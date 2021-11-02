There’s a field hockey rivalry in the area that not many people know about, and it was on full display Tuesday night.
The Akron Tigers and Barker Raiders have had their share of battles over the years, including 13 Section VI Class C championship game meetings over the last 20 seasons. On the Williamsville North pitch Tuesday, the Tigers (15-0) showed the dominance they had all year, defeating Barker (10-5) 2-0 in another Class C title game.
Teams have had fits with Akron all season, as the Tigers haven’t given up a goal in 15 games. And they’ve scored 146 of them.
In the first two matchups this season, Akron handled Barker in Niagara-Orleans League play, both by scores of 4-0.
The eight goals the Raiders gave up against Akron made up over half the number of goals (15) of their season total. And like Akron, every Barker victory resulted in a shutout.
Tuesday night, Barker gave Akron all it could handle and the game fit the bill of a defensive showcase.
In the first quarter, Akron maintained possession for the majority of the first 15 minutes, but Barker was there to defend every time and the period ended in a scoreless tie.
It didn’t take long for the Tigers to get on the board, though. A little over five minutes into the second quarter, Olivia McClaine received a pass in front of the goal cage and didn’t miss, giving Akron a 1-0 lead. The goal was the sophomore’s 24th of the season.
Barker had one of its best opportunities with under four minutes to go in the second, when a pass on a corner led to a couple shots, though none found the back of the cage.
Akron had chances at the end of the second half off a corner, but the Raiders were able to clear, sending the match to halftime. After 30 minutes, Akron led 1-0.
In the third quarter, there wasn’t much doing. Akron had a shot go wide, but neither team mustered much of an opportunity.
In the fourth, Akron threw the final nail in the coffin. Forty-eight seconds in, McClaine netted her second goal of the night and 25th of the season, making it 2-0 Tigers, which would be the final score.
The win was Akron’s 13th Section VI field hockey title.
For the Raiders, the loss stings, but first year co-coaches Aileen Gilbert and Karin Menz had nothing but praise for their team’s effort left on the pitch.
“I thought our girls went out there tonight and they fought a good fight,” Menz said “They gave it all they had and they brought their skills that they had worked on in preparation for this game. They brought it, they executed and I thought they did a great job. We just didn’t put it between the posts to finish the job.”
Gilbert added: “The girls played their best game tonight and they came out fighting all the way to the last second out there. They left it all out there.”
Although the Raiders season ends with a record of 10-5, the Class C runners up have a lot to look forward to next year. The team will lose one senior — Kaedynce Schumacher — but return seven sophomores and eight juniors. The junior and sophomore group includes leading scorers Alexa Zglinicki, Mia Herman, Rachel Sutter and Alexis Weeks. Menz and Gilbert said there was already talk about next season following the final whistles.
“They were already saying, ‘We’re ready to come back, ready to fight and win the title back,’” Gilbert said of her team.
“I think we’re all very excited for next year,” Menz said.
Schumacher put up five goals and five assists for the Raiders in her final season.
