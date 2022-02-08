Buyea, Kenmore/Grand Island girls hockey end five-year sectional drought

LOCKPORT — If the Buyea curse ever existed, it’s gone now.
For a while all Kenmore/Grand Island did was win. It won five of the first seven Section VI girls hockey championships. The last time, the season ended one win away from a state championship. Carissa Buyea was in sixth grade.
But for five years, the IceDevils went without a title. And they jokingly referred to the drought as the Buyea curse. After going winless a year ago, Buyea vowed to end the streak, and on Tuesday at Cornerstone Arena, her third-period goal ended any droughts or curses one could imagine.
Buyea’s goal served as the game-winner in a 4-3 win over top-seeded Williamsville to give Kenmore/Grand Island its sixth sectional championship in 12 years.
“I did not want that on me. It’s a bad curse,” Buyea joked. “... You have all the fans behind the net and all the girls come to you and they’re just screaming, you know you did something good for the team.”
Kenmore/Grand Island (16-3-2-2) couldn’t have started much better in the rubber match between the two schools. It held a two-goal lead on two occasions. More importantly, the IceDevils managed to score goals that altered the momentum of the game.
Isabella Jayme scored 8 seconds in on a pass from Savannah Samplinkski and Molly Leggett scored midway through the frame to take a 2-0 lead.
Molly Martin scored moments later to put Williamsville (12-4-0-1-1) on the board, but seventh-grader Kiley Turnbull snatched momentum away 4 minutes, 45 seconds into the second period as Kenmore/Grand Island regained its two-goal lead.
“We’ve got some big-time players on this team,” Kenmore/Grand Island head coach Jeff Orlowski said. “Carissa Buyea has been awesome for us all season and Molly Leggett scored the second goal. I can’t say how proud I am of those two, because they’ve made my job very easy. They keep this team calm and collected. Whether we’re up or down, they keep them even-keeled.”
The IceDevils had chances to put the game away but could not capitalize on a pair of power plays. Diana Martucci trimmed the lead late in the second period for Williamsville and Western New York player of the year Aizah-Roze Thompson tied the game less than three minutes into the third period.
Enter Buyea, the captain.
Taking a pass from Emiliana Cassillo, the senior skated into the high slot and threaded a shot that found the outside corner of the net, between the glove and left pad of goaltender Katherine Kelley for the go-ahead goal with 10 minutes, 22 seconds left on the clock.
“I just knew I had to get a puck to the net and something good was going to come out of it,” Buyea said. “I knew we needed one then. … The momentum shift after I scored was huge. We just had to keep at them hard the rest of the game.”
Kenmore/Grand Island resisted a late onslaught by Williamsville, as Carolyn Bourgeault stopped 23 of the 26 shots sent on goal, including a point-blank attempt with 48 seconds to play. Meanwhile, the IceDevils killed off a pair of penalties to seal the win.
Kenmore/Grand Island has now won 13 of its last 14 games and will face the quarterfinal winner in the state semifinals at 8 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Canton.
“I always like our chances because we play with heart and effort,” Orlowski said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been back, but we’re looking forward to representing Section VI well.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.