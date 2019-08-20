Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.