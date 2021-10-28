WILLIAMSVILLE — There is an expectation Barker will be in the Class C field hockey sectional championship game each season. But if there was an exception, this could have been the year.
The Raiders have not missed a sectional championship game since 2004, but Medina had reason to believe it could end the streak. With a 3-2 overtime win on Oct. 16, the Mustangs avenged a 1-0 season-opening loss to become the first Niagara-Orleans League team other than Akron to beat Barker since 2016.
The rubber match came in the sectional semifinals Thursday at Williamsville North High School. But much like the Sept. 3 meeting, a Rachel Sutter first-half goal was the lone tally as No. 2 Barker nipped third-seeded Medina 1-0 to advance to the sectional finals for the 19th time in 20 seasons.
“We have a younger team that hasn’t always played together, but they are growing well,” Barker co-head coach Karin Menz said. “Each day they are building their skills and the cohesiveness of their team play. That’s what we needed today. We needed to work together.”
Unlike the game 12 days before, there was little back and forth. Barker controlled possession for the majority of the game. It had several close scoring chances throughout the game, but Sutter’s goal, which came in a scrum with 5 minutes left in the first half, was all that was needed.
No team wants to be responsible for allowing a streak to end, and the previous loss to Medina was enough motivation for Barker to conjure some extra energy for the semifinals.
“I think we just found our drive and our passion,” Barker senior Kaedynce Schumacher said. “We didn’t want to get eliminated, we wanted to go on, we wanted to get to the finals. Our goal is to get as far as we can go, but we wanted to beat Medina — bad. It lit a fire inside of us.”
As much of a ritual as it is for Barker to play in the sectional finals, it also has a familiar dance partner. For the 13th time in the last 20 seasons, the Raiders will play Akron in the finals at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Williamsville North.
The Tigers improved to 14-0 with a 7-0 semifinal win over No. 4 Royalton-Hartland, thanks to a hat trick by Olivia McClaine and two goals by Lacey Berghorn. The defending sectional champions scored six of those goals in the first half, as their winning streak was extended to 18.
Akron has won 28 of its 29 games the last two seasons, with the only loss coming to Barker during the 2020 regular season. Historically, the Raiders have the advantage in those sectional championships, going 9-3. The Tigers, however, have won three of the last four meetings in the finals, including a 3-0 win last season.
“Whenever you hear about Akron-Barker field hockey, you know there’s some tension there because both of us want to win,” Schumacher said. “It’s hard getting that far and losing and I think that’s where it stems from.”
Getting a win this year is a daunting task, as Akron outscored opponents 134-0 this season, which includes two 4-0 wins over Barker. The Tigers have notched double-digit goals seven times in 14 games, while Berghorn has more goals (45) than the second-leading scorer in Section VI has points (41).
Dominance from Akron this season does not diminish the rivalry between the two schools, however, and few programs can contend with Barker’s 16 sectional championships.
“We need to stop them in their tracks,” Menz said. “We need to be proactive in our play, not reactive.”
Starpoint drops OT heartbreaker to Iroquois
Ashley Pitz scored with 4 minutes, 47 seconds left in overtime as No. 2 Iroquois slipped past No. 3 Starpoint in the Class B sectional semifinals on Thursday.
The Spartans put 13 shots on goal, but could not get one past goaltender Hayden Herbold in the game. It is the third consecutive 1-0 game Starpoint has played, but won the previous two to end the regular season.
Iroquois won a prior game against the Spartans, 4-1, on Oct. 12, in which Herbold made 16 saves. The Chiefs advance to face No. 1 Williamsville South in the finals at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Starpoint finishes the season 6-10.
