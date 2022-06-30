GNN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Olivia Fox leaves Grand Island with unquestioned legacy

GRAND ISLAND — There are players and teams successful coaches cite years later. The building blocks of the program, who start it all. Olivia Fox is one of the players who will be referred to as the foundation of Grand Island girls lacrosse for years to come.
Fox was just a fourth-grader trying lacrosse for the first time when Jen Chowske took control of the Grand Island program 10 years ago. Since then, Fox has clawed and scratched, yearning for the Vikings to become a viable contender in Section VI.
Perhaps there will be better players or better teams, but Fox has a claim to several firsts that can never be taken away. She has a chance to become Grand Island’s first girls lacrosse All-American this season, leading the Vikings to their first sectional and conference championships in program history.
Fox’s year of firsts permanently stapled her legacy at the school and earned her the title of Greater Niagara Newspapers girls lacrosse player of the year.
“Our team is a bunch of girls who have been working hard since we were little,” Fox said. “I never thought we would have done what we did this year. It’s nice to see all the hard work you put into it pay off and all the hard work your teammates put into it pay off.”
Chowske refers to Fox as Grand Island’s quarterback, not just because she has served as the team’s unofficial spokeswoman, whose voice reverberates through the stadium during each game and practice. Fox also ensures the team is in the right position and many of the team’s goals come after one of her pinpoint passes.
For the second consecutive season, Fox led Section VI in assists. She set a school record with 59 assists in 2021, and although the number dropped to 42 this year, it was eight more than any other player in the section.
“She is the player that calls the plays, the player that controls the plays,” Chowske said. “I have always given her control of the offense. What she sees, whether it’s zone or man or if she sees something, (she can) call out any play, at any time.”
Despite being Grand Island’s primary passer, Fox still scored 85 goals — including 48 this year — during her career. But she often forfeited a chance for more impressive statistics not just for her role in the offense, but because she recognized there were several other players who could score.
Yet she was still ready to produce in big games, scoring a career-high nine points in the Section VI Class C final against Williamsville East and seven in a Conference 2-clinching win over Orchard Park.
“Stats have never really been a big thing for me,” Fox said. “Sure, they’re cool. It’s nice to have numbers, but this year I talked with (Chowske) a lot and she said, ‘Olivia, you’re a senior and you have to realize what your role is.' I took it game-by-game and sometimes it’s nice just seeing your teammates accomplish things. The common goal is to win it all.”
As Fox moves on to continue her lacrosse career at Division II Slippery Rock University, Grand Island will have new players looking to add to the legacy started by Fox and her classmates. The foundation has been laid and Chowske says that will forever be part of Fox’s legacy within the program.
“Not only has she been vocal on the field, but her actions on the field, off the field, in the offseason, have done a lot of talking,” Chowske said. “A lot of our younger players really look up to her.”
Other players considered for the award: Tristan Davis (Niagara Wheatfield), Lily Koslowski (Grand Island), Sophie Massaro (Lewiston-Porter) and Kylie Miranto (North Tonawanda).