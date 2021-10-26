WILLIAMSVILLE — The rain. The wind. The magnitude of the game. Normally those are ulterior factors in a game, but they were Royalton-Hartland’s greatest challenge on Tuesday.
The third-seeded Rams had never been to a girls soccer Section VI championship game when they faced No. 7 Southwestern in the Class B-2 semifinals at Williamsville North High School. It marked the third trip since 2015, including a loss to Eden last season.
It took more than 75 minutes for Roy-Hart to shrug off the nervousness and battle the blustery weather, but Kara Choate scored her 38th goal of the season with 4 minutes, 21 seconds to play to notch a 1-0 win.
The Rams will play unbeaten No. 1 Fredonia in the finals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, but getting there is something no other team has accomplished in program history.
“It’s a big moment for the history of the program,” Roy-Hart head coach Rich Jennings said. “When we took over a few years ago, one of the things we talked about was protecting your view of the process. There’s going to be some ups and downs, but we knew what we were pushing towards and what we’re experiencing this year is a big part of that.”
Roy-Hart (13-1-1) averaged 3.9 goals per game prior to Tuesday’s game against Southwestern, but it suddenly lost its offensive mojo. The Rams were rarely in jeopardy defensively — goalkeeper Reanna Perkins made five saves — and had multiple chances to score, but could not make the one last play needed to put the ball in the net.
On several occasions, Roy-Hart rushed shots on open runs or were not quick enough to make a decision or made a decision too quickly. Jennings chalked up the miscues to nerves and felt jitters were impacting effort. At halftime, he demanded more from his team.
“Our touches just weren’t what we’re used to,” Jennings said. “I think nerves were part of that, I think the weather was part of that. … I know what our girls are capable of and they expect a lot of themselves. They knew what we needed to do and we just told them what they already knew at halftime and they owned it.”
Choate heard the message and had a glorious chance in the first minute of the second half, but still could not score. The second-leading scorer in Section VI rarely misses on a chance to change the scoreboard. In fact, Choate is the only player among the top-10 scorers in the section to record a goal in every game this season.
Yet, the senior repeatedly came up empty. She admitted to allowing frustration to seep in at various moments of the game, but she was finally able to chase down a ball from Grace Parker and bury it in the bottom left corner.
“It’s a part of the game. You’re not going to make every shot you take, so you just keep doing it,” Choate said. “... I just saw an open look at the goal and I shot it.”
Southwestern finishes the season 8-10-1.
Late flurry sends Wilson to Class C finals
DUNKIRK — Wilson trailed top-seeded Holland/West Valley at halftime, but pumped in three goals in the final seven minutes to advance to the Class C championship game on Tuesday.
Ava Linder gave Holland (12-4-2) the lead in the 18th minute of the first half, but the No. 4 Lakewomen were able to hang around until an offensive explosion to close the game.
Lily Avery scored on assist from Kaelin Faery to put Wilson (10-6-1) on the board with eight minutes to play and Leia Cloy scored an unassisted goal four minutes later to take the lead. Madelaine Schultz scored an insurance goal on an assist by Morgan McInnis in the final minute to seal the win.
The Lakewomen have won seven in a row and face No. 3 Frewsburg in the Class C finals at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Dunkirk.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.