his 400 hurdles time this season, propelling him to one of the best in the section. Allen’s top time of 59.20 was third at the Division 2 state qualifier and the fifth-best time in Section VI this season. He was also the Section VI Class C and Niagara-Orleans League champion in the event.
• Nate Adams, Sr., Starpoint: Adams dropped nearly 40 seconds on his 3,200 time this season and his time of 9:36.37 was second at the state qualifier and the third-fastest time in Section VI all season. He also had the sixth-best 1,600 time, racing in 4:31.97 at the Class A sectional meet.
• Alex Darlak, Jr., Niagara Wheatfield: In his first campaign in the sport, Darlak was the Section VI Division 1 champion in the pentathlon. He didn’t attempt the event until May 7 and only competed three times all season. Darlak tallied 2,793 points to win the state qualifier and then posted 2,661 points at states.
• Jackson Jones, Sr., Grand Island: Jones did not compete at the sectional class meet or at the state qualifier, but he still put up some of the top times in the section. Jones ran the 400 in 51.53 on May 14, which was No. 6 in Section VI, while his 200 time of 22.91 was No. 9.
• Kyle Lewis, Jr., Starpoint: Lewis’ top time in the 100 was 11.29 this season, taking second at the ECIC championships, while also running 11.42 to finish third at the state qualifier. His best time last season was 11.49, but the junior beat that time in seven of nine races this year. Lewis also ran 22.92 in the 200, which was tied for 10th in the section.
• David Litten, Jr., Niagara Falls: Litten was the top thrower in the Niagara Frontier League this season, sweeping the shot put and the discus. His top discus throw of 137-9 was the No. 7 throw in Section VI this season, while his 43-0.75 was 15th. Litten finished sixth at state qualifier in the discus and eighth in the shot put.
• Nathan Russell, Jr., Lewiston-Porter: The Niagara Frontier League high jump champion posted the No. 5 overall jump in Section VI this season. Russell jumped 5-11 at the Division 2 state qualifier, finishing fourth at the meet. He jumped 5-10 at the NFL championships and also took second at the Class A meet.
• Alastair Sweeney, Sr., Lewiston-Porter: Sweeney was the No. 3 pole vaulter in Section VI this season. His best vault was 12-3, which earned him the championship at the NFL championships. He also won the Class A meet with a vault of 11-6.
• Jacob Winn, Sr., Niagara Falls: Winn was among the fastest sprinters in Western New York this season. He ran 11.17 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the NFL championships, giving him the third-fastest time in Section VI this season. Winn’s time of 22.92 in the 200 was tied for 10th in the section.
