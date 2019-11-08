Atlas, Faery families have guided Wilson football in 2019

ORCHARD PARK — It's been one heck of a ride for the 2019 Lakemen.
Not only did Wilson win the Section VI Class C North division title, it was able to finish its first undefeated regular season in program history. The Lakemen will head to New Era Field today for the Class C championship, which they'll play in for the first time since 1990.
Two key components to this run have been quarterback Bobby Atlas and two-way star Declan Faery. The team captains have made their presences felt all season; Atlas has accounted for 13 TDs (10 passing, 3 rushing) with a 5-to-1 passing TD-to-INT ratio, while Faery is the team's leading receiver (28 receptions, 340 yards, 4 TDs) and has been a defensive stalwart (44 tackles, 20 TFLs, 12.5 sacks).
They just so happened to make the two biggest plays of the season in back-to-back drives in last week's game. Atlas would find Julian Andreola on a crucial fourth quarter TD pass before Faery effectively ended Portville's hopes of winning a sectional crown with a pass deflection to himself for an interception.
Unlike most kids, both got to share this special season with the men that know them most. Atlas' father, Bill, is the team's head coach and Faery's dad, Matt, is defensive coordinator. Both kids talked about what this experience has been like, while closing out their careers.
"It's awesome. Like I've said a million times before, we're always talking about football," Bobby said. "We both love the game almost equally. And it's just been really special because he's a great coach and just being able to have this experience with him, it's really cool."
The younger Faery has the chance of doing more than just winning a sectional title today. With one more sack, he will break his father's single-season Wilson record of 13, which he set during the program's last run to the Class C title game.
"I mean it'd be really special," Declan said. "He had that record when he played. That was one of my goals coming into the year, along with the sectional title. So it'd be great."
Coach Faery was able to share what it's been like coaching up his offspring over the years.
"It's been fantastic. I've coached him since youth," Matt said.
"I took a few years off when he went up to JV, I went up to varsity. And I really couldn't wait to get him up there. He's a skinny, gangly kid for the longest time and finally he's actually becoming a man, a young man. And I see the way he throws people around ... that's the reason a father coaches, so much pride in him and just watching him, it's unbelievable. So any father, I tell them, coach your kids, man. Just grow up with them and it'll be something that stays with you forever."
Faery also talked about the potential of giving up his record too, which he may be cheering for.
"I'd love for him to break it. If anyone were to break it, I'd want him to do it," Faery said.
"Hopefully his kid comes through Wilson and he says, 'hey, you've got a record to break, it was your grandpa's and now it's mine.' I think it's important to him. At the end of the game, that stuff's important, you know, when it's all said and done. But I'm rooting for him. My wife ... she's always wondering if I'm fudging the stats and not giving him the sacks I should be giving him. I don't deal with the stats, I actually want him to break it."
Coach Atlas also chimed in on how he's watched his son etch his name in Wilson history as a signal caller.
"It's been great. ... I'm super excited to be able to do this with him. It's been a whole family affair," Atlas said, who also has brought up his younger son, Luke, from the JV level.
"I'm even just as excited about the community for the first time in 29 years being able to get back there (to New Era Field)."
