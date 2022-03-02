KENMORE — As she’s seemed to be over the last two seasons, Sophie Auer was the straw that stirred the drink for Lewiston-Porter girls basketball.
On the night where she recorded her 1,000th career point, the junior forward helped her No. 1 Lancers defeat No. 4 East Aurora, 60-23, in Wednesday’s Section VI Class B-1 semifinal at Kenmore West High School. Lew-Port (19-3) is now set to face off with defending B-1 champion Depew in the sectional final Sunday at Buffalo State College.
“I set that goal, that I wanted to get 1,000 (points) my freshman year,” said Auer, who finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds and four steals.
“ … I had it my mind that it was possible, but that it was far off in the future. And it’s crazy that it’s happening in this moment, and to get a win off of that, and to be going to Buff State, is even crazier for me.”
The Lancers started out slow, not recording their first field goal until nearly five minutes into the action. It seemed like the Blue Devils (13-9) were able to combat the loss of starting point guard Haley Potenza, who missed their final three games of the season.
But L-P woke up late in the first, breaking EA out of its triangle-and-two on Auer with a combined three 3-pointers coming from Aliza Whitehead and Lucia Sanchez. After Anna Brinker scored the first bucket of the second for the Blue Devils, the Lancers poured it on, as they went on a 17-0 run that carried over into the third quarter. Defense sparked the run, as L-P’s press limited EA to six combined points between the second and third quarters.
Auer shined in the second quarter, scoring 10 of her 24 points in the period to give Lew-Port a 25-7 lead at half. The Lancers’ hot shooting from the first quarter resurfaced in the third, as Sanchez and Whitehead combined for three more 3s, lifting their team to a 20-4 period.
Although L-P seemed to let it’s foot off the gas a bit in the fourth, Auer was able to reach the 1,000-point mark in the period. Now she has a chance to help the program claim its first Section VI championship since 2005.
Unlike the 2021 campaign, a No. 1 seed in the regular season was followed by success for the Lancers this postseason. Auer was able to divulge on what has allowed her team to grow from last season’s playoff failures.
“We’re gonna be more prepared this year. I feel like last year we weren’t as prepared for Iroquois to come out like (it) did,” said Auer, in reference to last year’s loss to the Chiefs in the A-2 semifinals.
“We’re going to be prepared, we’re going to come out … practice hard, every single day, and really just know what we need to work on for playing Depew.”
L-P head coach Dick Lindamer did acknowledge that his team had struggles to start, but he reminded the group in an early timeout that they must keep shooting. He has faith in more than just Auer and believes that anyone in their lineup can fill it up.
“We feel that we’ve grown far beyond (hybrid defenses) as a team,” Lindamer said. “We feel that we have five weapons, and if teams are gonna play that, then they’re eventually gonna pay the price.”
Lindamer gave a nod to Sanchez (10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal) and Whitehead (10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists) for spacing the floor, as both netted three treys. Tessa Schuey (7 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 4 steals) also filled the stat sheet.
It’s no surprise for the Lew-Port head man, though. Lindamer has the utmost confidence in this team due to its diligence.
“I’ve said it before, these girls work hard year round. And they work hard at all their sports, but every time we come back in November, I’ve got better basketball players,” he said.
“They do their work in the offseason, and not that they don’t play their soccer, or lacrosse, or the other sports, but they get in the gym, they get their shots up, and they play in summer leagues, and they play AAU, and it makes my job easy.”
Whitehead was not only proud of herself for her performance, but even more so with how her team played. She believes her commitment to morning workouts throughout the season and offseason have helped her grow as a player. But the sophomore also believes that growth has something to do with a strong group of veterans to lean on.
“They all have given me so much confidence,” Whitehead said. “They can trust me with the ball, I can trust them with the ball. We all just work together and we have really good chemistry.”
The Lancers have transitioned back to the Class B ranks almost seamlessly after coming down from Class A. Now the only thing in the way of Lew-Port breaking through is Depew (18-4). Lindamer knows the challenge that lies ahead with the Wildcats, but he feels that his team is up for the task.
“People can’t get hung up on this (class) A and B stuff. At the end of the day, you’ve got to beat a good basketball team, and Depew’s a good basketball team,” Lindamer said. “And they’ve also played some really good opponents in their non-league games, so we’re gonna have to play well.
“If you were interviewing Depew, I think they would be confident that they’re gonna beat us and we’re confident that we’re gonna beat them.”
Lew-Port and Depew will tip-off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Buff State. The winner of that matchup will play the winner of the Eden-Southwestern game in next week’s Class B crossover.
