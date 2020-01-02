CHALLENGE ACCEPTED

Five local boys basketball programs will be battling things out in the new Niagara Frontier League vs Erie County Interscholastic Conference Challenge this weekend at Depew High School. Day one is today though, so here's a look Friday's three matchups for our NFL teams.
Niagara-Wheatfield vs Depew — 4:30 p.m.
The Falcons (2-5) finally got the ball rolling to close out their 2019 scheduling, taking down Starpoint in non-league action on Dec. 30. N-W was able to lean on the performances of Alex Fletcher (18 points), Andy DeVantier (16 points), and TJ Robinson (14 points). Robinson has been a consistent scoring presence all year, averaging 14 points per game by reaching double-digit scoring figures in all but one game.
Fletcher's play has grown as of late, with the freshman point guard scoring in double figures in each of the last three games (16.7 points per game).
Depew (2-3) has gotten off to a slow start too, but should bring an avid foe for N-W. The Wildcats have four players averaging over eight points per night, but they should be relying on top scorers Christian Pagano (11 points per game) and PJ Burns (9.8 points per game) in the backcourt.
The key for the Falcons could be how their defense comes to play, as they have allowed an average of 71 points in five losses. In their two wins? Just a mere 39.5.
Lewiston-Porter vs Williamsville South — 6:15 p.m.
It's been an up-and-down road for the Lancers (3-3) so far, playing one of the toughest schedules in all of Western New York. Roddy Gayle Jr. may just be feeling like himself again, scoring 33 points in his return to the court from an ankle injury when Lew-Port defeated Kenmore East on Dec. 20.
The four-star college basketball prospect has already notched three 30-point scoring nights thus far, averaging 24 points per tilt. He will be paired with one of the other top scorers in WNY with Michael DiGiulio, who is leading Will. South (2-5) with his 25.6 points and 3.3 steals per game. DiGiulio is coming off of a big performance against Ken. East too (27 points, 7 assists, 5 steals), helping the Billies secure their second straight win.
The senior point guard has also had some help from Kingsley Mitchell (8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds per game), who recorded his first double double of the year in the win over the Bulldogs (12 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1 steal).
With this long layoff coming to an end, L-P will have to key in on who will be its secondary scorer. Mehki Starks has shown the ability to score when needed, recording 25 and 18 point scoring nights against Canisius and Regis, respectively. Jalen Duff could also be the answer there, as the freshman point guard has scored over 20 in two of the last three games, including a season-high 25 in the win over Ken. East.
The guard play will be a matchup to watch here as South continues to live without junior Jeremy Matute, who filled up the stat sheet in his lone outing of the season (14 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 assists on Dec. 5 against McKinley).
Lockport vs Amherst — 8 p.m.
The Lions (2-7) draw a matchup with one of the ECIC's toughest teams, with the Tigers (4-1) getting off to a fast start this season. Amherst has relied on the strong play of Jaylen Stewart (25 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 3.8 assists per game) and Nick O'Neil (18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 3.2 assists per game).
Lockport would love to see Ceion McDowell continuing on his torrid scoring pace with three straight 20-plus point scoring nights, including a career-high 34 points against Clarence on Dec. 28. In this three game span, McDowell lit it up with 26.3 points per game.
The major keys for Lockport will be how McDowell, Imario Douglas, Anthony Haak and Brayden Velia defend Stewart and O'Neil, but also being able to match the firepower of the Tigers' offense. Amherst is netting 72 points per game as a team, while the Lions have only mustered 50.7 (62.5 in their two wins).
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos.
