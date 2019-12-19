NIAGARA FALLS — Moments like these are what the Christmas season are all about.
Nevermind that Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson is in the middle of an AFC East division title race. The fourth-year edge rusher took time out of his schedule to present Niagara Falls High School wrestlers Javion and Jesiere Carter with some Christmas gifts, which included autographed Bills gear and a donation to the Carters through the 'Shaq Lawson Foundation.'
The Carter boys may have a more difficult time with the holiday season than most; their mother, Shalise, passed away in December of 2014, just two weeks before Christmas. Most student-athletes already have so much on their plates with their class schedule, practices, games/matches and more. But to see these two keep pressing on is more than admirable.
Their father, Terry Carter Jr., was happy to see their smiles and the joy this moment brought, especially with how difficult this time of year can be for the family. He said "I always love when they're happy." Terry knows these type of acts are normal at this time of year, but to have it happen to his boys was surreal. He is grateful for Lawson's gesture and he mentioned how much it means to their family.
Terry said this brings him joy because "they're fighters," kids who continue to keep their grades up and compete as athletes through tragedy. He said "they're my motivation. ... I kinda look up to them," giving him strength in the face of adversity.
The Carter boys were just happy to have a big-time athlete like Lawson helping other local athletes like themselves. They both feel that if their mom was still alive, she'd be very proud of what they've become. She'd advise them to keep driving on what they're doing and to not give up on whatever they want to do in life.
Javion (11th grade) and Jesiere (10th), who also play football and are track and field athletes, have found their solace by continuing on as student-athletes. Being able to have family and friends around has also given them that strength, allowing them to keep moving each and every day. They both wanted to share a message to those who might be going through similarly tough times as the holiday season approaches.
"You've just gotta keep fighting, keep pressing," Jesiere said. "If something happens, it's just a bump in the road. You've gotta keep pushing forward. It's gon' hurt though, but you've just gotta keep going. (You) can't quit."
"No matter what you do, or struggles that hit you in life, God gave you the power and potential to do anything you want," Javion said. "Like, you can be anything; nothing's impossible. And God, whatever he puts you in, he knows you can make it out, so just believe in him and just keep pushing forward. That's what I did all my life and I'm still here, so (I'm) thankful."
The boys' wrestling coach, DJ Giancola, called them "two high-character individuals," adding that they always do the right thing. He has known the Carters since kindergarten, where he not only was their teacher, but he also got to know their mother as well. Giancola said that they were great kids then, but even in tragedy, they haven't wavered from who they've always been.
He believes that the kids have carried on all that their mother instilled in them and that she would for sure be proud of them. Giancola also said that they're "like a glue that holds our team together" because they're friends with everybody, always laughing and having fun, getting along with others. They "make the team the positive group that it is."
Giancola knows how heartwarming it would be for Shalise to see her boys being visited by an NFL player like Lawson, but he credited them because he feels that good fortune comes to those who do the right thing, especially after facing tragedy.
Lawson calls it "a blessing" to be able to shine light on some local kids who may go through dark days at this time of the year. He said he was the same kid who needed help back in the day and that, at the very least, he's just happy to see smiles on kids' faces during the holidays. Lawson knows that everyone goes through tough times, but he knows what's more important is how we overcome adversity. No matter who it is, he hopes people just walk through it with their heads up and continue to fight with smiles on their faces, because through time he feels that things get easier and easier.
With the New England Patriots on Saturday, it means a lot to the former first-round draft pick to be able to help those who may be facing struggles.
"You've gotta bless others to receive blessings, so I always strongly believed that, growing up that way," Lawson said. "And my job, if I ever had a platform to do this, I was gon' help people out."
