Matt Ceccato and Aidan Robins are a Niagara County hockey institution.
The two have played some 600 together, teammates in six different programs over more than 12 years. Since they first laced ‘em up, they’ve been rocking the same colors.
The end of their run is right around the corner.
Ceccato and Robins are seniors at Niagara Falls High School and on the Lockport/NF federation hockey team, which is the No. 5 seed in the Section VI large school playoffs and plays a quarterfinal tonight against No. 4 Clarence. A loss would end the program’s best season since combining four years ago and close the book on Ceccato and Robins teaming up in competitive hockey.
Safe to say the two aren’t planning on making things easy on the Red Devils.
“This is potentially the last practice of my career, and that hit me a little bit driving on the bus,” Robins said before Wednesday’s practice at Cornerstone CFCU Arena. “And then tomorrow’s game and hopefully a couple more games after that, those are definitely going to be leaving everything on the ice because I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to have another time to be out here.”
“This is it,” Ceccato added. “So just having that mindset of leaving it all on the ice, giving it all I’ve got for Aidan and these guys, that’s all I’ve been thinking about.”
Ceccato and Robins first teamed up as 4-year-olds. They played travel with the Niagara Jr. Purple Eagles and the Bud Bakewell Ice Hawks, who became the Power City Bruins. When it came time to play scholastically, Niagara Falls didn’t have a modified or JV program, so they joined a combined Tonawanda/North Tonawanda team as eighth-graders and Wilson/Newfane as freshmen.
They made two trips to states during those years before earning their spots on the Lockport/NF fed team as sophomores. But the program was essentially starting from scratch, fresh off an inaugural combined season when the schools’ long rivalry and a 1-17 record occasionally led to confrontation.
Ceccato credits the seniors on his first team with sparking a turnaround. Lock/NF quadrupled its win total.
“When we got here, a few past seniors were very welcoming,” Ceccato said. “They knew that we were going to step up and help lead this team to success, so they really brought us under their wing.”
A year later, Ceccato and Robins were the leaders, taking captain and assistant roles, respectively, they held again this season. A young team once again finished with four wins but set the table for this winter’s 8-8-0-1 record.
Ceccato and Robins — along with Lockport’s trio of assistant captains, senior goalie Aden Benson and juniors Christian and Nicholas Anzalone — helped Lock/NF to respectability. Robins, a forward, tied for the team lead with 22 points and was first on the team and tied for fourth in the Niagara Frontier League division with 14 goals. He led the NFL with 3 game-tying and 3 game-winning goals. Ceccato’s 11 assists are tied for second on the team and his 16 points tied for second among NFL defensemen.
“They’re good hockey players and they’re good captains,” said Niagara Falls’ Lou Jacklin, the team’s co-head coach along with Lockport’s Erik Musto. “Hockey’s a true team game. ... They’re the reason we have half the wins. We have really good players, but in hockey if you don’t have really good leadership you don’t get those wins.”
Many of those wins have been milestones. Playing an NFL schedule after the federation realigned in the offseason, Lock/NF picked up wins over Niagara Wheatfield, Lewiston-Porter and Kenmore West, all programs it had never beaten. It played to a pair of one-goal losses with Grand Island, which won the NFL title.
“Aidan was really upset after the second GI loss, and I said, ‘But we’re in these games now. It’s a testament to what you guys have done,’” Jacklin said.
“I feel like we set the groundwork being here for three years and showing the way to having more success every single year,” Robins said. “I hope that continues and it lays out for stronger teams for Lockport/Niagara Falls in the future.”
If Clarence (11-6-2) is the end of the line, both Ceccato and Robins will leave Lock/NF better than when they found it. They’re two of just four seniors on the team, along with Benson and fellow goalie Caleb Meteer.
And the two will be just fine. Both carry averages over 95, play multiple sports and take part in unified sports at NFHS. Ceccato is going to attend Niagara University to study sports management while Robins is still waiting to hear back from a few schools, including in the Ivy League.
Tonight’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Northtown Center. Section VI has gone fully digital for ticketing, meaning any fans wishing to attend will have to visit gofan.co/app/school/NYSHSAAVI and purchase in advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.