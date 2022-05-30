NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — The sun beating down on Bobo Field was no comparison for the heat Aidan Paul brought on the mound.
Paul entered the game having not allowed an earned run in eight of his 13 appearances. He added a ninth, surrendering two hits and a walk, while striking out six over six innings to send Medina past Depew 4-1 for the Section VI overall Class B championship Monday.
The Mustangs advanced to the NYSPHSAA Far West Regional for the second time in three seasons, a goal three years in the works.
Since losing in the 2019 state semifinals, Medina has been itching to return, but COVID-19 canceled one season and shortened the postseason of another. Since the postseason began, the Mustangs have been counting down the games and now they are one win away.
“(The seniors have) been at it a long time,” Medina head coach Jon Sherman said. “They were here for the run four years ago, so they know what it’s like and they came away with a sour taste in their mouths. They’re ready to get back there and finish what we didn’t finish four years ago.”
PHOTOS: Action shots from Medina's win over Depew in the Class B title game
Paul knew he could have success against Depew (16-8), having tossed four perfect innings in a 2-0 win on May 13, striking out 10 of the 14 batters faced. The junior didn’t rack up the strikeouts this time, but he was smooth nonetheless.
“I thought the slider was working pretty good today,” Paul said. “So if I get ahead with fastballs, I can hit them with sliders and that’s just weak contact. That’s what we were working on; contact groundouts.”
Medina (21-3) had three misplayed balls in the field during the game, but Paul didn’t waver, allowing his defense to continue to secure easy ground balls and fly balls. For most of the game, it seemed each out was critical as the Mustangs nursed a 2-0 lead. No stress for Paul.
“I’m just doing my thing, staying cool,” said Paul, who also went 3 for 4 at the plate. “Hits will come. So if I just keep doing my thing out there — you have to score runs to win — and we did.”
There were plenty of opportunities to provide Paul a cushion throughout the game, but Medina couldn’t deliver. Brody Fry capitalized on a Julian Woodworth — who went 2 for 3 — triple with a sacrifice fly in the second and Xander Payne was plunked with the bases loaded moments later.
That would be the only run mustered from the situation, as the Mustangs left nine runners on base during the game. But Medina’s trio of seniors at the top of the order produced when needed late.
Payne initially attempted to bunt with a runner on first, but when it was unsuccessful, he was given the chance to swing away and smashed an RBI double to the gap between left and center fields in the sixth.
His pinch runner was picked off after, but Joe Cecchini — who recorded the inning-ending out with runners in scoring position in back-to-back frames — came through with a ground-rule double to keep the inning alive and Zach Fike brought him in with a two-out RBI single.
“After that we started relaxing a little bit,” Payne said. “We weren’t in cruise control, but we had a good hold on the game. We, as seniors, knew we had to come up big and it took the weight off our shoulders.”
Medina will play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Monroe Community College in Rochester, but its opponent will not be decided until Wednesday. Section V conducts its Class B-1 and Class B-2 finals Tuesday and the overall Class B champion will be determined Wednesday, with the Mustangs getting the winner.
Two of the Section V finalists lost to Medina this year. It beat B-1 finalist Batavia 5-4 on April 4 and B-2 finalist Le Roy 9-2 on May 20. The Mustangs defeated Le Roy 10-2 in the Far West Regional in 2019.
Cecchini, Fike, Paul and Payne were all members of the 2019 squad and they are glad the wait is over for a chance to reach the state semifinals to avenge a semifinal loss to Schuylerville, which has also qualified for the state quarterfinals.
“There’s definitely a chip on our shoulder,” Payne said. “It puts a little more intent on wanting to get there. We’re really striving to get there.”
Depew’s Eric Woodley allowed two earned runs on seven hits and four walks, while striking out seven in less than six innings of relief. Jacob Scibetta plated the lone Wildcat run on a fielder’s choice in the seventh.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.