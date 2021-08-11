MEDINA — In March, Jim Mauro and Brian Fry hatched a plan that would be beneficial for college-bound baseball players in Niagara and Orleans counties.
They knew the COVID-19 pandemic would prolong the high school season and shorten the AAABA travel season, leaving players without baseball for a month before heading off to their respective colleges.
So, the two coaches both collected a handful of players and the Niagara-Orleans League Legion team was formed.
It has been a smashing success. The team has gone 11-2 this season, finishing as runner-up to Hamburg in the District 8A midseason tournament — Hamburg went on to win the New York State Legion championship — and hammered its way to a 7-2 win Wednesday over Lancaster at Veterans Memorial Park to advance to a three-way double-elimination final Saturday.
“They’ll be in baseball shape (when they go off to college),” Mauro said. “It’s not like they will have two weeks off. … It’s more about understanding that when they get to college, it’s about competing every day. You can’t take a day off, and we not only wanted them to get reps in, but to learn the grind.”
The 12-man squad features five Division I players in Medina’s Brian Fry Jr. (Toledo), Canisius’ Vince Mauro (Niagara), Starpoint’s Josh Milleville (Fairleigh-Dickinson), Niagara Wheatfield’s Andrew Stillinger (Niagara) and West Seneca East’s Jackson Strong (Canisius), with several other players also planning to play college baseball in the fall.
There have been few practices and the small roster has limited pitching depth, but it has provided some stronger intersquad competition during each game. As a result, the Niagara-Orleans League squad has put up 24 runs in its first two playoff wins.
“We’ve all played against each other growing up and when we come together, there’s a lot more talent,” said the younger Fry, who lettered in four sports at Medina. “... You know you’re going to get innings, you know what’s going to happen and there’s no surprises. We just push each other to be better and playing together, we’re even better.”
Niagara-Orleans fell to Hamburg 2-1 in a best-of-three series on July 19 and will not get another crack. Post 527 bowed out of the tournament due to soreness from reaching the Legion Northeast regional final.
Nonetheless, the team will take part in the season finale and the future of the program is in limbo. Mauro was uncertain of what role he might play in the future, but the elder Fry has a desire to continue what he views as a necessary program moving forward.
Although travel baseball organizations have exploded in recent years, the number of Legion baseball teams has dropped to 10 in Western New York for this season.
“We want our kids to be playing throughout the summer and we have a few of them who are going to be in the same situation as these kids are now,” said Fry, who also helps coach the Medina varsity team. “We’ll try to do something with another local team and a few of these kids will be back, too.”
GNN sports reporter Nick Sabato
