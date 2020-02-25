Demos on boys HS hoops: Week 1 of sectionals

With Class A-1’s No. 13th Grand Island and B-2’s No. 11 Royalton-Hartland tipping off the first round Tuesday evening, the Section VI playoffs have gotten the ball rolling.
We’ve got a few other squads in different brackets: AA — 1-Niagara Falls, 6-Lockport; A-1 — 2-North Tonawanda, 8-Niagara Wheatfield; A-2 — 3-Lewiston-Porter, 12-Starpoint; B-2 — 4-Newfane, 8-Wilson.
Although we’ve got seeds in high and low standing, records are almost irrelevant in postseason action. This time of year is more about how well you’re playing right now, overall team health and having the right mix of star players with a supporting cast.
The public schools have begun their postseason play, but let’s not forget about the private school programs as well. Two Niagara Falls natives have been guiding the backcourt of No. 2 Cardinal O’Hara, as the Hawks look to claim their second straight Woj Cup.
The playoff push is here, let’s get it.
GAME OF THE WEEK
2-O’Hara vs 3-Nichols, 7 p.m. Saturday
The Hawks (9-15, 6-6 MMA) have had one of the most intriguing seasons in all of Western New York. O’Hara had a nine-game losing streak from Dec. 20 to Jan. 13, leaving the season looking hapless with a 2-10 record. Since then, the Hawks have been one of the hottest teams in the Monsignor Martin and have had some of the biggest upsets in the area.
O’Hara enters the Woj Cup — MMAA’s small-school tournament — winning five of its last six games, its most recent a 85-43 drubbing of the Vikings (6-18, 2-10). The Hawks swept Nichols in the regular season, besting the Vikings 67-56 back on Jan. 25.
The catalyst for O’Hara has been Niagara Falls native Avion Harris (16.6 points, 5.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 3 steals per game), who has scored 20 or more points in five of the last eight games. His all-around game has been a problem for Nichols all season; the Hawks’ lone senior netted a career-high 30 points with nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists in the most recent win over the Vikings, following a 25-point, four-steal effort back in January.
Although Harris has led the charge, head coach Tony Pulvirenti has gotten solid play from guys like Chris Wright, Jimmie Green III, Tyreke Hopkins and fellow Falls native Jaden Washington. They’ll need to come to play again to stop the Vikings’ attack featuring Hugh Purks (14.6 points, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals per game) and Jesse Adamu (9.7 points, 1.4 steals per game), following the loss of 21.7 points per game-scorer Aidan Horan in Saturday’s semifinal game at Canisius College.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Jaemon “Mookie” Turner, Niagara Falls
“Mookie” has been the center of attention for AA’s No. 1-seeded Wolverines all season, capping it off with a 28-point championship game performance in a win over Roddy Gayle Jr. and Lew-Port to close out the Niagara Frontier League season at a perfect 13-0. Turner has shined in the brightest of moments thus far and he’ll need to do so to keep the Falls’ train rolling.
With depth issues playing a factor now for the Wolverines (just six players played in their win over the Lancers in last week’s title game), head coach Brent Gadacz will continue to filter his offense through who he refers to as “the best guard in WNY.”
First up on the slate for Turner and the Falls will be a quarterfinal matchup with eighth-seeded Frontier (7-13), which has lost seven of their last eight coming in.
NOTES
Potential matchups
With the Wolverines and Lions being opposite sides of the AA bracket, we could have an all-NFL title game if both teams are able to advance. We could also see a rematch of the Jan. 4 win for the Wolverines if they and second-seeded Jamestown (14-6) both reach the title game.
The A-1 bracket is similar, with the possibility of NW (9-11) and NT (14-6) playing in a NFL-only championship game. I would be interested in seeing the Lumberjacks close out a 1-1 split series against No. 10 Kenmore East (6-14) if the latter is able to upset No. 7 Sweet Home (9-11), but it would be great to see NT’s deep roster playing Cal Shifflet and Max Schneider’s top-seeded Williamsville East (17-3) in the A-1 title game.
Two local programs that could play in the A-2 championship would be Lew-Port and Starpoint, but the possible road to the top could be tricky. Whether it’s able to handle No. 6 South Park (11-9) or No. 11 Pioneer (6-14), L-P could matchup with Ja’Vaughn Jones and second-seeded Health Sciences (19-1) in what might would probably be the best semifinal in Western New York. If the Lancers are able to get past the Falcons, they could meet a strong a No. 1 Amherst (15-5) squad led by Jaylen Stewart and Nick O’Neil for the A-2 crown.
Our final bracket is in B-2, which has three teams of ours vying for a Section VI title. Newfane (14-6) could be pitted with Wilson (12-8) once again in the semis, closing out a three-game series for the rivals. In order to win a sectional title, though, the Lakemen and Panthers will both have to take on Marciano Lamar and No. 1 Olmstead (13-7). Other notable teams that could be potential roadblocks are No. 2 Allegany-Limestone (16-4) and No. 3 Fredonia (16-4).
Respond to sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos or at khari.demos@gnnewspaper.com. Also, tune in to Khari at 10 a.m. on Saturdays on WGR 550’s ‘Inside High School Sports,’ as well as the ‘Greater WNY Sports Connection’ podcast, a collaboration with Jon Simon and WNY Athletics.
