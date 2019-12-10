County girls get first win

Words cannot begin to describe the moment.
Captain Natalie O’Brien had two goals including the game-winner in overtime as Niagara County topped HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca) 5-4 on Tuesday night at Hyde Park Ice Pavilion to claim the program’s first ever victory.
“For me personally I’ve just been waiting for this moment the entire time that I’ve been playing,” O’Brien said. “To finally get it is such a big weight off my shoulders.”
The first true expansion team in the WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation, NiCo got off the ground last season with Niagara Wheatfield and Starpoint. Though the group battled hard every night, it found the going tough in what many people consider to be the premier girls hockey league in the state.
This season brought an influx of new talent as Lewiston-Porter and North Tonawanda officially joined the merged unit.
The Lady Warriors came in with the mission of capturing that elusive first win.
Kenmore/Grand Island blanked NiCo, 2-0, on opening night. In the wake of a game that could have gone either way, the Lady Warriors knew they were getting better and closing in on that first win.
But dropping the next five, including lopsided losses to FLOP and defending state champion Williamsville, were sobering reminders of just how hard it would be to start collecting wins.
“We just never gave up on each other,” O’Brien added. “We just kept believing in each other.”
Since Day 1, the rest of the Girls Fed has showed respect and admiration for the way Niagara County has battled game after game. So it was no surprise that messages of congratulations from the rest of the league flooded Twitter when news of their victory became known.
NiCo head coach Greg Grosskopf said he and assistant Mike Dunlop couldn’t help but smile when the girls flooded the ice to celebrate the win because it was a moment they worked so very hard to earn.
“The girls have been working so hard to push for this first win. It was a great team win tonight and they worked extremely hard for this. The girls knew how important the first win would be and they stepped up in the third period and OT. The coaches are so proud of them and where we came from only a year ago,” Grosskopf said.
“The growth that we have witnessed and the determination they have shown put them in this position. Our captains stepped up and willed the team to this victory. It’s a great moment for Niagara County hockey.”
Co-captain Amanda Jackson also came up big with a hat trick and Isabella Renzi stopped 28 of 32 shots.
