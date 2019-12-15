Demos: High school boys basketball, part 2

The basketball season may not be in full swing just yet, but things are starting to unfold for sure. Niagara Falls (3-1, 2-0) and North Tonawanda (4-0, 2-0) have gotten off to fast starts in the Niagara Frontier League, making their matchup this week one of the most anticipated in this season's early schedule.
Don't get too caught up on only those two teams just yet, as Roddy Gayle Jr. and Lew-Port (2-2, 1-0 NFL) wait things out in the weeds. Gayle is back doing Roddy Gayle things, notching back-to-back 30-point outings in wins over Grand Island and New York City's Regis in Cansius High School's Keenan Classic. The Lancers have a NFL test of their own Tuesday night, battling it out with CSAT (3-1, 2-0 NFL).
Newfane (3-3) and Wilson (3-2) have also shown well in non-league play, prepping themselves before the Niagara-Orleans schedule commences.
Alrighty folks, let's see what this week of high school basketball has in store for us:
GAME OF THE WEEK
Niagara Falls at North Tonawanda
7 p.m. Tuesday
"Mookie" Turner keeps the drum beat going for NFHS, averaging 26.3 points per game so far. He also posted his first career triple-double against Lockport, finishing with 24 points, 12 steals and 11 assists.
Turner has been helped by the emergence of big man Bryce Smith, as the senior transfer from Elmira High School averaged 12.5 points and 9 boards in wins over Kenmore West and Lockport.
The Lumberjacks could be their toughest task yet though, with NT getting it done behind a bevy of scorers. Whether it's Dante Moultrie, Noah Fox, Luke Granto, Tyler MacNeil or the Cutter boys, Jordan and Cameron, the Jacks have no problem filling it up. Through four games, NT is averaging 75 points per contest.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Jalen Bradberry, Park
The former Niagara Catholic and NFHS guard has stepped in well for the great Noah Hutchins, leading the Pioneers in scoring at 18 points per game. His shooting splits are remarkable too — the junior is at 59% from the field, 39% from deep, and 68% on all two-point field goals.
The Pioneers (4-1) may be coming off of their first lost against Section V's McQuaid, but they have a chance to get the 585 schools back when Aquinas makes a visit at 6 p.m. Monday.
Stay tuned, we'll be providing coverage on this game online and for our Wednesday morning paper.
NOTES
Family affair
One of the cooler moments to come this week will be when new Starpoint head coach Gil Licata and his assistant coach and daughter, Grace, take on Gil's son and former UB football great, Joe, when the latter brings his Bishop Timon Tigers to Pendleton on Friday night.
The Spartans (2-3, 0-1 ECIC II) may have hit a tough stretch, but they are an exciting team, led by players like Dexter Brooks, Clevester Bradley and Sam Walters.
585 bound
Speaking of schools like Aquinas and McQuaid, NFHS will be getting familiar with two Rochester schools this coming weekend. The Wolverines will take on the Bishop Kearney Kings in the school's showcase Saturday night before squaring off with University Prep on Sunday.
Kearney poses a great challenge in the non-league action, led by the one-two punch of point guard Miles Rose and inside-out threat Miles Monchecourt. U-Prep will be no slouch either, guided by Kayshawn Ross, Melvin Council Jr. and Christian Edwards.
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari as a guest on Tony Caligiuri's 'Inside High School Sports,' 10 a.m. Saturdays on WGR 550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.