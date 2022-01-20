After sitting out last season, North Tonawanda's Jake Kish emerges as premier scorer

NORTH TONAWANDA — Jake Kish sat in front of a computer, gazing intently at the screen as his teammates lost a semifinal game to Hamburg in overtime by two points.
This was supposed to be the season he got his shot at being a varsity basketball player, to help lead North Tonawanda to a championship, just as he watched his older brother Joe do in 2017. Instead, all he could do was watch and wait for his chance.
After two seasons on the junior varsity team, Kish was primed to step into the varsity lineup last season. But when COVID-19 clenched its wretched grip around the world, Kish’s parents decided it would be best that he opt out of the season, not knowing how the possibility of contracting the disease would affect his Type 1 diabetes.
So Kish watched from afar as the season went on without him. He spent hours tossing up 300-400 shots by himself in the North Tonawanda Youth Center, just the sound of the ball swishing through the net and the echo when it collided with the floor. When he wasn’t in the gym, Kish was in the weight room, knowing he would only have one season left to fulfill a dream he had been waiting for.
Finally back on the court with his teammates this season, Kish is playing as if he can somehow regain all the time lost. He endures smacks and bruises on drives to the rim and ignores potential floorburns as his body skids across the hardwood diving for loose balls.
As his last high school season nears the midway point, Kish is the second-leading scorer in the Niagara Frontier League with 21 points per game as he aims to join Trevor Book as the only Lumberjacks to average more than 20 points in the last decade.
“I think about it sometimes and I get mad or sad because it’s my senior year,” Kish said. “I missed out on a year, couldn’t really play with my friends and missed out on playing with friends that graduated. So I just look at the next best action.”
Kish felt helpless as the seconds ticked away in that season-ending loss to Hamburg. He thought his skills would have been useful last season. North Tonawanda head coach Ryan Mountain agreed, especially after Kish’s first summer workout upon rejoining the team.
The two had spoken through text messages, but when Kish saw Mountain for the first time he said, “Hey Coach, how ya doing? I’ve been working on my game and my goal is to win a championship.”
After watching the 2017 team reach the Far West Regional and the 2020 win a Section VI title, Kish is yearning for his opportunity for a sectional patch. Winning a championship each year may not be realistic, but it’s an established annual goal for the Lumberjacks, embodied by Kish.
“This year he’s all business and it’s still all business,” Mountain said. “He hasn’t missed a day since we started last spring. When we lose, he really takes a lot of the blame on himself, which isn’t always warranted. But when we win, he takes it very humbly.”
For the first four games of the season, Kish hovered just under 20 points per game, but then produced a flurry with four consecutive 20-point games. He averaged 24.8 points per game as North Tonawanda won three out of four.
His work at the Youth Center also began to show as he connected 13 3-pointers during the stretch after netting four in the first four games. Kish is also a relentless penetrator, ranking seventh in Section VI with 52 made free throws and first on the Lumberjacks with 86 points in the paint.
Still, the 5-foot-10 point guard could not have predicted scoring 20 points per game. He assumed his points would come secondary to running the offense and finding open shots for teammates.
“I’m a good scorer and all, but I don’t really focus on the points,” Kish said. “If my coaches need me to score then I’ll score, but I like to get my teammates involved first and then if my teammates or my coaches need me to score, then I can score at will. If someone said I would be averaging 12, then I would have said you’re right, but not 20.”
Kish has been asked to take on a bit more of the scoring load as North Tonawanda (6-4, 3-4 NFL) has been riddled by injuries, including to 6-foot-5 junior Patrick McNeill, one of the NFL’s top all-around players.
Despite the increased workload, Kish has established himself as a true floor general and a player Mountain ranks as one of the top “high-impact” point guards he has coached. Kish put all of his skills on display in a 59-53 loss to Lewiston-Porter on Jan. 7.
Trailing by 17 points, Kish scored 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter as the Lumberjacks rallied to briefly take the lead. In one sequence, Kish scored a pair of baskets and saved a ball from going out of bounds while throwing an off-balance pin-point pass to Quinn Haynes for a layup.
“It’s not only good for the present, but it’s planting the seed hopefully for the rest of Jake’s life,” Mountain said. “He understands nothing is handed to you. You have to go out and earn everything. Toughness is always going to be the backbone of our program — not only physical, but mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually — and Jake is the epitome of toughness.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
