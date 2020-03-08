Demos on boys HS hoops: It comes down to this

Suddenly, there was only one.
What a week it was for North Tonawanda boys basketball, as the Lumberjacks (17-6) handled McKinley in the Section VI Class A-1 semifinals before taking down two-time defending champ West Seneca West on Saturday. It's the Jacks’ first sectional title since 2017, giving head coach Ryan Mountain the second championship of his tenure.
NT’s depth has been on display all season and is the main reason it’s gotten this far this season. Just look at the Jacks’ win over McKinley in the semis, where five scorers got in double figures.
With Health Sciences (22-1) downing Amherst in a Game of the Year-worthy matchup in the A-2 championship game, NT has a tall task in its quest of reaching regionals.
Buckle up y’all, we should be in for a good one.
GAME OF THE WEEK
North Tonawanda vs Health Sciences, 8:15 p.m. Tuesday
Both of these squads are deep as can be and both are able to fill it up offensively. But I think the key on both sides will be defense.
With a roster filled with lengthy players like Daciare Riley, Tyler Smith, Jabari Spencer and big man Deshaun Brown, the Jacks may have their hands full crashing the boards and breaking the Falcons’ impressive trapping press.
But NT is no slouch defensively, often turning defense into offense with a strong press of its own. And with Noah Fox, freshman Luke Granto, Dante Moultrie and the Cutter twins, Cam and Jordan, the Jacks have a ton of depth at guard to get after Health Sciences as well.
Speaking of Moultrie, he’s a guy I’m keeping an eye on in this battle.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Dante Moultrie, North Tonawanda
After claiming the A-1 title, Moultrie remembered his days spent in his hospital room after suffering a MRSA infection back in the 2017-18 season.
“I couldn’t ask for a better ending,” Moultrie said. “All the work I’ve put in, everything I went through, this is the best possible outcome.”
The senior point guard had a strong outing against McKinley, but he really turned it up against WSW (28 points, 4 3-pointers, full 32 minutes).
It’ll be fun to see how he and Ja'Vaughn Jones match up, as the Falcons’ junior guard netted 20 points to best the Tigers in the A-2 title game.
NOTES
Players of the Year
In case you missed it, three of our area’s top players received player of the year honors in their respective leagues. First, Lewiston-Porter’s Roddy Gayle Jr. was named the Niagara Frontier League POY, giving the superb sophomore back-to-back honors despite battling through injuries for portions of this year.
Next we saw Newfane’s Garrett Srock being named the Niagara-Orleans League POY after helping the Panthers earn a share of the league title and a berth in the B-2 championship game.
Last but not least, Cardinal O’Hara’s Avion Harris was named the Monsignor Martin’s POY of the B Division. The Niagara Falls native was able help the Hawks shake off a nine-game losing streak to get to the Woj Cup final, where he saved a 41-point effort to close out his career while notching his 1,000th point.
