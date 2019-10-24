Demos' HS Football Friday: Postseason Preview

The Section VI playoffs are ready to roll and five of our local programs are prepping for the first round: Class AA's Niagara Falls, Class A-2's Starpoint and Grand Island, the Class B-4 division champs in Newfane and the Class C North title winners in Wilson, who will both have home-field advantage if they advance to the semifinals.
The Spartans, Panthers and Lakemen host postseason games this weekend, while the Wolverines and Vikings hit the road.
With that being said, let's dive into the playoff matchups:
6-Niagara Falls at 3-Bennett
It's always interesting to see teams play each other twice in a season. But back-to-back weekends? That's almost unprecedented.
The Tigers (4-3, 4-2 AA) blanked the Wolverines, 22-0, last Friday after Justin Campbell (172 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and D’Jae Perry (157 rushing yards, TD) had huge nights on the ground. Perry's brother, Rishard, also had a big game with a four-sack performance.
D'Jae Perry will be under close watch of the Wolverines' D, having rushed for exactly 1,000 yards and 10 TDs on 9.4 yards per carry this season. The Wolverines will also need to ensure Campbell (632 rushing yards, 7.1 yards per carry) does not go off again.
The key could be corralling Bennett QB Devotie Pompey, who has been dangerous on the ground (302 rushing yards, 3 TDs) but has struggled through the air (41.9%, 714 yards, 5 TDs, 9 INTs).
NFHS (4-3, 3-3 AA) will need the connection of QB Justin Humphrey-Goldsmtih and WR Zion Paige, who were collectively held out of the end zone for the first time all season in Week 7, to get back on track. These two have put together a historic season through the air, with Paige's 634 yards and 9 TDs helping "J5" become the school's first 1,000-yard passer in a single season (1,208 yards, 16 TDs, 4 INTs).
An X-factor player that "J5" could look to is Faybion Prather (269 rushing yards, 146 receiving yards, 4 total TDs), who's work underneath could help slow down the younger Perry and Jeremiah Williams (7 sacks) up front and Pompey (3 INTs) in the Tigers' secondary.
The teams will meet at 4 p.m. Saturday at All-High Stadium in Buffalo.
3/A1-West Seneca West at 2/A2-Starpoint
The Spartans have been champing at the bit to get this one back, having lost to the Indians in highly controversial fashion during a 50-49 shootout in last year's Class A semifinals. The big story will be who starts under center for Starpoint, with QB Carson Marcus still nursing a knee injury and Joe Carlson leaving last week's game in a sling.
We know the story; when Carlson (596 receiving yards, 262 rushing yards, 255 passing yards, 16 total TDs, 4 INTs) plays, Starpoint (4-3, 4-2 A-2) is as dangerous as anyone. Already missing Marcus (839 passing yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs) and his production through four games, being without Carlson could handicap the 'O' even moreso.
The Spartans will have to rely on Aidan Davis (576 rushing yards, 7 total TDs), who has split snaps with Carlson at QB since the Marcus' first full game out against South Park. Last weekend was Davis' shining moment, a monster 39-carry, 238-yard, 2-TD effort against rival Lockport.
The big key will be how Starpoint LB Jake Dean (77 total tackles, sack, fumble recovery) and the D stands up against the Indians (6-1, 5-1 A-1) running game led by RB Isaiah Simmons (740 rushing yards, 11 total TDs) and QB Liam Scheuer (376 rushing yards, 7 TDs).
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight in Pendleton.
3/A2-Grand Island at 2/A1-Kenmore West
Despite three-straight losses late in the year, the Vikings' Week 7 win over Amherst punched their ticket to the playoffs. This matchup should be intriguing, with the Vikings (3-4, 3-3 A-2) banking on more of a ground-based attack and the Blue Devils (5-2, 5-1 A-1) leaning on QB Zac Boyes (1,109 passing yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs).
Boyes is no slouch on the ground either, having rushed for 8 TDs this season. GI's Josh Archer (4 sacks) and Blake Bielec (3 sacks) will need to get after him, helping out LB Kurtis Smith (45 tackles, fumble recovery) and DBs Jack Dlugokinski (31 tackles, INT, fumble recovery, 2 sacks) and Justin Archer (3 INTs).
The Vikings offense has been filtered through QB Ben Moskala (1,124 total yards, 9 TDs). He'll look to lead a unit that controls the ball, with Dlugokinski (528 total yards, 4 TDs) and Bielec (322 total yards, 7 TDs, 7.2 yards per carry) joining Moskala in the backfield and WR Anthony Homa (375 receiving yards, 5 TDs) out wide.
We will have to see if the Vikings run game can help keep the Blue Devils 'O,' which is averaging 30.7 points per game, off the field at 2 p.m. Saturday at Crosby Field.
7-Olean at 2-Newfane
The Panthers' heavy ground-attack, led by RB Jaden Heers (802 yards, 14 TDs, 8 yards per carry) and QB Garrett Srock (793 yards, 8 TDs, 8.53 yards per carry) should continue to be the focal point for the offense. The Huskies (4-3, 3-1 B-3) cannot be slept on, having won four of their last five after starting 0-2.
QB Railey Silvis (584 passing yards, 10 total TDs), WR Gavin Kulp (318 receiving yards, 6 TDs) and RB Nick Pantuso (635 rushing yards, 6 TDs) will need to play big if they plan on upsetting a Newfane (5-2, 4-0 B-4) team with defense that's allowing just 15.4 points per game.
Heers (78 tackles), who also leads the Panthers' D, will need his running mates Josh Everett (59 tackles, 5 INTs, 4 pass deflections), Andy Lucinski (61 tackles, 2 sacks) and Chance Caccamise (53 tackles, INT) to secure the W.
Newfane hosts this one at 2 p.m. Saturday.
4S-Allegany-Limestone at 1N-Wilson
The top-seeded Lakemen are our lone local undefeated team this season, lifted by a defense that is yielding a mere 7 points per game. The defensive front is carried by two stalwarts off the edge in Declan Faery (39 tackles, 11 sacks, 19 TFLs) and Ben Mahar (31 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12 TFLs). Brayden Dunlap (3 INTs) has been a ball hawk at safety as well.
Drew Westmorland, a 2018 all-state LB, looks to have recovered nicely from a hamstring injury suffered early in the season, posting seven tackles and a game-winning TD run in an OT win over Newfane in Week 7. The Gators (3-4, 3-3 C South) offense will look to the likes of Logan Klice (478 total yards, 8 TDs) and Kyle Herbert (480 total yards, 3 rush TDs), as well as QB Thomas Callen (605 passing yards, 10 total TDs).
QB Bobby Atlas (700 passing yards, 9 total TDs) continues to pilot the Wilson (7-0, 5-0 C North) offense, aided by leading rusher Dunlap (795 rushing yards, 8 total TDs). Dunlap has rushed for over 100 yards on four occasions this year, including last week's 124-yard performance.
Catch this one at the Hutch at 7 p.m. tonight.
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to KharI as a guest on Tony Caligiuri's 'Inside High School Sports,' 10 a.m. Saturdays on WGR550.
