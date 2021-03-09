It was the narrowest of margins, but Royalton-Hartland boys swimming survived and advanced.
The fourth-seeded Channel Cats are moving on to the championship round of Section VI’s Ontario bracket after taking down No. 1 Springville 89-87 Tuesday at Springville High School. Roy-Hart is extending an already dominant 2021 season, pulling off this upset to reach Friday’s sectional finals after an undefeated run through the Niagara-Orleans League.
It was a neck-and-neck battle overall, with the Griffins tying the Channel Cats with six first-place finishes and just falling short to a 6-5 disadvantage in runner-up places. But Roy-Hart also leaned on its 7-4 discrepancy in third-place marks to take the narrow victory.
Despite Griffin wins from Connor Hughey’s personal best 100-yard backstroke (1:02.33), Blaze Schelble in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.09), Austin Yetter in the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.37), Zach Hughey in the 100-yard freestyle (53.02) and Benjamin Sullivan in 1M diving (164.85), R-H weathered through.
As its seemed all winter, Carter Green and Noah Stern carried the torch for the Channel Cats. Stern took the 50 free with a time of 23.47 and also set a personal-best time of 1:00.88 in the 100 butterfly. Green, a reigning 2020 Section VI Class C champion, took both the 200 free (1:57.63) and 500 free (5:32.55), helping ensure his team made the trip to the sectional finals alongside him this year.
This senior duo also captained Roy-Hart’s two relay wins as well, as Green, Stern, Andrew Ossnot and Charles Rickard took the 200 free relay by .21 seconds (1:36.48), before Green, Stern, Ossnot and Jacob Hagen won the 400 free relay at 1:36.48.
“The boys just did so awesome. I mean we’re so, so proud of them,” said Roy-Hart head coach Dottie Barr in a post-meet phone call. “They all got personal best times, they did above and beyond what we needed and wanted, we’re crying tears of joy for them.”
Channel Cats assistant coach Lindsay Yates cited the boys’ heart and determination in the event, adding that the group’s teamwork was most evident in how they cheered each other throughout.
Stern, who won the 100 fly by just over one second, was the name of note for the R-H staff. Barr believes that his win there was the adrenaline rush that not only he needed, but the one that lifted the team. Yates concurred, as she shared how Stern’s performance was essential to securing the victory.
“We know we can always count on Carter and Noah, definitely. But Noah turned our meet around,” Yates said. “He’s been looking at the times all week long, and he knew what he had to do. And in that moment, dropping three seconds from that 100 fly and taking a first is really (great), but also in the relays ... if we had a swimmer of the meet, no doubt in both of our minds, it would’ve been Noah.”
Yates also made sure to shine light on Green for handling business as usual in his two solo wins and in the relay races.
Knowing the type of team Springville possessed, the R-H coaches expected the meet to come down to few points. That’s what made the 13-9 margin in second- and third-place finishes so crucial to tacking on as many points wherever possible.
“We told ‘em, fifth-place is gonna matter. Third or fourth, all those places are gonna matter today,” said Barr, as Ossnot, Hagen, Rickard, Sean Labiak, Zachary Livergood, Chris Ulrich and Nick Saia all had top-three places in solo events.
With No. 2 Williamsville South’s win over No. 3 North Tonawanda Tuesday, the Channel Cats will head over to challenge the Billies for bracket supremacy, 5 p.m. Friday at Williamsville South High School.
Will South ENDSNT’s season
The Billies got a decisive win over the Lumberjacks, taking a 107-72 result Tuesday at Williamsville South High School. NT was just behind at 6-5 in third-place finishes, and even had a 7-5 margin on runner-up places, but Will South did its damage in the win column by taking 10 of the 12 events in the meet.
The Billies could pose a challenge for the Channel Cats, as they had a major team effort behind the dual wins of Matthew Lawler and Aidan Losito. Lawler came away with wins in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.41, personal best) and 100 fly (56.56), while Aidan Losito set personal bests in the 50 free (22.87) and 100 backstroke (57.39)
The Jacks got their best showing from Parker Marshall, as he set personal-best marks in the 200 IM (2:08.45) and 100 backstroke (59.36), where he finished first and third, respectively. Austin Elliott was NT’s other first-place finisher, as the junior took the diving event with a score of 135.23.
The Lumberjacks also saw a strong outing from Hayden Litten, who placed second in the 50 free (23.15) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.09), both personal-bests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.