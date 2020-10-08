Barker field hockey maintains N-O dominance in shutout of Wilson

BARKER — It looks like Barker field hockey is picking up right where it left off.
The Lady Raiders saw six scorers hit the net as they blanked Niagara-Orleans League rival Wilson 9-0 on Thursday at Barker High School. Barker (2-0, 2-0 N-O) has put together a 12-0 margin with two shutouts through as many games, as it goes to 23-0 in its last 23 games against N-O opponents, including the postseason.
It was a dominant effort from the opening draw, as the Lady Raiders took a 4-0 lead in the first quarter behind goals from Lena Fazzolari, Mia Herman, Natalie Bruning and Madison Gancasz. The second quarter had a bit of a lull for Barker scoring-wise, but it would more than make up for it with a five-goal performance in the second half.
Addison Szafranski and Ella Gooding both got on board in the third, while Bruning notched her second score of the day. Gancasz matched Bruning with a second score coming on a penalty stroke, and Fazzolari matched them both with her second goal of the game to close out the scoring barrage.
Gancasz, Bruning and Herman also added one assist each in the win.
The Lakewomen (0-2, 0-2 N-O) struggled on the offensive end throughout, as they were unable to record a shot on goal. Sydney Ziemendorf was under duress all game, but she performed admirably by making seven saves in a losing effort.
Barker head coach Jeff Costello commended his team for being able to spread the field from the second quarter on. Even though the first quarter saw more of a scoring punch, Costello was happier about a more team-oriented attack later on.
It's hard for Costello to take his coaching hat off even after two dominant wins to start out the year. He hopes to see the girls improving their marking on the defensive end, to avoid getting caught in later matchups with opponents in open zones.
Costello also wants to see how his team comes through on the brighter stages.
"The other thing would be to not panic, be confident in your ability and when you're getting into those one-on-one situations, still being able to see things," Costello said. "Not panic if you've got to wind up and drive the ball, you might just need to drop down and send a good ball to the outside, strong ball through whatever, or try to put the ball on their feet and draw the foul and force the other team to back up and you're taking a free hit with no pressure."
Gancasz thought her team did well in the win, noting the defending Class C champs' passing and spacing to stretch the field. Her and Bruning shared how a win like this and playing together over the years shows how all the girls have essentially developed a level of telepathy with each other.
In Costello's post-game message, he discussed the possibility of hosting a game for the Section VI title. Gooding is well aware of what's at stake and wants to keep Barker's run of success intact.
"Well, field hockey is a very big thing in Barker, obviously," said Gooding, whose Lady Raiders are vying for their 16th sectional championship since 2000. "So I just think we'd be super proud to be able to host something like that, either host or to choose where to host it."
From there, the girls all said the team's main slogan simultaneously: "A tradition of success."
Next week's two games are rivalry matchups with league and sectional seeding implications, as Barker takes on Royalton-Hartland and Akron. Fazzolari shared what type of atmosphere those games could bring, even in the midst of this COVID-19 era.
"Both of them have a huge fan base and support behind them so it is almost like a big clash," Fazzolari said. " ... They do pose one of the biggest threats in the league and it does put more pressure on us. But we've learned to keep our cool throughout the years as we've grown to become seniors and lead the team."
One of Costello's pre-game messages was about what a win on Thursday would mean down the road. He mentioned how the team is now "a third of the way there," alluding to the magic number of six wins in the 12 game schedule, due to sectionals only including .500 and above teams this season. Costello has tried to break the season into quarters and thirds as much as possible, especially when you consider the upcoming stretch against Roy-Hart, Akron and Kenmore.
Even with uncertainty on if a full season will be played, Costello has given his girls checkpoints to keep in mind.
"Like you said, you're playing for seeding based on your record, so we'll see how it goes," Costello said. "(I'm) trying to give them those little milestone things, even though they're very, very small things to work towards. But just keep climbing the ladder and resetting goals. Make it something simple first, once you accomplish that you move to the next thing."
The Lady Raiders pay the Lady Rams a visit at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos.
