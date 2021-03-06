NEWFANE — It looks like Sam Capen's finally got his groove back.
The senior guard poured in a season-best 21 points to go along with four steals and four rebounds, as he and Newfane boys basketball took down Royalton-Hartland 57-44, Saturday at Newfane High School. The Panthers (7-2, 7-1 Niagara-Orleans League) have set themselves up tied atop the league standings with Medina, making for an intriguing rematch with the Mustangs for March 11.
The Rams (2-6 N-O) were pesky all game, only trailing 17-15 after one, where VCU baseball commit Gavyn Boyle scored eight of his 11 points. The Panthers had their struggles offensively in the second, but they limited R-H to six points in the period to take a 28-21 lead at the half.
It was a back-and-forth effort in the third, as the Panthers took a 13-point lead, but the Rams chipped away to cut it to five heading into the fourth. It looked like it'd be a photo finish once Roy-Hart cut the score to 40-37, but Newfane responded admirably.
To secure the W, the Panthers finished the game on a 17-7 run.
Behind Capen, Jeremy Foltz (10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) and Zack Snow (10 points, 4 steals, 3 assists) also had strong outings for Newfane. For Roy-Hart, Rhett Goodwin (15 points, 3 3-pointers) and Aiden Petrie (12 points) both performed well, but the Rams just fell short late.
Following games against Akron and Albion, Capen shared that both squads defended ball screens well, something he felt he could expose in the Rams' D. The senior combo guard is finally finding his rhythm after missing some time to begin the season while quarantining.
"It was good to score today because the last couple games I haven't been scoring that well," Capen said. "I was in quarantine for the first two games and it was hard to shoot, like I missed a bunch of practices, so it was hard to get my rhythm back. So I was just looking to pass the ball to my teammates who've been good and shooting well and try to get rebounds and help out the team."
With Newfane's win Saturday and the Feb. 23 win over Medina, the Panthers currently hold the tiebreaker in terms of the N-O's top spot. Knowing the chances of the Panthers claiming a third league title in the last four seasons, Capen is excited about the potential of adding that to his superb basketball resume.
"If we win another, it'd be good. It'd be a good career for me, my varsity basketball (career)," said Capen, who played a key role in Newfane's run last season to the Class B2 championship game. "Hopefully we do, we should. Definitely have the potential for it."
Newfane head coach Eric Klumpp is excited about how his team has come around defensively. He and his staff thought coming into the season that the offense would be the team's strength, but Klumpp also had a feeling the Panthers' D would be formidable as well.
Going off his halftime message of keeping the Rams below 50, Klumpp's crew stuck to its guns defensively to pull out the victory.
Klumpp made sure to give praise to the Rams, sharing that they played "an excellent game." But he was encouraged most by how his team took R-H's best swings and responded to adversity.
"Their two bigs did a great job of rebounding and keeping balls alive," Klumpp said.
"And they certainly gave us all we could handle today. We were in this situation on Thursday with Albion and we challenged them to make a little run and they did. I think a lot of it comes with our patience on offense. Sometimes we're one pass and a shot and so we're never in rebounding responsibilities offensively and breaks us down a little bit. But if we can be patient, we can get the ball into the right guy's hands in the right spot, we're pretty effective."
Klumpp was also thrilled to see Capen scoring so well too, as he netted his first 20-point game since his junior season. Even when he wasn't putting up the scoring numbers this year, the 6-foot-3 guard was impacting the game.
"If you look at his stats early on in the season, he was still getting eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, but his shots weren't falling" Klump said. "And I think a lot of it has to do with the reps that he lost while he was in quarantine and people forget that. Basketball's a very skilled game ... as Deuce (Capen) and Sam continue to get reps in during the season, I'm sure offensively their shots will start to drop. But he does so much more for our team than make shots."
Roy-Hart head coach Joe Pawlak is excited about the direction of his team, as the Rams put this performance together after a win over Wilson on Thursday. Getting Tom Ragonese back from quarantine and seeing how the team is coming along, Pawlak likes what his group is becoming.
"We faced some adversity earlier in the year, but I told my assistant coach, win or lose, we're starting to figure some things out," Pawlak said. "And I'm really proud of the guys, they're battling. Busy week with three games, we were able to get one and we built off it today. I know it wasn't the result we wanted, but we're building and we're moving forward, moving in the right direction."
Pawlak generally sticks to a man-to-man philosophy on D, but he and his staff have gotten creative about mixing in some zone schemes. He hopes this is a point the team can use as a catalyst throughout the rest of the season.
"I think we can really build off it. I like our defense, I wish we would've rebounded the ball a little bit better today," Pawlak said. "Newfane's tough, but we gave 'em a heck of a game, we were with 'em all the way through, so I was really pleased with it."
Roy-Hart returns to action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when Barker comes in. Newfane has a major non-leaguer the same night, as red-hot Niagara Wheatfield comes to town for a 6 p.m. tilt.
