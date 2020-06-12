Feeling sorry for yourself? Maybe a little resentful?
If you're a high school senior athlete, you might have a good reason to feel at least a little self pity in the spring of 2020 after losing an entire scholastic sports season to an unpredictable world-wide pandemic.
But if you're Lockport senior Carson Tatro, you showed more this past season and throughout your injury riddled scholastic sports career than most students do who play in every game.
Tatro, a true G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) at Lockport High School — is a student-athlete whose coaches and teammates will use as an example in future years, mentoring athletes on how to cope with adversity.
It all started with his older siblings, brother Ethan (serving our country in the U.S. Army, currently stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky) and sister, Megan (just completed her sophomore year at Roberts Wesleyan College in Chili, N.Y., majoring in music education).
“I followed them. I started playing Kenan Soccer when I was 3,” Tatro said. “I played in Kenan house leagues until I was 6 or 7, then travel soccer started and I played that through seventh grade and then it was high school from then on.”
“I started playing baseball when I was about 5 and played An-Jo Baseball with Mr, (Todd) Fragale as one of my coaches and I played for six years in An-Jo house league, my travel coach started the Niagara Nationals travel team and I played with them for a year, then a Lockport Little League travel team and then the An-Jo Bombers travel team.”
“Swimming, that was my sister. When she started swimming varsity in seventh grade, I would be around the pool a lot,” Tatro said.
“I never swam competitively, but I knew Mr. Clark and one day he said, “Why don't you try out for JV?’ and I did and fell in love with the team right away.”
Tatro was already well on a roll by the time he became a Lions' sophomore three years ago. An overall standout athlete at LHS, Tatro was a modest, three-sport star in soccer, swimming and baseball and looked forward to his junior year with enthusiasm and a conviction to get better.
His coaches had nothing but the highest praise for his effort and personal conduct and his teammates were like family.
“He was just a good, solid defender and a player who had an attitude that was second to none,” said Tatro's fall sports varsity soccer coach, Jeff Hulshoff.
“Carson was always gung-ho — never argued, nor questioned anything we ever asked of him — a consummate team player,” Hulshoff said.
Tatro's winter sports boys varsity swim coach, John Sullivan, was just as impressed with his young talent.
“Carson was a rising, up-and-coming swimmer for us heading to his junior year,” Sullivan said.
“He'd had a great sophomore year and we were really happy where he finished. His training had readily evolved and he was developing into quite a good swimmer and we were looking forward to his junior season.”
Dan Petock, Tatro's spring varsity baseball coach, was also impressed with his sophomore pitcher and looked forward to him serving as one of his team's aces in the next two seasons.
“He played for me in his sophomore year and pitched some huge games for us,” Petock said. “Against Niagara-Wheatfield, they were a good team and Carson held them down and we won, 2-1. He surprised me in that game, but I new then that he was going to be a big time pitcher.”
Then out of nowhere, everything in Carson's young life came screeching to a sudden halt in his junior year with an injury that almost completely wiped out his hopes of ever returning to play LHS sports again.
“I first dislocated my right knee playing travel soccer back in 8th grade, which put me out a week or two at the beginning of baseball season that year,” Tatro said.
“It was nothing serious and I started wearing a knee brace. I didn't have any injuries in ninth grade, then in my sophomore year, on the day before our first sectional soccer game, at practice I dislocated the same (right) knee and could not play in that sectional game,” Tatro said.
“I didn't have any injuries in swimming or baseball that year. In swimming, I went to sectionals with the medley relay team. Swimming isn't my number one sport. I'm not as good at swimming as I am in baseball and soccer, but the guys on the team and coaches, Mr. Sullivan and Mr. (Kevin) Clark, it was like a big family and the dynamics of it was so different. I was proud of the way we dominated the league. We didn't lose a league meet. It was great to be a part of something like that. That was a great year.”
Tatro went on to show off his great arm that spring and was thinking of more positive things to come in his junior year the following fall.
“We had played our first couple of soccer games to begin the fall season and then we won the Lockport Tournament, which we won for the first time in a while,” Tatro said. ”I had the winning penalty kick in our first round win and that was really awesome.”
In Lockport's fourth game of the year, at home against North Tonawanda, in a game televised by Lockport Community Television, Tatro ended up blowing out his meniscus and partially tore his ACL — in his left knee.
