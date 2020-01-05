Demos: Welcome to the new year of boys HS hoops

It's a new year and the courts are seeing some local stars evolving, or being born, in front of our eyes. From Lewiston-Porter's Roddy Gayle Jr. ascending to new heights, to one of our shortest competitors in the Niagara Frontier League "out-hearting" the competition, we have a lot to look forward to as this winter season progresses. We also saw the NFL puff its chest out this weekend, going 6-0 in the NFL-ECIC challenge.
The NFL and Niagara-Orleans matchups are picking up too, and will be in full swing from here on out. Let's take a look at what the first full week of boys high school basketball has in store for us.
GAME OF THE WEEK
CSAT @ Niagara Falls, 6:30 p.m. Friday
The Wolverines (7-2, 4-0) and the Eagles (6-2, 3-0) are the lone undefeated teams in NFL play at this point. The Falls is coming off of an impressive 52-38 win over Jamestown in the NFL-ECIC challenge, where Jaemon "Mookie" Turner had 18 points and Taylor Sanders netted another 10. Head coach Brent Gadacz even said the win over the Red Raiders saw the Wolverines bring their "best team defense for an entire game."
Turner and Sanders have become NF's newest dynamic duo and should be the focal point for the offense for the rest of the season.
CSAT had been riding high but was humbled by Randolph, 62-22, this past Friday. The Eagles have several scorers as well, including sharpshooter Pierre Gabart III, Xavier Alvarez, Amir Morris and the high-flying Quincy Drake.
Having feasted on some non-league matchups, one could argue that CSAT's biggest tests are yet to coming. While they beat Lew-Port in a game Gayle missed, they still having to play Kenmore West, North Tonawanda and the Falls. The key to this game could be how the Eagles matchup against the four-five tandem of Bryce Smith and Joey Palka.
The big man tandem dominated Jamestown on the defensive interior, with Smith and Palka hauling in eight and 10 rebounds, respectively, and the latter totaling four blocks.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Ceion McDowell, Lockport
"Heart over height."
That was McDowell's message to WNY Athletics' Tom Prince after the Lions' 65-63 upset win over Amherst in the NFL-ECIC challenge. The 5-foot-5 point guard scored a game-high 28 points, continuing to blaze a sizzling-hot trail in recent weeks.
The senior team captain has scored 20-plus in four straight games, averaging 26.8 points in the stretch. This pace will be needed moving forward too, as Lockport (3-7, 1-3) looks to improve its standing in the NFL ahead of sectional play.
Remember, it's not the size of the dog in the fight. It's about the size of the fight in the dog.
NOTES
1K Club
Gayle has been the face of Lew-Port basketball for just a little over a year, but he has already made so many waves there in his young career. The super sophomore scored his 1,000th point in Friday night's win over Williamsville South, following in the footsteps of WNY's all-time leading score, Cheektowaga's Dom Welch, and childhood friend Jalen Bradberry, the Falls native playing for Park, with this feat coming by their 10th grade years.
The four-star recruit seems to be hitting his groove too, notching many of his most prolific scoring nights this season with three-quarter performances. Could you imagine some of these box scores if he had to play in a few more fourth quarters?
Regardless, things could get spooky for whoever tries to guard No. 24 for the Lancers as the season plays out.
Upset SZN
Before we move forward, we've gotta acknowledge what happened with some outcomes in the NFL-ECIC challenge. Schools like the Falls, NT and Lew-Port have all had fair shares of success this season, so seeing them get wins was to be expected. But hats off to Lockport and Niagara Wheatfield with the big W's, which could be the spark both programs need to get back on track.
TJ Robinson turned it up for the Falcons, scoring a career-high 30 points and was flamethrowing with seven 3-pointers in NW's 72-67 win against Depew. He also got some help from Andy DeVantier (14 points) and Alex Fletcher (16 points), who seems to be finding his footing at the point guard spot here in his freshman season.
Respond to sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos or via email at khari.demos@gnnewspaper.com. Also, tune in to Khari as a guest on Tony Caligiuri's 'Inside High School Sports,' 10 a.m. Saturdays on WGR 550.
