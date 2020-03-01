Demos on Boys HS hoops: Buff State week

Let's get it y'all, it's Buff State week.
We're fortunate to have three local programs still hooping this week and it should be no surprise they've made it this far.
Three of our best teams all season will do battle this week, Class AA's No. 1 seed Niagara Falls, A-1's No. 2 North Tonawanda and B-2's No. 4 Newfane. All three have put together strong regular seasons and now play on Western New York's biggest basketball stage.
It'll be a test for the Panthers (15-6) taking on No. 1 Olmsted (14-7) at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Head coach Eric Klumpp should be hopeful, though, after big-time performances from Garrett Srock (17 points, 12 rebounds), Josh Everett (14 points, 7 steals, 3 3-pointers), Sam Capen (12 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds) and Connor MacEvoy (11 points, 7 rebounds) in Saturday's playoff win over WNY Maritime and stud seventh-grader Greg Brooks.
Make sure to watch out for the Owls' Marciano Lamar in the matchup, as he comes in averaging 15.4 points per game.
The Wolverines (17-4) got a scare from Frontier in the quarterfinals, but skirted by on the backs of Aarien "Oobie" Robinson (26 points, 7 3-pointers) and Jaemon "Mookie" Turner (21 points). Robinson's return has been key, filling a void left by Taylor Sanders' absence. "Oobie" has hit 13 treys in his three games since retaking the court, adding to an already dangerous backcourt from long range.
Although the Falls and Lancaster (16-5) have not matched up this season, the Wolverines knocked off the Legends in last season's AA playoffs. It should be compelling seeing the Falls' guard-heavy style matching up with big man Joe Harrington (16.8 points per game) in the post.
Both of those battles have my ears perked up, but one of the three Buff State games has fully caught my attention.
GAME OF THE WEEK
North Tonawanda vs. McKinley, 7:45 p.m. Monday
Can we have two more high-flying offenses face off? The third-seeded Macks (13-8) dropped an 100-clip on Hutch Tech in their first sectional game after hanging 87 and 92 in the two tilts ahead of the matchup. The 100-point effort marked McKinley's fifth time hitting at least the 80-point plateau this year.
Jahmal Lewis (18), Dajuan Mcgee (14) and Samuel Moss (12) were all factors in the win over the Engineers, but the Lumberjacks will have to focus on Bush Rieang, who put in work with 33 points and seven treys.
Meanwhile, the Jacks (15-6) scored a "measly" 73 in their blowout victory over Sweet Home on Friday. NT has scored over 70 on 14 occasions this year, including three games over 90.
Jacks head coach Ryan Mountain once again showed how deep his roster is against the Panthers, with Jordan Cutter (16), Cam Cutter (15), Dante Moultrie (14) and Noah Fox (12) all hitting double figures in the scoring column.
Let's kick back and enjoy this one tonight folks.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Avion Harris, Cardinal O'Hara
The Hawks' combo guard did it again this weekend, pushing O'Hara past Nichols for the third time this season to advance to the Monsignor Martin's Woj Cup final. Harris scored 21 points in the 69-60 win over the Vikings, finishing the season with a 28.7 points per game average against Nichols.
The Niagara Falls native now has O'Hara (10-15) on the verge of securing back-to-back MMAA small school titles. The only team in the way now is Bishop Timon (16-9), which is led by Jamyier Patton, Kamar Goudelock and Kevin Thompson.
What happened the last time these two met? I'm sure the Tigers remember how Harris dominated; the senior notched his first career triple-double (16 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds) in a 80-79 win on Jan. 31. Timon took the first battle on Jan. 10, so these two will close the season series out at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Canisius College.
NOTES
Cinderella story
I know we saw B-2's No. 11-seed Royalton-Hartland fall to Fredonia on Saturday, but let's give credit where credit is due. The Rams were one of just two double-digit seeds to advance in the opening rounds of sectionals, joined by B-1's 15th-seeded Springville.
R-H pulled off two wins, though, taking down Buffalo Arts before upsetting Cleveland Hill the following night.
Hats off to coach Joe Pawlak for pulling the Rams together the way he did and getting them to play together down the stretch. It was good to see R-H ending the season with a much more positive tune than earlier in the year, closing things out with a 5-3 mark over its last eight games.
