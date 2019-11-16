Barker FH outmatched by Bronxville in NYSPHSAA semis

ALDEN — What a run its been for Barker field hockey.
The Lady Raiders were upended by Section I’s Bronxville in the New York State Pubic High School Athletic Association Class C state semi-finals, 2-0, on Saturday at Alden High School. This loss ends Barker’s 12-game winning streak and is the program’s first defeat since Sept. 24.
Bronxville (16-3-2) really controlled the pace of the game and kept Barker (17-4) off balance on the offensive end. Julia Widen seemed to be the difference for the Broncos, notching both goals to earn a berth in the state championship game.
Barker head coach Jeff Costello talked about Bronxville’s stifling performance, with the Broncos only giving up one goal since Oct. 7.
“They moved the ball really well, they were everywhere,” Costello said. “We really struggled to hang on to the ball, we didn’t give ourselves very many opportunities ... we only got one shot on goal and that’s tough. We were in our end a lot and ... we really struggled to hold on to the ball, I mean, that’s really what it comes down to.”
Costello did not want to use the weather as an excuse for his team, since he pointed out that both teams had to bear through the winter-like conditions.
“I mean, they played in it and they were fine. I think our problem, really, was that we made it a little bit more difficult than we needed to,” Costello said.
“We hit a lot of balls, or took a lot of balls into the other team. We didn’t have good spacing, which caused problems to posses the ball. And because of that, we were always on defense. So, we’re working harder to try to keep the ball out of our own end, we’re not giving ourselves opportunities to play at the other end of the field. And the couple times that we did get down here, we kind of lost the ball, fairly quickly again.
“You know, they’re good. There’s no doubt about it, they’re good.”
Even though his team may not have had answers to shut down the Broncos, Costello was able to look back on all that the team has accomplished since 2018.
“This team, for two years, this team has done some great things. There’s been a lot of excitement around this team,” Costello said, since this squad has won back-to-back Section VI championships. “Last year, a lot of those come from behind victories ... It’s tough because this group of seniors, like they really believed that they were gonna win Today and play for a championship on Sunday and that’s what stinks. ... Only one team in each classification turns out a champion and it’s not us, that’s just not sitting well with anybody today.
“Tomorrow, next week, we’ll think about all the great things that they’ve accomplished over the last two years. And as a team, and as individuals, there’s a lot of great memories. It’s hard to focus on that now, but we’ll reflect on that and we’ll be better to remember all that stuff.”
