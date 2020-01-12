Demos on Boys HS hoops: Crucial battles upcoming

There's still a few weeks left in the boys basketball league season, but the Niagara Frontier League and Niagara-Orleans League both seem to have some frontrunners. Niagara Falls (8-2, 5-0) has fully asserted itself in the NFL, dominating CSAT in a battle of unbeaten league teams.
The Wolverines should be mindful though, with Lewiston-Porter (6-3, 4-1) and North Tonawanda (7-2, 4-1) nipping on their heels. Speaking of these two, they matchup on Tuesday night, which we'll discuss later in this column.
Newfane (8-3, 5-0) has been hot as well, winners of five in a row, all N-O action. They take on Albion on Tuesday, which could will be one of two crucial battles between them, the second coming on Feb. 13.
Here's what's ahead in this week's high school basketball scene:
GAME OF THE WEEK
Newfane at Albion, 7 p.m. Tuesday
The Panthers have relied on the leadership of Garrett Srock this season, and he's responded by posting five points-rebound double-doubles and four 20-plus point scoring nights. They'll need him to play big again, with Albion (7-2, 5-0 N-O) looking to blow off steam after a loss to Elba ended its seven-game winning streak.
The Purple Eagles have been riding the hot hands of Kevin Hillman and Deyonci Farley, with Hillman leading the team with his 15.4 points and 3.4 steals per game while shooting 55% from the field and 43% from deep. Farley, the reigning N-O player of the year, is averaging 13.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game.
Newfane has one of the more well-rounded units around with Srock, two-way guard Josh Everett locking down defensively, Sam Capen coming into his own at the point guard position and a cast of tough players that includes big men Michael Carmer and Cade Littman.
The key for this one should be how Everett does in defending Hillman. Carmer and Littman will also have their hands full with Farley in the post, though both have played admirable in the injured Deuce Capen's absence.
The brother of the Panthers' point guard has also confirmed he plans to return within the next few weeks, which could be the boost to put Newfane over the top.
PLAYER TO WATCH
TJ Robinson, Niagara Wheatfield
The Falcons (4-6, 1-5 NFL) had trouble taking off, but they have found a groove by winning three of their last four games. The spark to it all has been TJ Robinson, who is averaging 21.3 points per game in the stretch.
The sophomore guard has been on fire from beyond the arc, knocking down 14 threes in the last three games alone (4.7 per game).
NW may have taken a while to settle in, but it may be a team that plays spoiler down the stretch in the NFL season.
NOTES
Must-win situation
We mentioned the Lew-Port and NT game earlier, and this one is key because of how it could affect the NFL standings. A Lumberjacks loss would push them two games back of Niagara Falls in the Niagara division, while Lew-Port, which lost to CSAT in a game star sophomore Roddy Gayle Jr. missed, would drop from the top spot in the Frontier division.
Obviously there's still a lot to be decided ahead of the crossover championship, but both teams would surely prefer to keep up with a win.
The Lancers will also be honoring Gayle pregame for eclipsing the 1,000-point mark against Williamsville South on Jan. 3.
NT travels to L-P at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two sports, one season
We also mentioned Newfane's shooting guard Everett. Did you know the senior is also helping out Matt Lingle's illustrious wrestling program as well? Stay tuned for this, as there will be a feature story this week about the Panthers' four-sport athlete.
