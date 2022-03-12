BUFFALO — Spartan red and white pom-poms splattered around the blue line while supporters jammed in the bleachers behind the bench bellowed “Hail Starpoint!”
Continuing its pursuit of a first boys hockey state championship, Starpoint returns to Harborcenter on Sunday for the NYSPHSAA Division 2 title game after Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Webster Thomas in the semifinal.
“It’s the first time in Starpoint history that we’ve come this far, so we are looking for the win,” said junior forward Alec Kirk, who scored both goals for the Spartans, the winner coming on a power play with 48 seconds remaining in the third period.
In its fifth year since joining the WNY Federation, two-time sectional champion Starpoint (20-5-1) was making its first appearance in the state semifinal, and avenged a regular season loss with its ninth single-goal victory.
“We’re peaking right now, it’s awesome,” coach Clayton Wilson said. “This team’s motto is family. We leave the locker room saying family. We practice as a family. We finish every huddle with family. Our practice jerseys say family. Our warmup shirts say family. They will go through a wall for each other. They play for each other. And that’s why we have been successful. I truly believe it.”
Kirk scored the winner on the same net that he did in the Section VI final victory over Grand Island, on an almost identical set-up and finish.
Justin Bull sent a backhand pass from the boards to the opposite face-off circle, where Kirk held the puck for a split second before lifting it over the glove of Webster Thomas goalie Jackson Gruttadaria, who made 27 saves, under the crossbar and into the net.
“It was the same thing we’ve been doing all year,” Kirk said. “Justin Bull has some of the best vision out there. He just threw a pass over like three defenders and all I had to do was tap it in backdoor.”
Wilson called timeout before the power play began with 2:18 left to get his top line some rest and scheme for the go-ahead goal.
“I told the boys,” Wilson said, “just be patient, wait for the extra pass, and look for the back door, because this goalie moves well. And it worked.”
Kirk scored the first goal unassisted with 3:39 to go in the second period. Strong forechecking got him the puck in front of the crease and he flipped a backhand up and in.
“Alec is a special player,” Wilson said. “I’m glad he’s on my team, and I don’t have to coach against him. His stops and starts, his tight turns, his hands, you see him all game out there dangling. That was a beautiful goal. It was all individual effort, but he is far from an individual player.”
Sam Nesbitt tied the game for Webster Thomas with 10:06 remaining in the third period on a shot from outside the right circle, with teammate Jason Tucker in front screening Starpoint goalie Rich Gareau.
“It feels really good,” said Gareau, who made five of his 10 saves in the third. “I’m proud of our team and how far we’ve come.”
Starpoint did well to limit scoring chances against a Webster-Thomas team it had lost 5-4 against in the first meeting. The Titans had just two shots on goal in the first period, and three in the second.
“The defense played one of their best games of the year, hands down,” Wilson said.
“Our defense has been huge all season,” Kirk said. “They say defense wins games, and it’s true.”
Starpoint will now face off at 2 p.m. Sunday against 12-time Section I champion and 2017 state title winner Pelham (19-2-2), which defeated Queensbury 7-1 in the semis.
“We knew going into this that Pelham was the team to beat,” Wilson said. “It’s going to come down to heart, and who wants it more.”
