Class A North race takes shape in Week 4

NORTH TONAWANDA — After going 0-5 in the spring, Starpoint has a chance to start the fall 3-0 with a Class A North date against North Tonawanda at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Spartans are coming off an impressive offensive performance against Kenmore East, despite their previous week’s game with McKinley being postponed due to COVID-19. Starpoint scorched the Bulldogs in a 39-6 contest that saw quarterback Carson Marcus surpass 300 yards and toss five touchdown passes.
Marcus and his two favorite receivers — Evan Dean and Evan Floss — have connected 26 times for 433 yards and six touchdowns in two games. Now they face a Lumberjack defense that struggled to contain Lockport quarterback Jason Green in a 52-6 loss last week, allowing five touchdown passes.
North Tonawanda (1-2) will need a bit more ball control than it had last week, particularly against a Starpoint offense that has thrown the ball on 60% of its snaps. Expect a heavy dose of Sam Heim, Dennis Johnson and Andrew Kosikowski in the run game this week for the Lumberjacks to pick up a win.
Tonawanda (0-3) at Wilson (2-1), 7 p.m. tonight
Wilson suffered its first defeat in resounding fashion to Albion last week, but it returns to Class C North play this week and a chance to get back on track.
The Lakemen struggled to throw the ball against a ballhawking Albion defense, as Tyler Yousett went 7 of 27 for 43 yards and three interceptions. Drew Dabill had 104 yards and a touchdown in relief, but the duo completed 31% of their passes, while Wilson mustered 3.3 yards per carry on the ground.
The Warriors have had issues stopping the run and pass in various games this season, while being held to six points in each of the last two games. Quarterback Zach Wood has been Tonawanda’s leading passer and rusher this season and will need a big game to secure the team’s first win.
Akron (3-0) at Medina (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
A major clash in Class C North sees two unbeaten teams that were tested last week. One will receive its first loss of the season.
Medina pulled away in the second half of a 34-16 win over Lackawanna last week, and while Xander Payne threw his first interception, he threw three touchdown passes for the third consecutive week. The Mustangs are also beginning to prove they can help Payne out with a running game, as Noah Skinner had 133 of the team’s 201 yards on the ground.
Akron, meanwhile, was limited to its worst offensive performance of the season in a 22-21 win over Newfane. Quarterback Travis Fry had 98 all-purpose yards after totaling 464 and eight touchdowns the first two weeks. Stopping Fry and Brody Hibbard (331 yards, six touchdowns) on the ground will be imperative for a Medina win.
Grand Island (2-1) at Kenmore East (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Grand Island opened Class A North play with a resounding win and did so with its most balanced offensive performance to date.
Quarterback Justin Horvath continued his hot start with 223 yards and two touchdowns through the air, but running back Brian Bielec topped 100 yards on the ground for the second consecutive week and the Vikings posted 177 rushing yards as a team. Balance is crucial for Grand Island and it has even come in the passing game as Tyler Figliola joined Mike Coburn and Jackson Jones as the third player with a 100-yard receiving game this year.
Kenmore East does most of its damage through the air but focuses on receiver Jacob Coburn, who has accounted for 14 of quarterback Danny Klein’s 25 completions and 314 of his 350 yards. The Grand Island defense was stifling against McKinley’s passing attack last week, recording four sacks and three interceptions.
Lewiston-Porter (0-1) at Maryvale (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Lewiston-Porter finally returns to game action after missing the last two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols. The Lancers are met with a road trip against a Maryvale squad that just earned its first win of the season.
After totaling only seven points in the opener against Wilson, Lew-Port will need to put up a few more points this time around. Maryvale’s Will Schiller has been a dual threat this season, throwing for 187 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 192 yards. The key for the Lancers will be to stop running back Justus Hill, who has run for 252 yards on 7.6 yards per carry this season.
WNY Maritime (1-2) at Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyn. (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville’s return to 11-man football does not get any easier when Western New York Maritime comes to Middleport on Friday. The two-time defending sectional champions were held scoreless in non-league games against Bennett and Canisius to start the season, but rebounded with a resounding 54-0 win over Burgard to open Class B North play.
