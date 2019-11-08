Demos: Notes from VI football media day

ORCHARD PARK — Championship week is upon us, folks, and your Wilson Lakemen are front and center. I had the opportunity to meet with some of the players and coaching staff on Tuesday at New Era Field for the Section VI media day.
We got to hear words of advice from Section VI football chair Ken Stoldt, Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer Len Jankiewicz and the Cross Training Athletics director Mike Masters, prior to the media scrum and touring of the Bills' field turf.
Luckily, I just had to worry about talking with one team. That said, here's a few things we discussed ahead of today's matchup with Class C South champion Southwestern, a battle of 9-0 teams.
• Having suffered two straight postseason exits at the hands of the Trojans in 2017 and 2018, the Lakemen and their staff are itching to run it back. 2017 was a 28-27 loss that saw the team fall on a failed two-point conversion and last season's run ended in the same fashion, allowing Southwestern to take the OT win, 45-44.
Wilson head coach Bill Atlas talked about how those experiences could play into this year's matchup, saying his team will know what to expect from the C South champs, and vice versa.
Julian Andreola knows adversity will hit on the field, but he feels as though the team can bounce back stronger from its last two battles with the Trojans.
"I feel like a lot of people have us as the underdog," Andreola said. "But I feel like we're here for a reason, too. We're undefeated too. I just want to make the mark that we're at the stadium for a reason and I don't want to be counted out."
Drew Westmorland said those prior losses bring a different energy for the team, allowing it to have more of an "edge" in practice this week. Brayden Thompson also talked about the motivation it gives the team to shut their doubters up.
"We just really want to win this game and prove that we can do it," Thompson said.
• Atlas also talked about what the Wilson community has been like over the past week, mentioning how excited supporters are from the many well wishes he got through phone calls, texts and direct face-to-face convos.
Ending a 29-year drought of going to the stadium, and making the program's third overall trip there, has the town buzzing. Andreola said he and his teammates are happy to give back to the community for all the support they've shown over the years and specifically this season.
"It's a goal we've been working on but we're definitely not done," Andreola said. "We want to win here."
Wilson athletic director Jeff Roth was also in attendance and he said he's so happy for the "great kids" and staff to have accomplished so much thus far. Roth knows just how heartbreaking '17 and '18 were, but he and the Wilson faithful will continue to support them through the ebbs and flows.
That sure won't change come Saturday night.
"The Wilson community never disappoints. They will be here in droves and they support athletics as well as any community in probably New York state," Roth said.
"I'm really proud to be one of the members of the Wilson athletic department. And they'll be here, they'll be ready, they'll be loud, and win, lose, or draw, we're all gonna give these boys a hug and the coaches a handshake and tell them job well done."
The official Wilson athletics Twitter account posted that the program had sold out it's allotment of pre-sale tickets at 2:44 p.m. Friday.
• Defensive coordinator Matt Faery was a standout on Wilson's last team in the sectional title game, which was a season where he set the program's single-season sack record at 13. Faery was an all-state selection that 1990 season, before going on to play on scholarship at FCS Holy Cross.
But Faery isn't the only former high-profile Lakemen on the staff.
Coach Bob Schruise is a 1975 graduate from Wilson, having starred as a running back for the Lakemen. He was able to rush for 937 yards in his senior season to lead Wilson to a 5-3 record. Schruise would go on to join the football team at Division I West Texas State, which is now known as D-II West Texas A&M University.
Schruise has been back with the team for the last four years and he's a true Lakeman, through and through. He now coaches the running backs, is a pseudo-equipment manager, and he helps direct the strength and conditioning program as well.
Coach Schruise complimented this group for being "so unique" because of how sound it is in terms of assignment football. He often wondered why the team was so loose in practice, but it's because on game day "they go out and do what they need to do." The veteran assistant also wanted to praise Faery and Atlas for the "outstanding job" that the coaches do with the team's preparation.
Personally for his position group, Schruise has taken pride in limiting the amount of fumbles his backs have produced in his tenure. This has led to Westmorland and Brayden Dunlap coughing it up just once each this season.
Schruise heavily emphasizes carrying the ball in the correct hand, using the stiff arm, and learning when to break out the spin move. But there's one specific detail of the '19 season that's meant most to him.
"Brayden Dunlap, this year, moved me down the (single) season stat list," Schruise said, as Dunlap has totaled 957 yards and 11 TDs.
"I was No. 5 in season rushing and he moved me down to No. 6. That is the most rewarding thing in the world, is to have one of your players move you down the list. So, to me, that makes everything worthwhile, to see these kids succeed, where they don't know what they're doing. They're just out there having fun. It is so rewarding ... you can't describe it any other way.
"... Watching them mature, freshman to senior, is what this is all about for me."
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari as a guest on Tony Caligiuri's 'Inside High School Sports,' 10 a.m. Saturdays on WGR550.
