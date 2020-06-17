BARKER — For varsity coaches like Aileen Hinton, a former Barker High School all-star athlete, 2020 is a particularly hard season to walk away from without a grimace.
Heading into the spring season, Hinton's Lady Raiders were among the promising teams to watch out for in the Niagara-Orleans League, with a line-up that includes a handful of players who are planning to continue their softball careers in college.
“It was really heartbreaking for all the girls, especially the seniors, coming into this year,” Hinton said.
“This would have been a ‘turn-around year.’ We put in a lot of time in the off-season to prepare for this year because had almost our whole team coming back. We'll definitely miss our seniors — some of whom have been with us on varsity for more than two years.”
“Hopefully, our girls will get outside and work out and don't lose everything we've been working on this past year. We're hoping next year, even though we're losing those seniors, we still have quite a few girls coming back for a solid team,” Hinton said.
First baseman Kylie Annable has been a varsity member since her sophomore year.
“She was one of our solid hitters in the line-up. She's going to SUNY Oswego to study pre-law. We'll miss her solid fielding and hitting,” Hinton said.
Ella Fox was the team's catcher and among the team's top hitters. She'll continue her softball career next year at SUNY Brockport.
“She's another one who's been with us since 10th grade. She's going to be missed because she was always one of our hardest workers,” Hinton said. “She has a good arm and she's solid behind the plate, but her biggest thing is her bat.”
Emily Wagner was one of the Lady Raiders' pitchers and boasted the second best batting average on the team last year, Hinton said.
“She's a great hitter on top of being a great pitcher,” Hinton said, adding that Wagner will continue her softball career next year at Monroe Community College.
Utility player Rachel Parfinski got hurt last year and missed the second half of the season. She'll go to school next fall and study photography.
“She didn't get to play too much in her junior year, but she's a very powerful hitter and utility player,” Hinton said. “She played solid at second base and is a solid, all-around athlete.”
One of the team's fastest players is centerfielder Kaitlyn Rounds, who plans on attending Jefferson Community College in Watertown next year.
“She's been with us since her junior year and covers a lot of ground in the outfield,” Hinton said.
Here's a look at remaining Barker senior athletes who did not play in the spring of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BASEBALL
David Class was the lone senior on the Raiders baseball line-up in 2020. He was penciled in as a starting outfielder for head coach Rob Mucha's Raiders.
“I was really happy to hear about him come out as a sophomore to play junior varsity,” Mucha said.
“His coach had a lot of good things to say about him, that he was athletic, a big strong kind, raw as a sophomore, but by his junior year last year had made a lot of improvements. I was counting on David to be one of my starting outfielders this year and to provide some power hitting for me.”
Mucha said despite losing an entire season to global pandemic, he's optimistic about the next few years, with several of his promising underclassmen players coming back.
“We have a lot of good juniors coming back and a couple of even younger kids — one of my biggest prospects was a freshman this year. I can't wait to work with him,” Mucha said.
The Barker junior varsity baseball coach is Tim Herman.
BOYS & GIRLS TRACK
Among the seven seniors who missed out on potential stand-out track seasons this spring include Joshua Weakland, Bailey Sutch, Serena Harris and Haleigh Mason.
Weakland competed in the 100 dash, 110 meter hurdles, high jump and 4-by-100 meter relay. “Last year, he went to sectionals in the high jump and placed fourth in Division 2,” head coach Sharon Lamb said.
Sutch is a 100 meter hurdler and 100 meter sprinter, a high jumper and a member of Barker's 4-by-100 relay. “She was a sectional qualifier in both 2018 and 2019 in the high jump,” Lamb said.
The school record holder in the steeple chase is Harris, who also competed in the 1,500 and 3,000 runs, as well as the 4-by-800 relay and her specialty, the 2,000 steeple chase. Harris was a sectional qualifier in the steeple chase in both 2018 and last year.
Coach Lamb said she was hoping for big things in 2020 from Mason, a 1,500 runner, long jumper, triple jumper and 4-by-800 relay runner.
“Haleigh just missed qualifying for sectionals last year and this year I was really hoping she'd get it,” Lamb said.
Two senior members of Lamb's boys and girls track team also played softball simultaneously in the spring, sprinter Parfinski and thrower Rounds.
Rounding out Lamb's senior contingent on the track team are Tyler Cirillo, Alex Jenks and Zach Lawson.
Cirillo has been 400 and 800 meter runner and was going to start throwing shot and discus this year, Lamb said.
Jenks competed in the 400 meter dash and 400 meter relay, as well as the long jump and triple jump, while Lawson was a 400 meter runner and 4 by 400 relay runner and also did the pole vault.
“We feel bad they weren't able to compete in their last season — one last time for their school,” Lamb said. “We'll miss them and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”
BOYS & GIRLS TENNIS
Barker's second-year coed varsity tennis coach Jeff Pyskaty's team was yet another on the verge of making great strides in 2020.
The Raiders featured six seniors this spring, including first singles player Jake Harris, who would have been first singles last year as well, but took a year off to concentrate on golf, another sport in which he excelled.
Harris is planning on attending Oswego this fall with the hopes of becoming a teacher.
Another singles starter for Barker would have been Wesley Harris (no relation), who coach Pyskaty described as, “a much improved player.”
Returning for one final year as doubles partners were Emma Wasnock and Sandra Bautista-Lopez.
Rounding out coach Pyskaty's 2020 net seniors at Barker were Jacob Weller and Carissa Brock.
“It not devastating, but it is extremely unfortunate that we weren't able to show what they could have done,” Pyskaty said.
“We were a much-improved team from last year. They were willing to get better — a very coachable group. They wanted to get better and they enjoyed the competition as well as physical exercise they were getting. The good news is that we still have a large group of juniors (8) who will be able to fill in next year.
Among Barker's most promising net prospects is freshman Matthew Ryan, who Pyskaty predicts will be very good in future years.
Barker's varsity tennis team captains in 2020 were senior Jake Harris and junior Ella Gooding.
