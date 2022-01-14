Athletic Medina defense stifles Newfane

MEDINA — In a battle of shooting versus athleticism, the athletes came out ahead.
Despite a topsy-turvy, turnover-filled contest, Medina remains the lone unbeaten team in the Niagara-Orleans League following a 47-37 win over Newfane on Friday.
Passes seemed just as likely to end up in an opponent’s hands than a teammate’s at times for both teams, but the Mustangs used an advantage inside to overcome a 10-point deficit in the first half. They used the same edge to negate easy baskets by the Panthers, who were playing without head coach Eric Klumpp due to COVID-19.
With the game tied going into the fourth quarter, Medina began to lean on Anthony Bowman and Jarin Rhim — who combined for 30 points and 23 rebounds — and gained an 18-8 edge in the final frame to pull away.
“Medina basketball is defense, but that takes team,” Medina head coach Tom Forrestel said. “It’s individual guys doing the right thing, but that blends into solid team defense. The last 10% isn’t in place yet. In terms of coming together defensively, we show signs, but we have to get better.”
Medina (3-4, 2-0 N-O) struggled to find its groove offensively for most of the first half, as turnovers and miscues — including two technical fouls — allowed Newfane to jump out to an 18-8 lead. The Panthers had an opportunity to extend the advantage but found themselves in a drought, which included a possession with three missed layup attempts.
The Mustangs clawed back with an 11-0 run, and while the offense needed time to settle in, their defense controlled the game. Newfane was patient against Medina’s 3-2 zone, passing the ball around the perimeter for open 3-pointers, but couldn’t find any success through penetration or in the paint.
Newfane (6-5, 1-2) managed four made 3-pointers in the game and couldn’t corral offensive rebounds in the second half. Meanwhile, Bowman came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of his team-high 16 points. He also added 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
“Their 3-2 zone gave us some problems because you don’t see it often and they’re tough on the perimeter,” Newfane assistant coach Pete Dickinson said. “Towards the end of the game our legs were shot and we missed some shots that we normally would have knocked down.”
Rhim added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, while Joe Cecchini had eight rebounds and five steals for the Mustangs, who host a non-league contest Monday against Section V’s Notre Dame.
Evan Myers led all scorers with 17 points while Landen Braman added 12 for Newfane, which hosts Wilson at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.