The Silverbacks saw improved play last week in a 27-8 loss to Maryvale after their previous outing against Lewiston-Porter was canceled due to COVID-19. They ran for 212 yards on 25 attempts, including 115 yards and a touchdown by Jordan Terwilliger and 80 yards on six attempts by Drew Sandolfini. Keeping possession will be key for RBL to slow down the Falcons on offense.
This will be the final normal week of preparation for the Silverbacks for a while, as the makeup game for Lew-Port was scheduled for Oct. 5. That means RBL will play three games in eight days.
Lancaster (3-0) at Niagara Falls (0-3), 2 p.m. Saturday
Niagara Falls is still looking for its first win of the season as the five-time Class AA sectional champions come to town and it appears Lancaster is starting to hunker down on defense.
The Legends have given up 24 points this season, with six apiece in the last two games, but last week’s 28-6 win over Orchard Park may have been the most impressive. Quaker quarterback Ben Gocella had thrown for 675 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first two games, but Lancaster held him to 183 yards and no touchdowns.
Good news for the Wolverines is that their best chance to win is keeping the ball out of the air. Niagara Falls went to a run-only offense in the second half against Niagara Wheatfield last week and Joey Kusmierski responded by scoring three touchdowns in defeat. The Wolverines will have to shore up their run defense, however, as Micah Harry (409 yards, five TDs) and Jakob Zimmerman (114 yards, five TDs) are a formidable tandem.
Niagara Wheatfield (1-2) at Kenmore West (1-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Riding high from capturing its first win of the season in the final minutes against Niagara Falls, Niagara Wheatfield has a chance to keep building in a Class A North tilt against Kenmore West.
The Falcon offense runs through quarterback Xander Fletcher, who has thrown for 477 yards and four touchdowns on 69.2% completions. The key, however, will be the continued success of the running back tandem of Te’Sean Mathews and Thomas Jessie. Mathews ran for a season-high 91 yards last week and Jessie is averaging 20.3 yards per carry this season.
The Blue Devils are no strangers to close games, though, as all three contests have been decided by one possession this season. But special teams was a bugaboo last week against Sweet Home, allowing two blocked punts for touchdowns. They will attempt to feed running back Jason Britton, who has 233 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Sweet Home (3-0) at Lockport (1-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Coming off its first win of the season, Lockport hosts unbeaten Sweet Home in its biggest game thus far. The Lions can rebound from an 0-2 start to climb back into the hunt for a Class A North championship with a win over the Panthers, who have tested the cardiac stability of fans this season with three second-half comebacks.
Lockport’s downfield passing game finally clicked last week, as Jason Green went 8 for 8 for 235 yards and five touchdowns, with three deep balls resulting in scores. If the Lions can utilize the speed and athleticism of receivers Anthony Bowman, Matthew Schaffert and Kai Tran consistently, they will be hard to beat. It will also open up running lanes for Jaheim Clayton and take pressure off leading receiver Logan Wendt.
Sweet Home relies heavily on running back Diar Fleming, who has 278 yards and four touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry. Quarterback Jake Dunstan is capable of making plays in the passing game when needed, throwing for 426 yards and two touchdowns thus far.
Newfane (0-3) at Springville (0-2), 5:30 p.m. Monday
What better way to earn win No. 1 on the season than on the rare Monday night football? Newfane came within a hair of stunning undefeated Akron on the road last week, rebounding from a 40-0 loss to Medina.
Most importantly for the Panthers was the emergence of the offense. They totaled 260 yards from scrimmage after amassing 255 in the first two games combined. A season-best 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground was critical last week, while Ryan Kramp took a step forward in the passing game, throwing for 110 yards.
Springville saw its game a week ago canceled due to COVID-19, coming off of scoring 16 points total in its first two games. The Griffins also allowed 661yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in losses to Salamanca and Depew.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