“My mom was sitting there four feet away. Our old field was in rough shape back then and had pot holes throughout and I was running up the side and my left foot went into a hole, the guy I was chasing changed directions and when I pivoted ... I went down. I knew immediately that something serious was wrong,” Tatro said.
Tatro's best case scenario was surgery, followed by seven to eight months of rehabilitation. Winter swimming and spring baseball were no longer in the cards for the junior.
“It was very devastating, knowing that I was not going to be a full part of the team and knowing I was losing sports the rest of that year was hard to take,” Tatro said.
“But that's when I decided that I won't be a stranger anymore,” Tatro said. “I wanted to be back out there and be a member of those teams. Even if I couldn't get in the pool or throw pitches, I still very much wanted to be a part of the team, because, to be honest, those teams helped me get through it.
“If I would have stayed home and felt sorry for myself, I would have had a much harder time recovering. It was awesome for them to still accept me and it was very helpful to be able to go to the games.”
Coaches Hulshoff, Sullivan and Petock, along with his teammates, held Carson in such high regard, that he remained on all three teams' official rosters.
“That's the way he was. He came up to me and asked, ‘Can I come and help out?’ which he did,” Hulshoff said. “That was just him. That was his attitude. He just took it and said, ‘That's the way it is and life is the way it is, so l'll just have to deal with it in the most positive way I can — a great attitude.”
Sullivan said throughout his injuries, Tatro was always supportive of his teammates.
“He handled his injury very maturely,” Sullivan said. “And he continued to be with the team at meets and making it to practices. We always kept him on the roster even though he wasn't medically cleared to swim. We kept him because he was still part of the team.”
Petock added, “We had talks when his junior season started and I said that I was planning on leaving a roster spot open for Carson and to a man, everyone agreed. They all wanted him around. He was a good friend to a lot of his teammates.”
His surgery recovery did not go as well as planned and Tatro missed out on his senior season of soccer last fall, but he moved on quickly, anticipating a chance to return to a full slate of swimming in the winter season.
“There was this new program and I was doing an internship at the PR department at Niagara County Community College,” Tatro said.
“One day they did a faculty versus athletes kickball game, so I went to that, thinking, ‘kickball can't be anything too bad’ and I had knee braces on both knees. All was going well, then I went to catch a ball and my foot slipped out and my right knee came down hard on the ground and I dislocated it for a third time.”
Tatro had surgery on Nov. 7, 2019, just a few days before the swim team began practicing.
“I was all geared up for swimming by that time, so I just kept working hard and pushed hard through all the (physical therapy) to get back,” Tatro said.
Last February, Tatro returned triumphantly, just in the nick of time to qualify for swimming sectionals.
“I came back on Senior Night, so that was awesome,” Tatro said.
“That was a perfect meet to come back to. It was the last home meet and I swam in the 50 free. My goal was to qualify for sectionals and I did that and won the 50 free (:24.75).”
Tatro had overcome adversity with a smile and great things were expected from him in his favorite sport, which was about to begin.
However, baseball, two weeks into practices last March, abruptly ended and all schools were closed as COVID-19 officially ended Tatro's comeback bid for good.
If anyone has a right to be just a little resentful, it would be Tatro, but the son of Jennifer Kwoka and Tony Tatro, remains optimistic. He's enlisted in the United States Army and will begin service this fall.
“That one stings a little — my senior year, baseball, which is my favorite sport to play, after missing 11th grade and thinking, ‘Yes, I can finally play a full season my senior year’ — to miss out on that was really hard, Tatro said.
“But the one thing I've taken away from all this is sure, you can work out things in your mind and plan the best things — just like I planned every season to be great — but if it's not going to happen, there's nothing you can do about it,” Tatro said.
“I've learned to accept things and roll with it and not get stuck in the mud, feeling sorry for myself. Moving ahead, trying to keep a positive mindset and looking at the bright side is what got me through everything.”
“Just do your best and always stay positive because it really does make a difference,” Tatro said. “That's my favorite quote.”
Besides siblings Ethan and Megan, Carson has a younger sister, Isla, 2.
Follow veteran sports reporter John D'Onofrio on Twitter at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
