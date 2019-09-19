Demos: High school football Friday — Week 3

We're already approaching the midseason point, as teams are starting to get into league play and some schools look to separate themselves from the pack. Three of our teams are still undefeated in their divisions (Starpoint, Wilson, Newfane) with plenty more action to come. Some of our top performers from week one were back at it last week as well.
The tandem of Jaden Heers and Garret Srock continue to run through defenses — through two weeks, they are one of three teammate tandems in Western New York to be averaging over 100 yards per game each on the ground. They combined for 271 rushing yards in the team's 22-8 victory over Alden. They will be guests on this week's GNN Sports Podcast so stay tuned for that today.
Starpoint's Joe Carlson continues to show he's one of the most versatile players in WNY. The senior totaled 139 yards (79 receiving, 60 rushing) with two TDs (1 receiving, 1 rushing) and to top it all off he went 5-for-5 on extra point attempts in the Spartans 41-26 win over Williamsville South.
Wilson will continue to ride the steady hand of QB Bobby Atlas. The first-year starter was able to put together a solid showing (14-22, 171 passing yards, 1 rush TD) in the Lakemen's 16-12 win over JFK. He also had some help out of the backfield from Brayden Dunlap (119 rushing yards, 1 rush TD).
Defensively, the d-line tandem of Declan Faery and Ben Mahar continue to be the team's engine up front. Through two games, they have combined for nine sacks, with Faery accounting for five and Mahar totaling four.
We also almost saw Lewiston-Porter steal the show by nearly upsetting Section VI power Cheektowaga, falling to the Warriors 18-13. Gino Fontanarosa continues to dazzle, helping the Lancers fight back with an 83-yard pick-six late in the game.
With week two in the books, lets move on to week three.
GAME OF THE WEEK
West Seneca East at Starpoint
September 14 @ 7 p.m.
Two of Class A-2's three undefeated teams battle it out for at least a share of the divisional lead heading into late September. The Spartans will be tasked with slowing down RB Devare Mathis, who had 163 rushing yards and four TDs in the Trojans' 31-30 win in a thriller over Sweet Home. LB Jake Dean will be key there, who continues to shine as one of WNY's top defenders (more on him later).
Sophomore QB Carson Marcus has kept the offense running through two weeks (389 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT) and will need to continue this play to make it happen against a program seeking its third straight seasons of playing in the state championship game. He has shown to have a strong connection with Carlson (15 catches, 335 scrimmage yards, 4 total TDs) and will need WNY's current receiving yards leader to come up big again.
I'm interested to see what the Starpoint running game is looking like too, with Aiden Davis (134 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs) rumbling out of the backfield.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Bobby Atlas, QB — Wilson
The coach's son is getting it done. Atlas, whose father (Bill) is the Lakemen's head coach, is playing efficient football through two weeks of work. The younger Atlas has accounted for four TDs (3 passing, 1 rushing) and has not turned the ball over yet.
His play will be key, as the Lakemen meet up with Bishop Timon-St. Jude at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night at Grand Island High School. Now I know the Tigers look down and out after starting 0-2, with losses to Iroquois and Akron. But you cannot discount the matchup between public and private school programs.
With the Tigers under the leadership of former University at Buffalo star QB Joe Licata, this could be one of the more intriguing battles of week three.
NOTES:
SIDELINE TO SIDELINE
I purposefully saved this section for Starpoint's stud linebacker in Dean. The senior just had a 17-tackle night against South last week and also added his first receiving TD of the year. The craziest part is those 17 tackles only tied a school record — a record that he set himself last fall.
This kid also has 32 tackles through two weeks (averaging 16 tackles per game!), which is tops in all of WNY. To put it into perspective, he's been so dominant that the next closest Spartan in terms of total tackles is trailing him by 22 stops with 10 (Cole Harrington).
Stand back, we might have a Defensive Player of the Year candidate coming through.
CRUSH THE CRUSADE
Canisius football is 0-2 for the first time in a decade and for the first time in the Rich Robbins era, after falling to Pennsylvania state power McDowell, 45-21. Some of our local names continue to put up numbers with Tyler Baker (Lockport native) and Joseph "JoJo" Dixon (Niagara Falls).
Baker is still finding his footing through the air (5-15, 54 passing yards, 2 INTs) but he continues to make plays with his legs (124 rushing yards, 7.8 yards per carry). Dixon once again lit up the defense to the tune of 133 scrimmage yards (124 rushing yards, 9 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns on 8.3 yards per carry.
I can't believe one of our guys slipped through the cracks though. We almost forgot to mention Amier Mohammad (Lockport native), who did not play in week two after posting two tackles in the debut to his junior season.
This week the Crusaders will be taking on their arch nemesis in St. Joe's, who saw a red hot performance from Canadian QB Callum Wither (15-23, 154 passing yards, 4 total TDs) in the team's 50-26 win over Bennett. With two programs like these, you throw the records out when these rivals square off.
All hell's about to break loose.
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos.
