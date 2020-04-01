FIRST TEAM
Camri King
• School: Lockport
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 18.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals
• Scoop: After years as one of the top players in the N-O, this 5-9 forward transferred in from Medina and gave the Lady Lions a first team All-NFL season. ... Finished second in the NFL in points per game, leading Lockport to the Niagara Division title.
Skylar Munnikhuysen
• School: Wilson
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 steals
• Scoop: A 5-8 guard, Munnikhuysen led the Lakewomen to an undefeated N-O championship, setting the league pace in points and steals. ... Earned her second consecutive N-O Player of the Year honor in the process, as well as first team all-league. ... Not bad for a soccer player; she'll lace up her cleats for D-1 UB next fall.
Claire Skowronski
• School: Lewiston-Porter
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 4.1 steals
• Scoop: Having starred in track, cross country and soccer throughout her career, this standout athlete found a leading role on the hardcourt, helping the Lady Lancers move from middling program to Section VI power. ... 5-4 guard named first team All-NFL. ... Will continue her career playing basketball for D-3 SUNY Oswego.
Amelia Strong
• School: Cardinal O'Hara
• Year: Junior
• Stats: 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks
• Scoop: This 6-2 forward from Niagara Falls led the 10th-ranked Class AA team in the state, according to NewYorkSportswriters.org, in scoring and rebounding. ... Earned Class AA Catholic Playoff MVP and first team All-Catholic honors. ... Picked up her first D-1 offer from Niagara.
Lydia Sweeney
• School: Grand Island
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 6.0 steals
• Scoop: The Lady Vikings' 5-7 star led all locals in points, assists and steals while earning her second consecutive GNN Sports Player of the Year and NFL Player of the Year honors. ... Finished her career second on GI's girls hoops all-time scoring list. ... Will take her talents to D-2 Cedarville in Ohio.
SECOND TEAM
Sophie Auer
• School: Lewiston-Porter
• Year: Freshman
• Stats: 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals
• Scoop: The youngest player to make our list, this 5-8 forward leaves the Lady Lancers, who have been trending up for years, in great hands even with Skowronski's graduation. ... Led L-P in scoring and rebounding. ... Named second team All-NFL.
Izzy Dinse
• School: Wilson
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 11.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals
• Scoop: The Lakewomen's 5-10 center was the lone local to average a double-double, leading her team in rebounding. ... One of three Wilson players to earn first team All-N-O honors, along with Munnikhuysen and Anna Frerichs. ... Will play D-3 volleyball at St. John Fisher.
Dinah Harris
• School: Niagara Falls
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 12.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.4 steals
• Scoop: Do-it-all 5-5 guard led the Lady Wolverines in scoring, assists and steals. ... Five-year varsity player makes her third appearance on our All-Area second team. ... Undecided on what she'll do next year.
Jaden Mott
• School: Starpoint
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals
• Scoop: The Lady Spartans' athletic leading scorer netted more than half her team-leading points total this season in transition or off turnovers. ... 5-6 guard finished fifth in ECIC II and 16th in ECIC overall in scoring. ... Voted honorable mention All-ECIC.
Jasmine White
• School: Lockport
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 9.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals
• Scoop: Multi-talented 5-11 senior led the Lady Lions in rebounds, steals and blocks while also setting a school record in the 4x200 relay this winter in indoor track. ... Joined King on the All-NFL first team, making Lockport the only team with two selections.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Barker — Sydnie Luckman; GI — Grace Carey; Lockport — Ashlynn Johnson; Newfane — Lauren Boudeman, Rachel Chunco; NF — Chanlar Lamar; NT — Paige Book, Emily Zander; R-H — Shelby Wolf; Starpoint — Riley Schepis; Wilson — Anna Frerichs.
