This is not a drill people. Football's back and it's ready to capture our hearts like it does every fall.
Western New York has had a proud tradition of high school football for well over a century now and it's exciting to see the sport's next generation getting back to work. And what's more pure than teenage kids grinding with their closest friends to have fun and experience something they will eventually share with their grandkids? If you ask me, it does not get much better than that.
Over the last few weeks, I have been researching the landscape to figure out what you as a reader and myself as a writer should be expecting for the upcoming season. With fall camps opening Monday, I put together some notes and some topics about some things I had in mind, that I thought would interest you all out there.
OUT WITH THE OLD 'Q's
Whether it's Starpoint's Aaron Chase, Grand Island's Cam Sionko or Wilson's Steven Frerichs, several of our local programs will be replacing some of the best players they have ever had under center.
Chase, a 2018 first-team All-Western New York selection, now resides on the University at Buffalo's North Campus as a walk-on at the Division I football team. Sionko and Frerichs will also be continuing their football careers at the collegiate level too, attending Division III Buffalo State College and Morrisville State College, respectively.
The most notable QB returning this fall will be Lockport's Nick Cascia. The senior was an honorable mention All-WNY pick in 2018 after setting a new school record with 2,536 passing yards and he finished with 16 touchdown passes.
Speaking of Cascia, he is a name I wanted to mention in our next section.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
With Cascia being the most experienced QB, he will have a ton of eyes on him as he looks to build on last season's breakout. The key for him will be finding a new go-to guy, since Malik Brooks has moved on to FCS Division I Monmouth University after a record-setting receiving season in '18.
Starpoint will have one of its major weapons back from last year, with Joe Carlson returning for one last ride with the Spartans. The third-team All-WNY receiver hauled in 12 touchdowns, adding 59 catches and 788 yards in his junior season. He will need to bring his 'A' game to help the team transition to life after Chase.
Newfane's Jaden Heers is the big, bruising running back that no one will want to tackle once September hits — listed at 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, Heers ran through Class B in '18 to the tune of 1,087 yards and 12 touchdowns. Many believe he could be the best player in all of Class B. Heers should be rumbling through defenses all fall.
My sleeper player to watch comes from Lewiston-Porter High School. Junior RB Frank Previte had a very underrated sophomore season, finishing with 764 yards rushing and five touchdowns, all on 6.3 yards per carry. If Previte has a breakout showing, the Lancers could compete in Class B-1.
BOUNCING BACK
Last fall was tough for many of our local schools. Royalton-Hartland (0-8), Lockport (1-7), Niagara Falls (1-7), North Tonawanda (2-6) and Lew-Port (4-5) all finished 2018 with sub-.500 records.
I'm no psychic and I'm not making any predictions, but I feel like I can go out on a limb and say that we will not see this many teams with down seasons this year. Many of these schools had young rosters last season, so hopefully we will see all of these schools taking the next step in having kids mature after some time on the varsity level.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
One last thing I wanted to mention is I will be keeping a close eye on Roy-Hart football this season. The Rams happen to be coached by my cousin, Marcus Wyche, who will be leading them for a second season.
It is safe to say that last year did not go as planned, especially in the team's first year as a non-joint program after having been a combined football team with Barker from 2011-17. I know I have to remain as subjective and professional as possible in all stories and columns, but I have to admit, it would be fascinating to see a close family member helping get a program back over the hump.
With football back, now we can return to our regularly scheduled programming. Just as us Western New Yorkers intended it.
