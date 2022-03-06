BUFFALO — Every coach loves to spout team-first cliches. It has become a staple in coaching vernacular. Niagara Wheatfield proved team-first is more than just an overused phrase.
Every so often, coach Erik O’Bryan motioned to the student section to cheer just a little bit louder. The players spilled into the crowd immediately after beating Williamsville East 59-56 in the Section VI Class A-1 championship on Saturday at Buffalo State College. And former Falcons — some a decade removed from the school — made their way to the bench to celebrate.
The program’s first boys basketball sectional title since 1973 belonged to more than just the players and coaches.
Niagara Wheatfield advances to play Class A-2 winner Amherst for the overall Class A sectional championship at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Buffalo State,
“These kids are so important to me,” O’Bryan said. “I want it more for them than sometimes they want it. We had former players from 11 years ago hugging these guys. Some of them don’t even know who they are. But they have been coming to our games because they feel that sense of program, that sense of family that we have.”
Xander Fletcher and T.J. Robinson have contributed the bulk of the scoring load for Niagara Wheatfield (21-2) all season, combining for 35 points per game. Fletcher was held nine points, his lowest output since the second game of the season. But the other guys game to play.
Scoring early in the game was a struggle at times, as Williamsville East (18-5) closed off avenues to the basket, even if the Falcons managed to find a seam in its 2-3 zone. For the second consecutive game, however, Ty Kwitchoff came off the bench sniping.
Kwitchoff knocked in four 3-pointers — in a first half that featured 11 from both teams — to score 12 points, helping trim a nine point lead to five at halftime.
“Last year we lost in the finals and we were a two-man band,” O’Bryan said. “We’re not a two-man band. We’re a 15-man band right now. … Xander and T.J. are Xander and T.J. That’s why we have 21 wins. But you don’t get to 21 wins without everyone else.”
Wyatt Cooper had 10 points in Niagara Wheatfield’s semifinal win over Hutch Tech on Thursday, but he fouled out and his burly frame was not suited for a run-and-gun game. But Saturday’s game was just the right speed.
Cooper was the focal point of a defensive scheme that was designed to allow 5-foot-9 dynamo Max Schneider to penetrate, but stick to shooters stationed around the perimeter. If Schneider did get to the hoop, he had to shoot over all 6-foot-7 of Cooper and his outstretched arms.
Schneider led all scorers with 27 points, but the rest of the team was limited to 29. Williamsville East entered the game averaging 10 3s per game and were held to six, with one coming in the second half.
On offense, it was hard for the Flames to keep Cooper off the boards and he was seemingly always available for drop-off passes, including being on the receiving end of a nifty pass from Fletcher for the game’s final basket with 32 seconds to play.
And then there is sophomore Shawn Watson, who only scored six points, but made perhaps the biggest play of the game. Leading by three with 13.7 seconds left, Watson stole the inbounds pass to the left of his own basket and as he was falling out of bounds, tossed it off Williamsville East’s Dorian Facen, Jr.
“Ty has been shooting lights out, Thomas (Jessie) and Shawn have been playing awesome defense, driving,” said Cooper, who had 13 points. “It shows they can’t guard absolutely everybody.”
Following Thursday’s win over Hutch Tech, O’Bryan said Robinson hasn’t quite been himself in recent games. A player who was averaging more than 24 points per game at midseason hasn’t had a 20-point outing since Feb. 12. In the second half, he looked like the Robinson fans have become accustomed to seeing.
As the rest of his teammates gathered in the huddle to ready themselves for the second half, Robinson took a few extra shots. He just needed to see the ball go in the basket a few times to gain confidence.
Robinson erupted for 12 of his team-high 17 points after intermission, including the go-ahead 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter.
“I just wanted to come out with a lot more aggression,” Robinson said. “I knew this could be my last game, so I wanted to go all for it.”
