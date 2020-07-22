COVID-19 Task Force meets next week

Next week is going to be crunch time when it comes to the state’s COVID-19 Task Force.
Only then will we learn more definitive plans on how New York plans to open schools and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s contingency plan for fall sports.
Niagara Frontier League executive director Patrick M. Burke and local high school athletics directors discussed the delayed start to the 2020-21 school year and a potential reduced fall sports season for student-athletes in a viral meeting on Tuesday.
Lockport AD Todd Sukdolak said nothing new came out of the NFL meeting, other than everyone getting on the same page as far as potential scenarios for sports seasons in the coming school year.
“We’ve done everything we can up to this point. Now, it’s up to the state and they’ll be meeting next week,” Sukdolak said.
Last week, the NYSPHSAA voted to delay the start of the 2020 fall season and canceled all fall regional and state championships due to the deadly global coronavirus pandemic. A Sept. 21 date was soon established as the new potential starting date for fall sports practices and that’s the date that local ADs are hoping for, Sukdolak said. The previously-scheduled practice starting date this year was Aug. 24 in NYS.
Burke said Section VI sports chairpeople are currently putting together dates and times for the 2020 season start and postseason and will release them next week — with all plans contingent on the NYSPHSAA maintaining a Sept. 21 starting date.
In the meantime, local high school administrators are continuing to hold their collective breaths, as are coaches and student athletes in 1,520 public and 5333 private high schools across the Empire State.
Fall scholastic sports offered include football, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, girls swimming, girls tennis, boys and girls volleyball, golf and boys and girls cross country.
