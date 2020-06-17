BARKER — Barker High School's hardest working athlete in 2020 will keep the family name on the SUNY Geneseo enrollment rolls for another four years.
Katrina Clare, one of the school's greatest field hockey players ever, will continue her athletic career and study psychology at SUNY Geneseo. She hopes one day to work for the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“She's the hardest working athlete I've come across in the few short years I've been here,” said Raiders athletics director Ryan Carberry.
“She's in the weight room every day and after school she's out stick-handling — one of the most dedicated athletes I've ever seen. She's got a bright future ahead of her.”
Katrina, the daughter of Rick and Rebecca Clare, said she started playing field hockey in fourth grade. Her biggest idol was her older sister, former Barker star player Gabby Clare (who graduated this past year from nursing school at Geneseo and has accepted a job as a RN at Buffalo General Hospital).
“Gabby's five years older than me and she played and I always looked up to her,” Katrina said.
After a year of junior varsity in seventh grade, Katrina got moved up to varsity level in eighth grade as a forward because of her speed and good shot.
“Even when she was in seventh grade, I could see the speed,” said Clare's varsity field hockey coach at Barker Jeff Costello.
“Once Katrina got into 9th and 10th grade, it wasn't just speed, it was speed, strength and power. She put in so much time in the weight room and working on her game playing club and on summer teams and in tournaments.
“It was rare when she wasn't involved in something,” Costello said. “She was noticeably trying to make herself a better overall athlete — and not just as a field hockey player, but as an overall athlete. She was doing the running, weight lifting — all that training that set her apart from everybody else.”
Katrina said as the years went on, Barker got stronger. Last year, the Lady Raiders won the Section VI title and regionals in triple OT. “That took us to states and we hadn't been to states in years,” she said.
The Raiders were Niagara-Orleans League champions in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Section VI Class C champs in 2016, 2018 and 2019; state Class C regional champions 2018 and 2019; and state Class C semifinalists in 2018 and 2019.
Katrina finished her distinguished field hockey career at Barker (96 games) with 72 goals, 31 assists for 175 points.
This past year alone her book-worth of honors and accolades include NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Team, NYSPHSAA All-State Team and All-Tournament Team, All-Western New York First Team and Scholar-Athlete, N-O Player of the Year and First Team all-star and Greater Niagara Newspapers Field Hockey Player of the Year.
Coach Costello said he's proud that Katrina is continuing her field hockey career at college.
“We're very proud and very excited for her at the same time time,” Costello said. “She should be very successful playing college.”
Katrina said she's excited about playing at Division II Geneseo, likes the coach and the fact that the team is coming off a strong NCAA postseason run a year ago.
Her secondary sports at Barker were track and swimming. She was a track sprinter, running the 100, 200 and 400 runs.
Besides her friends and family, she wished to thank coach Costello and club coach Dalton Beaver with helping her along.
She hopes to be remembered at Barker as, “a big presence on the field and a good captain who really tried to push others around her.”
