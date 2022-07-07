GNN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Talent lifts Starpoint's Alyssa Armitage to be best pole vaulter in the state

PENDLETON — Alyssa Armitage left Cicero-North Syracuse High School in frustration. In the biggest meet of her career, she wasn’t her best.
The Starpoint senior may not have won at the state meet, but she finished as the undisputed best pole vaulter in the state based on season results. Armitage set the Section VI meet record with a vault of 13 feet and no one in the state came within two inches of the mark.
It may take some time for Armitage to grasp what was accomplished because it does not come with a medal or a name forever etched in record books, but there is no questioning no one jumped higher. She can, with confidence, say she was the state’s best in 2022.
The two-time sectional champion and Starpoint school-record holder has been named Greater Niagara Newspapers girls track and field athlete of the year.
“It still gets me and I’m disappointed, but things happen and it wasn’t my day,” Armitage said. “I’m going to use that as a learning experience and improve on it. … I wanted to do 13 feet at least once more, but it is what it is.”
To say that it wasn’t Armitage’s day is not hyperbole or cliché. Winds began gusting at 20 miles per hour just as she was about to take her first attempt, impeding her momentum as she took off down the runway.
Conditions are significant in the pole vault and every competitor succumbs to the elements at some point during their career. Armitage failed to clear 12 feet and only four managed the feat at states.
Only the eventual state champion, Central Square’s Ella Dolce, went higher, but her winning mark of 12 feet, 6 inches was a height Armitage cleared with ease the week prior at sectionals.
“She may have not been the best on that day, but her height showed she can jump with the best of them,” Starpoint pole vault coach Lou Anastasi said. “She put up the best jump in the state, so she’s definitely in that conversation.”
Anastasi could not put a cap on how high Armitage could vault in the future as she is set to continue her career at Division I Binghamton next year. He thinks she could reach 14 feet some day, and aside from wind, Armitage will be the person to decide.
At times, Armitage’s biggest enemy was confidence. Despite having the numbers to prove her talent, sometimes confidence washes away when she approaches the bar. It’s not something she can explain and the irony of fear creeping in while competing in a sport that requires being 13 feet in the air is not lost.
Armitage has all the tools needed to be a top-notch college vaulter, including body control that comes from a gymnastics background and speed that allowed her to reach the 100-meter dash final at the Section VI state qualifier. Now it’s a matter of consistently understanding those skills can be more powerful than fear, but those feelings are not uncommon in the sport.
“The mental game is a big factor in pole vaulter,” Anastasi said. “It’s tough enough physically, but when you bring in the mental aspect, you’re fighting two battles. If she can get her mind in the right place, start to believe in herself and trust her teachings and technique, she can jump much higher.”
Anastasi’s insistence there is more left in Armitage to improve is telling how good she can be, and it has been noticed at Starpoint. She owns the school’s top 12 vaults and 14 of the top 16. Prior to Armitage’s arrival, Anastasi’s former pupil Julia Schreiber was the only female in school history to clear 11 feet.
Schreiber, who had success collegiately at Fredonia State, vaulted 11-3 in 2014. Armitage was also nearly three feet better than any other pole vaulter in Section VI this season.
“It just sets that higher expectation,” Starpoint head coach Jeff Hart said. “People see the work she puts in, whether it’s in the offseason or after practice and just how she approaches being a high-caliber athlete. … We have all these young athletes aspiring to compete at those higher levels and they see what it takes.”
The 2022 GNN Sports all-area girls track and field team
• Madyson Bush, So., Starpoint: An emerging talent in Western New York, Bush won the triple jump and long jump at the Section VI Class A meet. She had a career-best triple jump (36 feet) at the ECIC championships and finished sixth at the state qualifier. The jump ranked No. 5 overall in the section this season. She also jumped 16-1 1/4 in the long jump at the Class A meet. Bush was also third in the pole vault (8-6) at the state qualifier.
• Madelyn Fike, Sr., Niagara Wheatfield: Fike was once again among Section VI’s best, finishing second at the state qualifier in the 200. She ran a career-best 26.58 seconds in the 200-meter dash at the West Seneca West Early Bird Classic, which was the sixth-best time in Section VI this season. Fike also ran 1:00.90 in the 400, which was No. 7 in Section VI this season.
• Miranda Gatto, Jr., Niagara Wheatfield: Gatto was consistently among the top distance runners in the section, finishing third in the 3,000 at the state qualifier and fifth in the 1,500. She ran 10:46.22 in the 3,000 and 4:58.24 in the 1,500, both of which were ranked ninth in the section.
• Veda Jauch, Sr., Starpoint: Western New York’s top thrower was a dual sectional champion and a state placewinner. Jauch’s best discus throw of the season was 122-3 and her best shot put was 36-9, which earned her sixth at the Division 1 state meet. Jauch was sixth in Division 1 at states in the discus and then rebounded to take fourth in the Federation meet. She was a two-time Section VI champion in the discus.
• Melanie Meyers, Sr., Newfane: Meyers uncorked the best jump of her career at the right time, leaping 35-11.25 to win the Division 2 triple jump at the state qualifier. It was also the No. 6 jump in Section VI. She was also the Class B sectional and Niagara-Orleans League champion. Meyers took second in the long jump (15-8.25) and high jump (4-10), leading Newfane to the Class B title. She was also the N-O champion in the jump.
• Madelynn Ruteledge, So., Medina: Ruteledge burst onto the track and field scene this season, placing fifth in the long jump at the Division 2 state meet, leaping 17-1. Her best jump was 17-6.5, which earned third at the state qualifier and was the seventh-best jump in Section VI this season. Ruteledge was the N-O League runner-up in the high jump (4-10) and took third at the Class C sectional meet.
• Madelaine Schultz, Jr., Wilson: Schultz was the top hurdler in the N-O League this season, racing to a season-best time of 16.65 seconds in the 100 hurdles at the league championships. Schultz also won the Class C sectional meet and placed second at the state qualifier. She was second in the 400 hurdles (1:12.67) at the Class C meet and was also the league champion.
• Rebecca Schultz, Sr., Grand Island: A versatile competitor, Schultz took second in the 100 and third in the 100 hurdles at the state qualifier. She ran a season-best 13.06 in the 100 at the meet. Her top time in the 100 hurdles was 15.92, which was the No. 5 time in the section. She was the Class A sectional and NFL champion in the event. Schultz was also the NFL long jump and triple jump champion.
• Kendall Sobczyk, Sr., Niagara Wheatfield: Once again among the top sprinters in Western New York. Sobczyk ran sub-13 seconds in the 100 four times this season, including 12.80 at the NFL championships, which was the No. 5 time in Section VI this year. She was the NFL champion in the event and finished second at the Class AA sectional meet. Her top time in the 200 was 26.85, which was second at the NFL meet and No. 10 overall in Section VI for the season.