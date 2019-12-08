Demos: High school boys basketball, part 1

The weather might be getting colder, but the courts are just heating up. This week we got to see Niagara Falls native Jalen Bradberry lead his Park Pioneers over one of his best friends, Roddy Gayle Jr., and Lew-Port in the Lancers' season opener. Western New York got woken up by Jaemon "Mookie" Turner's scorching 39-point performance against Falls native Avion Harris and Cardinal O'Hara.
This time of the season sees more tournaments than league play, but a few teams have fared well in their first league action, like North Tonawanda (1-0 Niagara Frontier League) and Lockport (1-0 NFL). Starpoint did knock off JFK on Dec. 3, but since the Spartans are in ECIC II and the Bears are in ECIC IV, it was considered a non-league game.
Here's what we've got in the second full week of December:
GAME OF THE WEEK
Niagara Falls at Lockport, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
These big time rivals always seem to bring their A games when pitted against each other. The Lions are still working through life without Malik Brooks and Torree Cheatham, leaning on the likes of Ceion McDowell and Joshua Cooper. Following a loss to Newfane in the opener of the Lions' annual Rotary Tournament, Lockport has bounced back with wins over Starpoint and Niagara Wheatfield.
The Lions will have a tune-up before this NFL battle, traveling to Lancaster on Monday night.
McDowell and Cooper will be key in trying to slow down Turner, who is averaging 30.5 points through two games, come Saturday. Taylor Sanders seems to be working back in nicely from his injury-riddled 2018-19 season, with 12 points per game through two outings for NF.
With Lew-Port waiting in the wings as well, this matchup could be crucial as to what the NFL standings are looking like come sectional season.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Dexter Brooks, Starpoint
The junior forward has been just what new head coach Gil Licata was looking forward to heading into the season. This team captain has helped the Spartans bounce back from two losses to open the year with two consecutive wins in response, besting JFK and Wilson.
He is putting up ferocious numbers as well; through four tilts, Brooks is averaging 15.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per night. If he keeps this up, alongside players like Clevester Bradley and Sam Walters, the Spartans could be a force in ECIC.
Starpoint will be on the road this week, traveling to North Tonawanda at 7 p.m. Tuesday before going over to Sweet Home at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
NOTES
Tourney on the lake
We always like to highlight when we have local programs hosting tournaments. This week we have Wilson hosting its annual Wilson Tip-Off Tournament. Burgard and I-Prep open things up at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by the Lakemen facing off with Emerson at 6:30 p.m.
The results from Friday night will dictate Saturday's schedule, as the third-place consolation game will begin at 3 p.m. before the championship game at 4:30.
Early tests
We mentioned Lew-Port starting out with local independent program Park in its first game of the year. The Pioneers are about as good as any program in the state, but the Lancers have a few more non-league tests coming their way.
L-P has an NFL matchup with Grand Island on Tuesday, but then it will travel to Canisius High School this weekend for the Keenan Classic, taking on New York City's Regis at 5:30 p.m. Friday and playing the host Crusaders at 3 p.m. Saturday.
With arguably WNY's top player in Gayle, the Lancers will find out what type of season lays ahead with this tough non-league slate.
