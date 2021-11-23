GRAND ISLAND — Forwards get credit for goals. Goalkeepers get credit for shutouts. Defenders often get lost in the shuffle.
So what does Grand Island defender Anthony Amato get? Enjoyment.
Long ago, Amato found his love within the game of soccer was not rooted in scoring goals, it was preventing them. No, he does not get credit for saves, as his role is swiping the ball before a player can even think of taking a shot.
Amato did not score a goal for the Vikings this year and tallied just four assists. But his play quarterbacked a Grand Island defense that surrendered 17 goals and less than 100 shots on net.
The senior aided in 10 clean sheets — including a stretch of five consecutive games without allowing a goal — as the Vikings posted an 11-0-1 record in the Niagara Frontier League during the regular season, earning runner-up finishes in the NFL and Section VI Class A2.
Amato’s play did not go unnoticed, garnering first team All-Western New York and first team All-NFL honors. And now he has been named boys soccer player of the year for Greater Niagara Newspapers.
“I love hunting people down and I get more satisfaction doing that than scoring a goal would do for me,” Amato said. “If someone is running down the line and I can chase them down 100 mph and slide tackle him with the ball, that’s just dopamine for me. It’s much better than scoring a goal.”
Grand Island head coach Frank Butcher believes there is a false narrative among many soccer spectators that the most skilled players play forward or in the midfield. It is hard to deny his claim because there are few concrete statistics to show a defender’s worth.
The players with the best ball-handling skills and speed are often placed on top from a young age and they grow into that position over time. Meanwhile, the role of a defender is often to make everyone else look good.
The Vikings were built without a dominant scorer. No player had double-digit goals but six had at least five goals and five tallied at least five assists. Butcher believes Amato could have excelled at any position on the field, saying, “It’s hard to find a player with his ability at any position.” His contribution defensively was irreplaceable.
“People will think, ‘Oh, he’s not that great because you had all these good players,’ but he’s a major part of that,” Butcher said. “You take him out of the game and it would be like a domino effect. You would find things falling apart all over the field.”
Knowing Amato’s play would go unnoticed by many when postseason awards were calculated, Butcher attempted to put him in positions to score late in games. But Amato declined by saying, “No, this is my job. This is what I want to do.”
“He’s a team-first guy that wants to do whatever it takes to win,” Butcher said. “If you find a guy like him and put him in any position, it’s contagious around the team. If you see someone working that hard in practice, it makes you want to lift your game up a little bit. In a game it’s a whole other level and people see how hard you have to work to find that success.”
A steadfast demeanor does not come with a switch to flip when Amato steps onto the soccer pitch. His plan is to major in biology at Niagara University because it is close to home. Such determination may have pushed away potential suitors for soccer — his older sister Brooke is a key contributor for Daemen — so Amato will see if he can make the Purple Eagles.
Niagara also happens to be close to a gym where he boxes and is hoping to have his first fight by January. Coincidentally, boxing puts him in a spotlight he avoided in soccer. He loves being in total control of the final result in boxing and having teammates to support him in soccer.
But one similarity he draws from both sports is the physicality. Having the ability to fend off an opponent is something he enjoys. The endurance needed to last a 3-minute round is also comparable to short bursts needed to stop an offensive attack in soccer.
“Chasing a guy down the field and knocking them down, that’s my favorite thing to do — unless you get a foul,” Amato said. “As weird as it is, I love fighting. It’s just something I love to do.”
Player of the Year honorable mentions: Lewiston-Porter senior Robert Woods; Royalton-Hartland junior Peter Martillotta; Grand Island senior Sean Graham; Lewiston-Porter junior Nathan Russell and Niagara Wheatfield junior Vinnie DiBello.
