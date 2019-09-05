Demos: Welcome to Week 1

FOOTBALL. IS. HERE.
After 10 months with no gridiron action, Section VI football kicked off Thursday night with Niagara Wheatfield traveling over to North Tonawanda. With Week 1 on the docket, teams are now 0-0 and enter the year with hopes of making the playoffs, winning their divisions and possibly even winning a state championship.
All things considered, I've put some thought into a player to watch for the week, my game of the week and some other notes about training camps wrapping up and our local student-athletes getting back into the swing of the school year.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Jaden Heers, RB, Newfane
The 6-foot-1, 240-pound tonka truck is one of the best tailbacks in all of Western New York, having put up a dominant junior season in 2018 (1,238 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 9.0 yards per carry). There's only room for Heers to grow too, with last year being his first and only time playing out of the backfield on any level.
Newfane was able to finish last season on a strong note, taking four of its final five games. Heers may have saved his best for last; in that final five-game stretch, he averaged 159.2 yards per game on an absurd 11.9 yards per carry and scored eight times. Adding to that, the honorable mention All-WNY selection was strong on defense with 67 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one pass breakup as a middle linebacker.
With the Panthers option-style rushing attack, Heers should be the center of attention in their offense. Albion should pose a tough test to start, having compiled a 13-4 mark since 2017 and were a stout 8-1 last year. Regardless, the Purple Eagles better bring their lunchpails if they want to slow down one of WNY's most physical backs.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Niagara Falls at Lockport
No disrespect to the Lockport-Starpoint rivalry, but the NFHS-LHS game, set for 2 p.m. Saturday, just feels a little bit different. When you've got a rivalry this strong, you completely throw out the records. Despite the Lions and Wolverines combining for just two wins in 2018, both squads look to improve with a mix of returning players and those stepping up from the junior varsity level.
Lockport will lean on its senior QB Nick Cascia after a record-breaking 2018 season. The high school's all-time passing yardage leader will look to spark the 'O' once again, having a depth of talent in receivers Josh Cooper and Julius "Juice" Williams and running backs Ricky Maye and Joe Taylor Jr.
The Falls is bringing in a new QB, with junior Justin Humphrey-Goldsmith under center. Having weapons like receivers Zion Paige and Abraham Averhart and tailback Kalem "KK" Chapell, JHG will have plenty of speed to work with at his disposal.
For me, the key to the game will be how NFHS' defense matches up against the Lions' offensive attack. Having watched both schools scrimmage, I feel like those are the stronger units of both respective teams. Oh man, get your popcorn ready guys.
A WNY JOINT
One of the coolest things I saw during training camp was that schools took after the NFL trend and started partaking in joint football practices. Schools like Lockport, North Tonawanda and Roy-Hart all had crossover practices, which seems to be something coaches want to expand on in the future.
All three schools are coming off of down 2018 seasons, so it should be interesting to see how this small new piece during fall camp helps propel them into the season.
COMING UP SHORT
When I went out covering the football scrimmages last week, I was able to catch up with Dale Mussen from the Western New York Certified Football Officials. Mussen serves as the organization's secretary-treasurer and I got to talk with him about the dwindling numbers of high school officials working games.
He shared that it was not just a WNY thing and that it's a problem that seems to be widespread across the country, as high school football is seeing a dip in its numbers as well. At one point, the WNYCFO had 150-plus member referees. Now, they've got less than 130 and only around 90 or so certified to the level needed to be frontline refs this season.
Mussen, a 34-year veteran official, also said that this has had an effect on the scheduling throughout the season, leading to more Thursday night games this fall. Stay tuned on this, as we may be working with him and the WNYCFO to delve into this topic a little more as the season plays out.
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.