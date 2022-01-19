Bella Lemke's unselfish play has Wilson atop the Niagara-Orleans League standings

WILSON — Needing a second-half spark, Newfane decided to run a box-and-one on Bella Lemke. She was limited to three points in the second half, but her mere presence on the court was more than enough.
Lemke scored a game-high 13 points in Wilson’s 49-15 win over the Panthers on Wednesday to take sole possession of first place in the Niagara-Orleans League and her unselfishness has been critical all season.
The senior is posting career-highs in nearly every statistical category, but it might be hard to tell from watching the Lakewomen play. Lemke doesn’t dribble away half the shot clock looking for the right opportunity to attack. Instead she waits for the right moment, and even then she has a propensity to find an open teammate at the last second.
Wilson requires Lemke to be its top scorer each night — and she has in nine of 11 games — but her willingness to exemplify team concepts on a squad still gaining experience in key situations has been her main asset to the team’s 9-2 start.
“We try to produce unselfish kids and she’s taken it to the next level this year,” Wilson head coach Brian Baker said. “Teams have tried to take her away and she’s had good games in the scorebook, but she’s had better games where she’s not scoring. … It has to be something you constantly rep and she’s doing it in practice.”
Lemke knew she needed to improve her offensive repertoire after last season. She was the lone player to average double-digits a year ago, but four seniors who accounted for two-thirds of the scoring have since graduated.
The 5-foot-5 guard has improved her scoring average from 10.4 to 16.1 points per game this season, including four 20-point games after recording none last season. Even though she is taking four more shots per game, Lemke’s shooting percentage has risen four points, with the biggest jump coming from 3-point range.
After making eight 3-pointers on 17% shooting last season, Lemke already has 23 on nearly 30% from long distance. She even has six games with multiple 3-pointers, including six against Royalton-Hartland on Jan. 5.
“She’s been shooting 50-75 (3-pointers) per day in practice,” Baker said. “She showed up in the summer, she’s worked on her craft and it’s showing.”
It would be easy for Lemke to dominate the ball and take shot after shot, but she has found patience is more effective. The box-and-one look Newfane offered has become a common defense deployed to stop Lemke, but rather than forcing her way to the rim, she has deferred to open teammates.
She also finds points in other areas, as her 3.7 of 6.1 rebounds per game — nearly doubled from last season — come on the offensive glass, while she also turns her 3.4 steals per game into transition layups or assists.
“I like to slow it down and actually run through the plays instead of just going in and shooting because that never works,” Lemke said. “Speeding it up never really works with our team. We always need to slow it down.”
Lemke’s patience has also aided backcourt mate Rian Faery, a sophomore starting at point guard in her first varsity campaign. Faery is a pass-first player who likes to penetrate and navigate the paint, which comes open with Lemke’s improved outside shot.
Following a missed shot or turnover, as well as a made basket, Lemke is consistently the first to offer Faery words of encouragement.
“She helps me a lot with my confidence,” Faery said. “When I’m nervous with the ball, I always try to get it to her because I know she’ll take care of it. When I drive, she says, ‘Just keep going, just keep going,’ because she knows I’m confident enough to take it.”
Nick Sabato
