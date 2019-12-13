TONAWANDA — Barker boys basketball is still a work in progress.
The Raiders faltered Tuesday night, losing 66-41 to the Tonawanda Warriors at Tonawanda High School. Barker (1-4) has started out slowly, but the second-half performance could be something to carry over.
Despite facing a 30-point halftime deficit, the Raiders outscored the Warriors in the final two quarters, particularly with a 17-10 third. Shane Gerhardt led Barker with his 15 points, while Joey Brandt added another 13.
Head coach Michael Brooks just hopes to see his kids buying in to what he has preached and to bring 100% effort every night.
“I see flashes in my guys. We just have to bring the effort, I think that’s what it is; hard work and effort,” Brooks said. “I preach to them ‘do your job, work hard and put the team first.’ So I feel like if we work hard no matter what it is, practice, game, I feel like that’ll roll over into our games. So I think it’s the effort.”
Brooks was not too fond of the first-half defensive intensity, but he believes they can all build off the strong second half. Gerhardt and Brandt seem to be the catalysts that can ignite the Raiders and Brooks seems to share the same sentiment.
“Joey’s definitely dedicated. He can be a little silly at times, but I’m just trying to turn him into a dedicated guy,” Brooks said. “Open gyms, he was there throughout the summer and he wants to win. With Shane, Shane is a guy who comes out and busts his butt every time. He does his role and he played the entire game for us, for the most part, and I can count on him. So those guys are big in what we do.
“Offensively, it starts with those guys and then the other guys have to do their jobs and do their roles but it starts with those guys, for sure.”
Gerhardt wants to see his teammates focus, moving their feet defensively and ensure good ball movement, to be able to keep piecing things together. As a leader, he knows how he must approach things to lift the squad every day.
“Just keep my head up, keep pushing no matter what,” Gerhardt said. “ ... (We’ve gotta) show up to practice ready to work hard (and) be ready for the next game. Take one game at a time.”
Another player coach Brooks will look to in the 2019-20 season is point guard Devonte Hill. The junior is a skilled passer and has a pretty solid level of court vision. But coach Brooks wants to see Hill take the easier plays when they’re there to be had.
“Devonte wants to make the flashy pass all the time, he wants to do the cool stuff. He has to just understand to make the simple one, make the easy one,” Brooks said. “He’s definitely a guy where I can count on (him) defensively to pick up full court and make it rough for their point guard. So I need him to just know that; have confidence in your teammates, because sometimes he gets so frustrated, that (he) just have to have confidence in himself and in his team, and I think that will roll over to the game for him.”
One notable addition is Jake Haight joining the Raiders’ coaching staff as an assistant. Before playing collegiately for Niagara County Community College and St. John Fisher, Haight was a four-year starter as he starred for the Barker from 2010-14. During his senior year, he helped the Raiders to an 18-0 regular season, securing Barker’s first Niagara-Orleans title in 36 years.
“I love it man. I love having a guy that knows what I know. ... Either he’s thinking it or I’m thinking it,” Brooks said of the Raiders’ all-time leading scorer at 1,338 career points. “So him (being) here is a tremendous help for me. His IQ is off the charts and every time he says something I just shake my head because I was either just about to say it or I’ve said it in the past, so having him is a tremendous help for sure. And he’s one of the Barker greats, so for sure.”
Having won its first game since the 2017-18 season on Dec. 3 against Section V’s Kendall, coach Brooks just wants to see how dedicated this group can be about reclaiming success again.
“I think the last couple of years Barker basketball has been on the downside, but I just think it’s dedication,” Brooks said. “The guys have to buy-in to wanting to get better. They can’t just wake up and expect to be better the next day or the next season. We have to put the work in, over the summer, in the spring, you have to be dedicated. So I feel like, once we, once it clicks and with our new group — our modified guys and our JV guys they’re starting to get it.
“So I feel like having these guys back ... I have 12 on my roster, but 10 are coming back next year. So if those 10 are dedicated and work over the summer, I think we can do something next year as well.”
Once Barker retakes the floor, it will be opening N-O play, hosting Medina at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
