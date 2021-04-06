Sophie Auer
• School: Lewiston-Porter
• Year: Sophomore
• Stats: 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4 steals
• Scoop: Super Soph in more ways than one. Auer was the driving force to a historic Lady Lancer season, as they finished a perfect 11-0 in the Niagara Frontier League. Our GNN Sports girls basketball player of the year shined all 2021, producing five double-doubles and scoring 20-plus on eight different occasions, highlighted by her 32-point, 8-rebound, 7-steal effort against CSAT on March 13. The NFL POY was a theft all year on the defensive end as well, notching five games with five or more steals, including a season-high nine in a season-opening win against Kenmore East. Auer was also named a fourth-team All-Western New Yorker.
Amelia Strong
• School: Cardinal O'Hara
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.4 steals
• Scoop: This Niagara Falls native patrolled the post for what may have been Western New York's top team. Alongside fellow Division I commits Aaliyah Parker and Mia McCarthy, the future LIU-Brooklyn Blackbird helped the Lady Hawks claim their eighth straight Monsignor Martin championship, going 14-0 on the season. The 6-foot-2 senior was a monster in the paint, shooting 61% from the field, posting five double-doubles and scoring in double figures in all but one game. Strong was O'Hara's defensive anchor, as she had six outings with two or more blocks and produced another six multi-steal games. The first-team All-WNYer recorded her 1,000th point on Feb. 26 against Nichols.
Alex Buckley
• School: North Tonawanda
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals
• Scoop: A former teammate of Strong's at O'Hara, Buckley came home and saved the day for the Lady Jacks, leading them to an appearance in the Class A1 sectional title game. The NAIA Bethesda University commit set the NFL on fire this winter, as NT finished the season at 11-2. Buckley's primary role was as a bucket getter, as the senior scored 15 or more points in 11 of 13 games. Her best showing may have been her 24-point, 7-rebound, 5-assist, 3-steal, 1-block line against South Park on March 22 during NT's return from a COVID pause to open up the Section VI quarterfinals.
Brianna Barr
• School: Grand Island
• Year: Freshman
• Stats: 17.7 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals
• Scoop: The only freshman on our list, Barr was a force for the Lady Vikings. The NFL's second-leading scorer, the 6-foot-2 forward led the league with a total of 217 rebounds, outpacing the next player by 62. Barr's most intriguing stat has to be that she posted a double-double in all 15 games this season, including eight different outings with 15 or more boards. She posted two games with 20-plus rebounds as well, highlighted by a 27-point, 21-rebound, 5-steal, 4-assist, 1-block performance against Kenmore West on Feb. 25. She also had four games scoring over 20 points. Not only did Barr have nine multi-steal games, she also made a lot of plays out of the post, notching six games this winter with four or more assists.
Tessa Schuey
• School: Lewiston-Porter
• Year: Junior
• Stats: 13.4 points, 5.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 steals
• Scoop: The Lady Lancers' co-captain was also a major factor in Lew-Port's first NFL girls hoops title since 1996. The junior point guard totaled the most total assists in the NFL (80) and was also second in the league in total steals (59). Schuey filled the stat sheet in many ways, posting 12 double-digit scoring outings, dishing five or more assists or grabbing five or more rebounds in nine different games and nabbing multiple steals in each game this winter. The first team All-NFLer had season-highs of 24 points on March 11, 12 assists the next game against CSAT, 11 rebounds on March 3, as well as a remarkable eight steals against GI on Feb. 11.
SECOND TEAM
Grace Carey
• School: Grand Island
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 13.7 points, 8 rebounds, 3.1 assists
• Scoop: Alongside Barr, Carey guided GI as its only senior during the 2021 season. The first team All-NFL pick became a point forward for the Lady Vikings, racking up four or more assists in seven contests. Carey closed her fourth varsity season with 12 double-figure scoring games, most notably torching Lockport for 35 points on Feb. 27. The 5-foot-9 forward was also not afraid to do the dirty work, with five nights of 10-plus rebounds and four double-doubles overall. Carey also brought her high-energy demeanor to the defensive end, putting together six multi-steal games, with her season-high of five against CSAT on Feb. 19.
Emily Zander
• School: North Tonawanda
• Year: Sophomore
• Stats: 11.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals
• Scoop: The Lady Jacks' stellar 2021 season also had a lot to do with Zander. The sophomore standout was a rebounding machine, piling up seven double-figure rebound efforts. Zander had three games with 18 or more boards, as she also joined the 20-rebound club against CSAT on Feb. 11 (19 points, 21 rebounds, 1 steal). Putting together six double-figure scoring outings, Zander also helped NT reach the Class A1 title game by posting four multi-steal games.
Ashlynn Johnson
• School: Lockport
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals
• Scoop: This Lady Lions' co-captain capped her senior season with a first team All-NFL selection. Johnson did a little bit of everything for Lockport, scoring when needed, providing playmaking as an off guard, as crashing the glass and bringing energy on the defensive end. The 5-foot-7 guard was truly a Swiss-army knife, having more defensive-oriented games like Feb. 17 against Ken West (2 points, 4 assists, 11 rebounds, 3 steals), but also being able to fill it up like she did against CSAT on Feb. 25 (21 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals). Johnson guided Lockport to a 9-6 record, as the Lady Lions secured a top-four seed in the Class AA sectionals.
Sydnie Luckman
• School: Barker
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals
• Scoop: The Niagara-Orleans League's leading scorer, this sharpshooting guard was able to guide her father's team as a first-team All-N-O pick. The Lady Raiders were one of the surprise teams of 2021, finishing at 6-6 after last recording a record at or above .500 in 2014-15. Always a threat from deep, Luckman was able score in double figures in nine contests, as her season-best showing came against Medina on March 4 (27 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals). She was also able to post a 23-point, 10-rebound, 2-steal, 1-block game against Akron on Feb. 23, as well as helping fuel an upset of the Lady Tigers on March 11.
Shelby Wolf
• School: Royalton-Hartland
• Year: Senior
• Stats: 13 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2 steals
• Scoop: This first team All-N-O selection was another dominant glass cleaner, as she led the league in total rebounds (169) — outpacing the second-place finisher by 64. Wolf notched seven double-doubles in 2021, as she also became a 20-rebound performer against Akron on Feb. 25 (15 points, 22 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks). The 5-foot-10 forward also had another 19 boards the game before versus Alden. Wolf also added 10 double-figure scoring games, as well as eight games with two or more steals.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
North Tonawanda: Paige Book, Kylie Miranto; Wilson: Meg Musall, Bella Lemke, Maddy Seeley, Julia Faery; Lockport: Kalyn Reabold, Grace Mckissock; Newfane: Rachel Chunco, Marah Sheehan; Niagara Wheatfield: Maddie Fike; Roy-Hart: Ava Owens; Lew-Port: Sarah Woods; Barker: Sarah Outten, Courtney Hillman; Niagara Falls: Lydia Ligammari; Grand Island: Claire LeFevre
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.