Demos on boys HS hoops: Exam-week break

With only five true league matchups involving our coverage area programs and some teams not even playing this week, the high school Regents week will be considerably scaled back before things are dialed back up again for the home stretch ahead of high school boys basketball sectionals. Lockport and Niagara Falls remain idle this week while most other schools delve into some non-league action.
The non-league schedule is rather intriguing and even includes a couple Niagara Frontier League and Niagara-Orleans League crossover games. Our game of the week is a particularly good one too, matching two of Western New York's top programs together at such a deep stage in the season.
Let's dive into what the week has in store, as we enter one of the quieter weeks of the basketball season:
GAME OF THE WEEK
Middle Early College at Lewiston-Porter, 7 p.m. Wednesday
The Lancers (7-3) and the Kats (9-3) go toe to toe in what should be one of the the most anticipated games of the week. Lew-Port's Roddy Gayle Jr. is doing what he does best, coming off a performance where he terrorized Lockport for a season-high 38 points.
MEC's team runs through Jamond Jones (19.9 points, 5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 steals per game) and Devonte Prince (17.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3 steals per game). The Kats also have a solid post presence with big men Jaedin Cottman (9 points, 8.2 rebounds per game, 11 total blocks) and Anthony Smith (8.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.2 steals per game). MEC also has guard Keyunte Jones, who is averaging 2.8 steals per game.
The key for this game could be how Prince and the two Joneses matchup with Gayle, Jalen Duff, Mehki Starks and sharpshooter Jack Bernstein defensively on the perimeter. Duff has ratcheted things up as of late, notching back-to-back 20-point games in wins over North Tonawanda and Lockport, including four treys in each contest. Bernstein seems to be finding his groove too, averaging 14 points and four 3-pointers of his own over the same span.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Josh Everett, Newfane
The senior guard has been one of the most well-rounded in the area, averaging 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game for a Newfane (8-4) team that has a strong shot at winning the N-O title. The Panthers will look to get back on track Tuesday against Niagara Wheatfield after they had a five-game winning streak snapped last week by Albion.
It should be a nice battle to watch Everett defending the likes of TJ Robinson, Alex Fletcher, and Andy DeVantier. Everett is one of the best man-to-man defenders in WNY, while Robinson has been on a tear in his sophomore season, averaging 22.8 points per game since the turn of the new year.
Newfane plays Wheatfield at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
NOTES
Non-league slate
Since this week is different than most, here's a list of some other big-time non-league games to watch out for:
TUES: Grand Island at Wilson (5:30 p.m., NFL/N-O crossover game).
WED: St. Joe's at Cardinal O'Hara (7:30 p.m., Monsignor Martin Association Class A/B crossover).
FRI: North Tonawanda vs. Maryvale (5:45 p.m., Bob Hettler Showcase at Amherst).
SAT: Olmsted at Starpoint (1:30 p.m., Yale Cup/ECIC crossover).
